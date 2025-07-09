National Socialism is not left-wing or right-wing, conservative or liberal. It stands in the middle and uses what works, and is practical & pragmatic.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

CREATING A NATIONAL SOCIALIST STATE

The National Socialist movement does not occupy its time with problems that are either outside of its sphere of political work, or seem to have no fundamental importance. It is not left-wing or right-wing, conservative or liberal. It stands in the middle and uses what works, and is practical & pragmatic. The idea is to create a National Social State that represents the collective will, and champions the spirit of individuality in service of the collective will of the people; the greater folk community.

The National Socialist movement does not seek a religious reformation, but rather a political re-organization of the people. It looks upon all religious denominations of Christianity as equally valuable mainstays for the existence (preservation) of the people; at the same time it respects any spiritual beliefs & indigenous (Pagan) folkways that are congruent with the self-preservation of the nation as a whole.

The National Socialist movement does not consider its mission to be the establishment of a Monarchy, or a Democracy or a Republic, but rather to create a National State that represents the people wholeheartedly in spirit and in its physical practice. The problem concerning the creation of the outer form of this State, that is to say, its final shape, is not of fundamental importance. It is a problem which must be solved in the light of what seems practical & opportune at the moment, pending the challenges & opportunities that are faced at the time.

Once a National Socialist movement has understood & appreciated the great problems that will affect its inner existence as a State, the question of outer formalities will never lead to any internal conflict.

Hitler, in “Mein Kampf”, proposed that “the best kind of organization is not that which places a large intermediary apparatus between the leadership of the movement and the individual followers, but rather that which works successfully with the smallest possible intermediary apparatus. It is the task of such an organization to transmit a certain idea which originated in the brain of one individual (leader), to a multitude of people, and to supervise the manner in which this idea is being put into practice.”

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“Therefore, from any and every viewpoint, the organization is only a necessary evil. At best it is only a means of reaching certain ends. The worst happens when it becomes an end in itself.”

“Since the world produces more mechanical than intelligent beings, it will always be easier to develop the form of an organization than its substance; that is to say, the ideas which it is meant to serve.

The will to be a leader is not a sufficient qualification for leadership. For the leader must have the other necessary qualities. Among these qualities will-power & energy must be considered as more serviceable than the intellect of a genius. The most valuable association of qualities is to be found in a combination of talent, determination and perseverance.” -Hitler

“A creative idea takes shape in the mind of somebody who thereupon feels himself called upon to transmit this idea to the world. He (leader) propounds his faith before others, and thereby gradually wins a certain number of followers. This direct & personal way of promulgating one’s ideas among one’s contemporaries is the most natural, and the most ideal.”

“As the movement develops and secures a large number of followers, it gradually becomes impossible for the original founder of the doctrine on which the movement is based to carry on his propaganda personally among his innumerable followers, and at the same time guide the course of the movement.”

“As the community of followers increases, direct communication between the head, and the individual followers, becomes impossible. This intercourse must then take place through an intermediary apparatus introduced into the framework of the movement. Thus, ideal conditions of inter-communication cease, and ‘organization’ has to be introduced as a necessary evil.”

“Small subsidiary groups come into existence, as in the political movement, for example, where the local groups represent the germ-cells out of which the organization develops later on.”

“But such sub-divisions must not be introduced into the movement until the authority of the spiritual founder (leader), and of the school he has created are accepted without reservation. Otherwise the movement would run the risk of becoming split up by divergent doctrines.”

“In this connection, too much emphasis cannot be laid on the importance of having one geographic centre as the chief seat of the movement. Only the existence of such a seat, or center, around which a magic charm, such as that of Mecca or Rome, is woven, can supply a movement with that permanent driving force which has its sources in the internal unity of the movement, and the recognition of one head (leader) as representing this unity.”

“When the first germinal cells of the organization are being formed, care must always be taken to insist on the importance of the place where the idea originated. The creative, moral and practical greatness of the place whence the movement went forth, and from which it is governed, must be exalted to a supreme symbol, and this must be honored all the more according, as the original cells of the movement become so numerous that they have to be regrouped into larger units in the structure of the organization.”

“When the number of individual followers became so large that direct personal contact with the head of the movement was out of the question, then we had to form those first local groups.”

“Though it may be easy enough to maintain the original central authority over the lowest (local) groups, it is much more difficult to do so in relation to the higher units of organization which have now developed. And yet we must succeed in doing this, for this is an indispensable condition if the unity of the movement is to be guaranteed, and the idea of it carried into effect.”

“Finally, when those larger intermediary organizations have to be combined in new and still higher units, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain over them the absolute supremacy of the original seat of the movement and the school attached to it.”

