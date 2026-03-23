Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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SS Man
2h

When you read National Socialist papers, or listen to GLR in the 60’s, you realize the issues facing moral western whites today are the same issues they have faced for the last 100 years. It’s the same group behind those issues as well.

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