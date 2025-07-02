Any government that does not respect the Natural Order will ultimately fail. National Socialism is the solution; the most natural path forward!

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” is a series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS NATURAL ORDER

The real truth is that, not only has man failed to overcome Nature in any sphere whatsoever, but that at best he has merely succeeded in getting hold of and lifting a tiny corner of the enormous veil, which she has spread over her eternal mysteries & secret. He never creates anything! All he can do is to discover something. He does not master Nature but has only come to be the master of those living beings who have not gained the knowledge he has arrived at by penetrating into some of Nature’s laws and mysteries.” –Hitler

National Socialism is nothing more or less than Natural Order, a name which would, in some ways, be more descriptive of the reality than “National Socialism”. Hitler had to design the name of his movement to succeed in a specific political situation, and was therefore forced to use names & terms that would best accomplish his purposes.

In Germany, at the start of the movement, in 1920, there were millions and millions of Germans who thought of themselves as “socialists”, concerned for the “collective”, but were in the manipulating clutches of International Jewry. Rather than fight any more battles than he had to, Hitler said, in effect, to these millions, “If you must be ‘socialists’, let us not be Jewish ‘socialists’ (Marxists); let us be ‘National Socialists’, meaning a national society. Let us be ‘socialists’ for Germany, not the Jews.”

It worked! Millions and millions of good men & women who had been seduced into Communism by the Jews were won back to their own people and the Natural Order of healthy group living by Hitler’s methods. National Socialism respects the Natural Order!

Any government that does not respect the Natural Order will ultimately fail. National Socialism is the solution; the most natural path forward!

National Socialism teaches us that we are not separate from Mother Nature, but a part of it, forming a symbiotic life cycle with our natural world. We can observe and learn from Mother Nature, for her lessons are invaluable to us.

Our survival is also dependent on the preservation of the balance and well being of our natural world. Capitalism aims at profit and represents selfish individual advancement for the goal of material accumulation and power at the expense of the well being of our people and that of our natural world. In essence, the whole world suffers from the enslavement of Capitalism and International Jewry.

The result of this enslavement has been the destruction of Mother Nature and the slow gradual extinction of many animal species essential to the balance and well being of our natural world. We therefore must work to preserve Nature and the animal kingdom, not only to the benefit of our own survival, but because it is the right thing to do.

Animals must have rights and they must be protected. After all, the gods & goddesses, the Divine, gifted us with the world we live in, and that includes the animal kingdom. It is our obligation & divine duty to respect our natural world and to cherish it as we would cherish ourselves. If we fail to do so, we risk our own extinction.

Thus, under National Socialism, Mother Nature is protected and the balance is kept alive. In essence, National Socialism is not only a political, economical, social and racial platform, it is a philosophical, esoteric and therein a spiritual ideology, which unites us as a race in a most harmonious way and brings us into balance with ourselves, our natural world and the Divine.

In Natural Law there is but one right, and one right only; the right to attempt to survive. All of the others commonly referred “basic human rights” are in fact privileges, fought for in blood, which are lost when the spirit to keep them is gone.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS A PHILOSOPHY

What we must fight for is to safeguard the existence & reproduction of our race and our people, the subsistence of our children and the purity of our blood, the freedom & independence of the Fatherland; so that our people may mature for the fulfillment of the mission allotted to it by the creator of the universe… All ideas and ideals, all teaching and all knowledge, must serve these ends. It is from this standpoint that everything must be examined and turned to practical uses or else discarded. Thus, a theory can never become a mere dead dogma since everything will have to serve the practical ends of everyday life.” -Hitler

The great protagonists are those who fight for their ideas & ideals despite the fact that they receive no recognition at the hands of their contemporaries. They are the men whose memories will be enshrined in the hearts of the future generations. It seems then as if each individual felt it his duty to make retroactive atonement for the wrong which great men have suffered at the hands of their contemporaries. Their lives and their work are then studied with touching and grateful admiration. Especially in dark days of distress, such men have the power of healing broken hearts and elevating the despairing spirit of a people. To this group belong not only the genuinely great statesmen but all the great reformers as well. Beside Frederick the Great we have such men as Martin Luther and Richard Wagner.” -Hitler

Beyond the fundamental elements of natural order, National Socialism embodies something far higher and nobler than any mere set of rules or principles. National Socialism, as a Philosophy, embodies the eternal urge found in all living things, indeed in all creation, toward a higher level of existence, toward perfection, toward the source of all Creation.

