AUTHORITY FROM POPULAR SUPPORT, FORCE & TRADITION

Hitler in “Mein Kampf” realized that popular support, the will of the people, needed the backing of force & tradition.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“Popular support is the first element which is necessary for the creation of authority. But an authority resting on that foundation alone is still quite frail, uncertain and vacillating. Hence everyone who finds himself vested with an authority that is based only on popular support must take measures to improve & consolidate the foundations of that authority by the creation of force.”

“Accordingly, we must look upon power, that is to say, the capacity to use force, as the second foundation on which all authority is based. This foundation is more stable & secure, but not always stronger, than the first. If popular support & power are united together, and can endure for a certain time, then an authority may arise which is based on a still stronger foundation, namely, the authority of tradition. And, finally, if popular support, power (force) and tradition are united together, then the authority based on them may be looked upon as invincible.”

“Every national body is made up of three main classes. At one extreme we have the best of the people… those who are highly endowed with the civic virtues, and are noted for their courage and their readiness to sacrifice their private interests. At the other extreme are the worst dregs of humanity, in whom vice & egotistic interests prevail. Between these two extremes stands the third class, which is made up of the broad middle stratum, who do not represent radiant heroism or vulgar vice.”

“The stages of a nation’s rise are accomplished exclusively under the leadership of the best extreme. Times of normal and symmetrical development, or of stable conditions, owe their existence, and outwardly visible characteristics, to the preponderating influence of the middle stratum. In this stage, the two extreme classes are balanced against one another; in other words, they are relatively cancelled out. Times of national collapse are determined by the preponderating influence of the worst elements.”

“It must be noted here, however, that the broad masses, which constitute what I have called the middle section, come forward and make their influence felt only when the two extreme sections are engaged in mutual strife. In case one of the extreme sections comes out victorious, the middle section will readily submit to its domination. If the best dominate, the broad masses will follow it. Should the worst extreme turn out triumphant, then the middle section will at least offer no opposition to it; for the masses that constitute the middle class never fight their own battles.”

“A movement which does not fight for… high aims & ideals will never have recourse to extreme means. The appearance of a new & great idea was the secret of success in the French Revolution. The Russian Revolution owes its triumph to an idea. And it was only the idea that enabled Fascism (Italy) triumphantly to subject a whole nation to a process of complete renovation.”

“The lack of a great idea which would re-shape things anew has always meant a limitation in fighting power. The conviction of the right to employ even the most brutal weapons is always associated with an ardent faith in the necessity for a new & revolutionary transformation of the world. A movement which does not fight for such high aims & ideals will never have recourse to extreme means.

“I have emphasized that in certain circumstances a movement which is meant to win over the hearts of the people must be ready to defend itself with its own forces against terrorist attempts on the part of its adversaries.”

“The National Socialist movement feels all the more bound not only to prepare the way for the triumph of its idea by appealing to the reason & understanding of the public (popular support), but also to take upon itself the responsibility of organizing its own defense against the terror of the (Communist) International.”

“As an underlying principle in the internal development of the Storm Detachment, we came to the decision that not only should it be perfectly trained in bodily efficiency, but that the men should be so instructed as to make them indomitably convinced champions of the National Socialist ideas, and finally, that they should be schooled to observe the strictest discipline.”

“The Storm Detachment of the German National Socialist Labor Party ought not to be in the nature of a military organization. It had to be an instrument of protection & education for the National Socialist movement, and its duties should be in quite a different sphere from that of the military defense association.”

“What we needed then, and need now, is… a hundred thousand devoted champions of our (National Socialist) philosophy. The work must not be done through secret meetings, but through formidable mass demonstrations in public. Dagger & pistol, and poison-vial, cannot clear the way for the progress of the movement. That can be done only by winning over the man in the street. We must overthrow Marxism, so that for the future National Socialism will be master of the street, just as it will one day become master of the State.”

NATIONAL SOCIALISM WILL FIGHT FOR SELF-PRESERVATION

Force rules the world still; has ruled it, shall rule it; Meekness is weakness. Strength is triumphant. Over the whole earth, still is it Thor’s Day!” -Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (Saga of King Olaf)

Cowards die many times before their deaths. The brave experience death only once. Of all the strange things I’ve ever heard, it seems most strange to me that men fear death, given that death, which can’t be avoided, will come whenever it wants.” -Julius Caesar

National Socialists are not pacifists; they will fight honorably to defend themselves, and if necessary, fight courageously to advance their interests, if they feel threatened by outside forces. At times every people must fight to survive as a nation. If they do not, they will perish.

When a people is not willing or able to fight for its existence, providence, in its eternal justice, has decreed that people’s end. The world is not for cowardly people!” –Hitler

In all events, Nature will always exist, so it’s best to live in accordance with the Laws of Nature, as National Socialism promotes.

Hitler in “Mein Kampf” warned, “The best armament is only dead & worthless material as long as the spirit is wanting, which makes men willing & determined to avail themselves of such weapons.” National Socialism brings for the national will, determination and instinct to preserve itself.

Hitler in “Mein Kampf” had high aspirations for the German state under the banner of National Socialism and knew it would fight to the death in order to preserve its nation, people and German culture.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

In the “Conclusion” of “Mein Kampf” Hitler wrote…

“If… our (National Socialist) movement remains always conscious of the profound nature of its struggle, and feels that it personifies the values of individual personality & race, and orders its action accordingly. Then, it may count with mathematical certainty on achieving victory some day in the future.”

