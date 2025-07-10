National Socialism represents the unremitting effort to find the absolute truth and to make this truth the foundation of human society.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

HIGH-DEGREE OF ORGANIZATION – N.S. STATE

It is part of man’s biological nature that he is not just an isolated individual but also a social being, and his social instinct goes beyond the nuclear family. From the earliest times, human beings have lived together in groups so that they could better resist the dangers of their primitive existence. If they had not done so, man would hardly have survived as a species.

Life in organized societies is a condition for man’s existence, and the urge to organize is part of our nature. Without an organized society, every individual would have had enough to do trying to gather the daily necessities. There would have been no surplus for art, science, education, or any health service. A high-degree of organization is simply the precondition for both cultural & technological development.

It is in no way a coincidence that the highest cultures have always been created by the peoples with the best ability for organizing.

A National Socialist state, understanding and working in accordance with the Law of Nation, will build future higher cultures with even higher degrees of organization. Hitler’s NSDAP government briefly showed the world that it can be done, to the chagrin of International Jewry and their usurious monetary system.

RELIGIONS & SPIRITUALITY WITHIN NATIONAL SOCIALISM

National Socialism does not prohibit religious & spiritual practices, and should not infringe upon the freedom & right for our people to follow a particular religious or spiritual path, as long as each religion & spiritual practice does not conflict with the principles & ideals of National Socialism.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM STANDS ON THE TRUTH

As opposed to today’s carefree Jewish-oriented moral relativism, where all ideas in principle are equally acceptable & valid, National Socialism represents the unremitting effort to find the absolute truth and to make this truth the foundation of human society.

Unlike the nebulous (cloudy) ravings of silly armchair philosophers and “New Age” mysticism, however, National Socialism is based on common sense, and it seeks its arguments in the real world, where the difference between truth and lie, and between good and evil, is determined by facts; not by wishful thinking & theoretic reveries (daydreams).

National Socialism is an absolute, irrevocable, and uncompromising fight against the very philosophical foundations of the entire ruling world order, which is psychotically run by Jewish Supremacists.

BUILDS ON THE PAST & MAKES IMPROVEMENTS

In Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf, he points out a critical error of Communism, and other political ideologies, that aims to completely destroy what has been built in the past.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“One has good grounds to be suspicious in regard to any new idea, or any doctrine or philosophy, any political or economical movement, which tries to deny everything that the past has produced, or to present it as inferior & worthless.”

“Any renovation, which is really beneficial to human progress, will always have to begin its constructive work at the level where the last stones of the structure have been laid. It need not blush to utilize those truths, which have already been established; for all human culture, as well as man himself, is only the result of one long line of development, where each generation has contributed but one stone to the building of the whole structure.”

All thinking originates only to a very small degree in personal experience. The largest part is based on the accumulated experiences of the past. The general level of civilization provides the individual, who in most cases is not consciously aware of the fact, with such an abundance of preliminary knowledge that with this equipment he can more easily take further steps on the road of progress.” -Hitler

“The meaning & purpose of revolutions cannot be to tear down the whole building, but to take away what has not been well fitted into it, or is unsuitable, and to rebuild the free space thus caused, after which the main construction of the building will be carried on.”

“Thus, alone will it be possible to talk of human progress; for otherwise the world would never be free of chaos, since each generation would feel entitled to reject the past and to destroy all the work of the past, as the necessary preliminary to any new work of its own.”

POWERFUL STATE IS THE NECESSARY PRE-REQUISITE

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

Hitler realized in his book “Mein Kampf”, that the “triumphant progress of technical science in Germany and the marvelous development of German industries & commerce led us to forget that a powerful State had been the necessary pre-requisite of that success.”

“The State is a community of living beings who have kindred physical & spiritual natures, organized for the purpose of assuring the conservation of their own kind and to help towards fulfilling those ends, which Providence has assigned to that particular race or racial branch. Therein, and therein alone, lie the purpose and meaning of a State… The instinct for the preservation of one’s own species is the primary cause that leads to the formation of human communities. Hence the State is a racial organism.”

Hitler believed that “the conservation of the species always presupposes that the individual is ready to sacrifice himself” for the State, which the German people whole-heartedly did during World War 2.

The material interest of mankind can prosper only in the shade of the heroic virtues. The moment they become the primary considerations of life, they wreck the basis of their own existence.” -Hitler

“The most essential condition for the establishment & maintenance of a State is a certain feeling of solidarity, wounded in an identity of character & race, and in a resolute readiness to defend these at all costs. With people who live on their own territory this will result in a development of the heroic virtues.” Hitler understood well the principles of self-preservation.”

As long as the German people, in the War of 1914, continued to believe that they were fighting for ideals they stood firm. As soon as they were told that they were fighting only for their daily bread they began to give up the struggle.” -Hitler

“As soon as man is called upon to struggle for purely material causes he will avoid death as best he can; for death and the enjoyment of the material fruits of a victory are quite incompatible concepts. The frailest woman will become a heroine when the life of her own child is at stake. And only the will to save the race & native land or the State, which offers protection to the race, has in all ages been the urge which has forced men to face the weapons of their enemies.”

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-10/

Share

Leave a comment