This “aristocratic” idea of National Socialism, the idea of a constant striving in all Nature toward higher and higher, more and more complex, and more and more perfect existence, is the metaphysical, supernatural aspect of our ideal.

Concepts of social justice & Natural Order are the organs and nerves of National Socialism, but its personality, its “religious” aspect, the thing that lifts it above any strictly Political philosophy, is its worshipful attitude toward Nature, here (materially) on Earth, and a spiritual love of the great gifts of an unknown Creator, the Divine, a Great Mystery.

The leaders among our National Socialist elite must share this fundamentally spiritual approach. For them the true meaning of the National Socialism racial doctrine must be part of their idealistic striving towards the Creator.

Through total identification of ourselves with our great race, our race partakes of its past and future glories. When we contribute in any way, especially by self-sacrifice toward helping our collective race along the path toward a higher existence, we reach toward the Creator who created our race in the first place. National Socialism is a Philosophy of racial pride!

For the few idealists ready & willing to sacrifice their very lives in the cause of their people, National Socialism must be a very real spiritual ideal. National Socialism is the only movement that has gained sufficient self-knowledge & insight to be able to understand this movement and its connection to the eternal wisdom of Nature.

Our all-out belief in race, and insistence on the Natural Laws in society, economics and every other field of human activity are, in every case, the conscious, scientific application of Nature’s iron laws.

National Socialism is the distilled essence of the love & respect for Nature, and the loving, conscious, and scientific application of the eternal, just and beautiful laws of Nature to every moment of Man’s existence. At the same time, National Socialism recognizes Man’s need for a higher culture than that of the unthinking animals of the jungle and there raises the application of Natural law from the naked, tooth-and-fang competition of the animal world, for instance, to regulated and orderly competition, under fair rules.

National Socialism insists that man can refine and enrich the application of the Natural Laws of life for the benefit of man, but insists also that Man cannot escape or defy Natural Law.

Unlike all these other philosophies, National Socialism has never been invented, it has been derived from the eternal Laws of Nature, which have existed as long as the universe and which have governed all life since the first primitive organism came into existence.

National Socialism was not invented by Adolf Hitler, but is the conscious expression of the fundamental Laws of Nature governing our lives. It is based on an infinite love of the Creation in all its diversity; a deep and unconditional respect for the wisdom of Nature, and an ardent will to preserve life as it has grown out of this wisdom.

National Socialism organizes society in accordance with these fundamental Laws. National Socialism is really nothing but the application of physical and biological laws to the political, economic, social, and religious areas of human life in the same way as they are today applied to technology.

In this light, National Socialism is truly scientific, unlike any other world view. It does not wish to make reality fit any preconceived theories, but to make the theories fit reality. New epoch making scientific landmarks would thus immediately be reflected in the practical life of a National Socialist community, as it did with Hitler’s Germany in the 1930s.

Ideas and philosophical systems, as well as movements grounded on a definite spiritual foundation, whether true or not, can never be broken by the use of force after a certain stage, except on one condition: namely, that this use of force is in the service of a new idea or philosophy, which burns with a new flame. Despite the downfall of Hitler’s NSDAP government, the Philosophy of National Socialism has not been broken and is growing. International Jewry offers no redeeming spiritual philosophy to counter it.

The immoral persecution that the National Socialist movement has faced by the spiritually-bankrupted hands of International Jewry, has indeed raised opposition. These elements are thus inspired to champion the ideas and philosophy that have been unjustly persecuted. With many individuals, this action arises from the sheer spirit of opposition to every attempt at suppressing spiritual things by brute force. In this way the number of convinced adherents of the persecuted doctrine increases as the persecution progresses.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-2/

Share

Leave a comment