“Consequently, the mechanical forms of an organization must only be introduced if and in so far as the spiritual authority and the ideals of the central seat of the organization are shown to be firmly established. In the political sphere, it may often happen that this supremacy can be maintained only when the movement has taken over supreme political control of the nation.”

“It is quite erroneous to believe that the strength of a movement must increase if it be combined with other movements of a similar kind. Any expansion resulting from such a combination will of course mean an increase in external development, which superficial observers might consider as also an increase of power; but in reality the movement thus admits outside elements which will subsequently weaken its constitutional vigor.”

“It is against the natural law of all development to couple dissimilar organisms. The law is that the stronger must overcome the weaker, and through the struggle necessary for such a conquest, it increases the constitutional vigor & effective strength of the victor.”

“By amalgamating political organizations that are approximately alike, certain immediate advantages may be gained, but advantages thus gained are bound in the long run to become the cause of internal weaknesses which will make their appearance later on.”

“A movement can become great only if the unhampered development of its internal strength be safeguarded and steadfastly augmented, until victory over all its competitors is secured. One may safely say that the strength of a movement, and its right to existence, can be developed only as long as it remains true to the principle that struggle is a necessary condition of its progress, and that its maximum strength will be reached only as soon as complete victory has been won.”

“Therefore, a movement must not strive to obtain successes that will be only immediate & transitory, but it must show a spirit of uncompromising perseverance in carrying through a long struggle which will secure for it a long period of inner growth.”

“The greatness of every powerful organization which embodies a creative idea lies in the spirit of religious devotion & intolerance with which it stands out against all others, because it has an ardent faith in its own right. If an idea is right in itself… then it is invincible, and persecution will only add to its internal strength.”

THE NATIONAL SOCIALIST STATE

Hitler, in his book “Mein Kamp”, defined the National Socialist state.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. "Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition" is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“The fundamental principle is that the State is not an end in itself, but the means to an end. It is the preliminary condition under which alone a higher form of human civilization can be developed, but it is not the source of such a development. This is to be sought exclusively in the actual existence of a race which is endowed with the gift of cultural creativeness.

“The fact that States have been created by human beings does not in the least exclude the possibility that the human race may become extinct, because the superior intellectual faculties & powers of adaptation would be lost when the racial bearer of these faculties and powers disappeared.”

“If, for instance, the surface of the globe should be shaken today by some seismic convulsion and if a new Himalaya would emerge from the waves of the sea, this one catastrophe alone might annihilate human civilization. No State could exist any longer. All order would be shattered. And all vestiges of cultural products, which had been evolved through thousands of years, would disappear. Nothing would be left but one tremendous field of death & destruction submerged in floods of water & mud.”

“If, however, just a few people would survive this terrible havoc, and if these people belonged to a definite race that had the innate powers to build up a civilization, when the commotion had passed, the earth would again bear witness to the creative power of the human spirit, even though a span of a thousand years might intervene. Only with the extermination of the last race that possesses the gift of cultural creativeness, and indeed only if all the individuals of that race had disappeared, would the earth definitely be turned into a desert.”

“On the other hand, modern history furnishes examples to show that state institutions which owe their beginnings to members of a race which lacks creative genius are not made of stuff that will endure. Just as many varieties of prehistoric animals had to give way to others and leave no trace behind them, so man will also have to give way, if he loses that definite faculty which enables him to find the weapons that are necessary for him to maintain his own existence.”

“It is not the State as such that brings about a certain definite advance in cultural progress. The State can only protect the race that is the cause of such progress.”

“The State as such may well exist without undergoing any change for hundreds of years, though the cultural faculties and the general life of the people, which is shaped by these faculties, may have suffered profound changes by reason of the fact that the State did not prevent a process of racial mixture from taking place.”

“The present State, for instance, may continue to exist in a mere mechanical form, but the poison of miscegenation (race-mixing) permeating the national body brings about a cultural decadence which manifests itself already in various symptoms that are of a detrimental character.”

“Thus, the indispensable prerequisite for the existence of a superior quality of human beings is not the State but the race, which is alone capable of producing that higher human quality.”

“This capacity is always there, though it will lie dormant unless external circumstances awaken it to action. Nations, or rather races, which are endowed with the faculty of cultural creativeness possess this faculty in a latent form during periods when the external circumstances are unfavorable for the time being, and therefore do not allow the faculty to express itself effectively. It is therefore outrageously unjust to speak of the pre-Christian Germans as barbarians who had no civilization. They never have been such.”

“But the severity of the climate that prevailed in the northern regions which they inhabited imposed conditions of life which hampered a free development of their creative faculties. If they had come to the fairer climate of the South, with no previous culture whatsoever, and if they acquired the necessary human material, that is to say, men of an inferior race to serve them as working implements, the cultural faculty dormant in them would have splendidly blossomed forth, as happened in the case of the Greeks, for example.”

