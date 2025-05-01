National Socialism is the right and only way because it first of all is a racial ideology, whose principles teach us the importance of racial purity and integrity, for what is a culture without its race?

A culture whose people have lost their racial identity through miscegenation in the end dies, for a real culture is developed over the course of many centuries through its people, by whom it was founded and established. A culture can only survive as long as its people remain racially pure and whole, because it is through its people that a culture is expressed and lived. Anything else would be just an echo, a faded shadow of the original, lacking the true spirit and mind, which cannot exist when the body, spirit and mind is tainted by foreign blood, mixed and altered.

National Socialism economically teaches the worker that “making a living” is not just about accumulating material wealth and providing for one’s own family, but most importantly, about doing one’s part in moving forward the progress of one’s people, one’s race. The worker takes pride in work, knowing that every man and woman does his or her share to help create a healthier and better way of life for the whole society through hard work and being united in a harmonious way, as a people.

Under National Socialism work is more than just mere work. It is a combined effort by every individual to establish a productive society in which every person has an important task to carry out, in order to establish a healthy society devoid of selfishness and individual greed which would hinder the well-being and progress of the people as a whole.

Under National Socialism the worker is not exploited and ordered around like some meaningless automaton, abused and slaved around, betrayed and eventually forgotten by the system. Under National Socialism the worker is praised and his or her work acknowledged as being the driving force of the progress of Civilization.

An individual works to better the life and well-being of the people as a whole, spiritually, mentally and physically. There is pride and happiness in knowing what each and everyone has done to forward our progress as a united racially pure race.

Under National Socialism religion and spirituality are not prohibited, outlawed and shunned such as under Communism, but encouraged and protected as long as each religious and spiritual practice is in accordance with racial ideology and National Socialist doctrine.

National Socialism teaches us that we are not separate from Mother Nature but a part of it, forming a symbiotic life cycle with our natural world. We can observe and learn from Mother Nature, for her lessons are invaluable to us as humans and as a race.

Do we not observe in nature that lions do not breed with gazelles and that gazelles do not breed with monkeys? Do we not observe that weak prey are hunted down and killed swiftly, and no mercy is granted by the predator?

Our survival is also dependent on the balance and well-being of our natural world.

Capitalism strives for profit and represents selfish individual advancement for the goal of material accumulation and power at the expense of not only the well-being of one’s own people, but at the expense of the well-being of our natural world.

The result has been the destruction of Mother Nature and the slow gradual extinction of many animal species essential to the balance and well-being of our natural world.

We therefore must strive to respect Mother Nature and uphold the balance and integrity of our natural world, lest we risk our own extinction.

Under National Socialism Mother Nature is protected and the balance kept alive.

In essence, National Socialism is not only a political, economical, social and racial platform, it is a philosophical ideology that unites us as a race in a most harmonious way with our natural world and brings us into balance with ourselves.

Alas, National Socialism stands in direct combat with our greatest enemy, the International Jew.

The Jew has wrought the misfortunes of virtually all living things on earth – may they be humans or animal – for countless ages. The Jew would see this world deprived of all that is progressive, healthy, balanced, honorable, decent, divine, natural and in accordance with Mother Nature and Divinity.

National Socialism makes no compromises with the Jew.

It is through this ideology that we must combat the Jew and remove him from the seat of power globally.

Lacking any sort of self-identity, the Jew adapts the cultures of others, infiltrates and corrupts our societies and our people.

The Jew is driven by an unquenchable thirst for material possession, power and profit, desiring nothing less than the enslavement of all life and the extinction of the Aryan race.

Through National Socialism will the demonic Jew be brought down from his throne and the world set free from racial death and decay.

Through National Socialism will the world be freed from corruption and corporate enslavement, and morality and ethical conduct thrive once more.

Remember, it was Hitler’s social work and reforms that attracted so much relentless hate and slander from the International Jew bankers and their servile press.

Adolf Hitler – A veteran soldier of World War I, who raised a battered Germany into an economical and military super power through National Socialism.

And National Socialism united 1 million volunteers to come and fight for the Waffen-SS, the first and only united European military organization in history, that stood together side-by-side in its struggle against Communism.

Therefore, National Socialism is the one and only way to truly unite our people, not only to combat and dismantle the Jewish New World Order, but to establish a flawless, progressive and healthy society, unhindered by petty bickering nation-states and countries who would govern themselves under failing political platforms such as democracy or communism.

It shall not be elusive Nationalism or vague White Nationalism that shall set us free from Jewish oppression and enslavement, and grant us that which we seek a healthy, safe and productive world for us and our white children. It shall be White National Socialism that will set us free and secure the existence of our people and a future for our White children.

Thus Heil der National Sozialistischen Bewegung! (Hail to the National Socialist Movement!)

1488 und Heil Hitler

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-right-and-only-way-to-free-ourselves/