“The State is only a means to an end. Its end and its purpose is to preserve and promote a community of human beings who are physically, as well as spiritually kindred. Above all, it must preserve the existence of the race, thereby providing the indispensable condition for the free development of all the forces dormant in this race. A great part of these faculties will always have to be employed in the first place to maintain the physical existence of the race, and only a small portion will be free to work in the field of intellectual progress. But, as a matter of fact, the one is always the necessary counterpart of the other.”

“Those States which do not serve this purpose have no justification for their existence. They are monstrosities. The fact that they do exist is no more of a justification than the successful raids carried out by a band of pirates can be considered a justification of piracy.”

“We National Socialists, who are fighting for a new philosophy must never take our stand on the famous basis of facts, and especially not on mistaken facts. If we did so, we should cease to be the protagonists of a new and great idea, and would become slaves in the service of the fallacy which is dominant today. We must make a clear-cut distinction between the vessel and its contents.”

“The State is only the vessel and the race is what it contains. The vessel can have a meaning only if it preserves & safeguards the contents. Otherwise it is worthless.”

“Hence, the supreme purpose of the ethnical State is to guard & preserve those racial elements, which through their work in the cultural field, create that beauty & dignity which are characteristic of a higher mankind.”

“We can consider the State only as the living organism of a people, an organism which does not merely maintain the existence of a people, but functions in such a way as to lead its people to a position of supreme liberty by the progressive development of the intellectual and cultural faculties.”

“We National Socialists know that in holding these views we take up a revolutionary (evolutionary) stand in the world of today, and that we are branded as revolutionaries. But our views and our conduct will not be determined by the approbation (approval) or disapprobation of our contemporaries, but only by our duty to follow a truth which we have acknowledged. In doing this we have reason to believe that posterity will have a clearer insight, and will not only understand the work we are doing today, but will also ratify it as the right work, and will exalt it accordingly.”

On these principles we National Socialists base our standards of value in appraising a State. This value will be relative when viewed from the particular standpoint of the individual nation, but it will be absolute when considered from the standpoint of humanity as a whole.”

In other words, this means that the excellence of a State can never be judged by the level of its culture, or the degree of importance which the outside world attaches to its power, but that its excellence must be judged by the degree to which its institutions serve the racial stock which belongs to it.”

“A State may be considered as a model example if it adequately serves not only the vital needs of the racial stock it represents, but if it actually assures by its own existence the preservation of this same racial stock, no matter what general cultural significance this state institution may have in the eyes of the rest of the world. For it is not the task of the State to create human capabilities, but only to assure free scope for the exercise of capabilities that already exist.”

“On the other hand, a State may be called bad if, in spite of the existence of a high cultural level, it dooms to destruction the bearers of that culture by breaking up their racial uniformity. For the practical effect of such a policy would be to destroy those conditions that are indispensable for the ulterior existence of that culture, which the State did not create but which is the fruit of the creative power inherent in the racial stock whose existence is assured by being united in the living organism of the State.”

“Once again let me emphasize the fact that the State itself is not the substance but the form. Therefore, the cultural level is not the standard by which we can judge the value of the State in which that people lives.”

“The worth of a State can be determined only by asking how far it actually succeeds in promoting the well-being of a definite race, and not by the role which it plays in the world at large. Its relative worth can be estimated readily & accurately; but it is difficult to judge its absolute worth, because the latter is conditioned not only by the State, but also by the quality & cultural level of the people that belong to the individual State in question.”

“Therefore, when we speak of the high mission of the State we must not forget that the high mission belongs to the people, and that the business of the State is to use its organizing powers for the purpose of furnishing the necessary conditions which allow this people freely to unfold its creative faculties.”

“Thus, for the first time a high inner-purpose is accredited to the State… It is given a very high mission indeed to preserve & encourage the highest type of humanity which a beneficent Creator has bestowed on this earth. Out of a dead mechanism, which claims to be an end in itself, a living organism shall arise which has to serve one purpose exclusively; and that indeed is a purpose which belongs to a higher order of ideas.”

“If a highly energetic & active body of men emerge from a nation and unite in the fight for one goal, thereby ultimately rising above the inert masses of the people, this small percentage will become masters of the whole. World history is made by minorities if these numerical minorities represent in themselves the will, and energy, and initiative of the people as a whole.”

“What seems an obstacle to many persons is really a preliminary condition of our victory. Just because our task is so great, and because so many difficulties have to be overcome, the highest probability is that only the best kind of protagonists will join our ranks.”

