Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

APPRECIATION OF MANUAL LABOR

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

In “Mein Kampf”, Hitler stressed the following, “The people’s State will have to take up an attitude towards the appreciation of manual labor which will be fundamentally different from that which now exists. If necessary, it will have to organize a persistent system of teaching which will aim at abolishing the present-day stupid habit of looking down on physical labor as an occupation to be ashamed of.”

“The individual will have to be valued, not by the class of work he does, but by the way in which he does it, and by its usefulness to the (national) (folk) community.”

“Fundamentally every kind of work has a double value; the one material, the other ideal. The material value depends on the practical importance of the work to the life of the community. The greater the number of the population who benefit from the work, directly or indirectly, the higher will be its material value. This evaluation is expressed in the material recompense which the individual receives for his labor.”

“In contradistinction to this purely material value there is the ideal value. Here the work performed is not judged by its material importance but by the degree to which it answers a necessity. Certainly the material utility of an invention may be greater than that of the service rendered by an everyday workman; but it is also certain that the community needs each of those small daily services just as much as the greater services.”

“From the material point of view a distinction can be made in the evaluation of different kinds of work according to their utility to the community, and this distinction is expressed by the differentiation in the scale of recompense; but on the ideal or abstract plans all workmen become equal the moment each strives to do his best in his own field, no matter what that field may be. It is on this that a man’s value must be estimated, and not on the amount of recompense received.”

“In a reasonably directed State, care must be taken that each individual is given the kind of work which corresponds to his capabilities. In other words, people will be trained for the positions indicated by their natural endowments; but these endowments or faculties are innate, and cannot be acquired by any amount of training, being a gift from Nature and not merited by men. Therefore, the way in which men are generally esteemed by their fellow-citizens must not be according to the kind of work they do, because that has been more or less assigned to the individual. Seeing that the kind of work in which the individual is employed is to be accounted to his inborn gifts and the resultant training which he has received from the community, he will have to be judged by the way in which he performs this work entrusted to him by the community.”

“For the work which the individual performs is not the purpose of his existence, but only a means. His real purpose in life is to better himself, and raise himself to a higher level as a human being; but this he can only do in and through the community whose cultural life he shares. And this community must always exist on the foundations on which the State is based. He ought to contribute to the conservation of those foundations. Nature determines the form of this contribution.”

“It is the duty of the individual to return to the community, zealously & honestly, what the community has given him. He who does this deserves the highest respect & esteem. Material remuneration may be given to him whose work has a corresponding utility for the community; but the ideal recompense must lie in the esteem to which everybody has a claim who serves his people with whatever powers Nature has bestowed upon him, and which have been developed by the training he has received from the national community. Then it will no longer be dishonorable to be an honest craftsman.”

“Furthermore, this personal efficiency will be the sole criterion of the right to take part on an equal juridical footing in general civil affairs. The present epoch is working out its own ruin. It introduces universal suffrage, chatters about equal rights, but can find no foundation for this equality. It considers the material wage as the expression of a man’s value, and thus destroys the basis of the noblest kind of equality that can exist. For equality cannot, and does not, depend on the work a man does, but only on the manner in which each one does the particular work allotted to him. Thus alone will mere natural chance be set aside in determining the work of a man, and thus only does the individual become the artificer of his own social worth.”

“At the present time, when whole groups of people estimate each other’s value only by the size of the salaries which they respectively receive, there will be no understanding of all this. But that is no reason why we should cease to champion those ideas. Quite the opposite; in an epoch which is inwardly diseased & decaying, anyone who would heal it must have the courage first to lay bare the real roots of the disease. And the National Socialist Movement must take that duty on its shoulders. It will have to lift its voice above the heads of the small bourgeoisie, and rally together, and co-ordinate all those popular forces which are ready to become the protagonists of a new philosophy (of National Socialism).”

“For all the greatest inventions, the greatest discoveries, the most profoundly revolutionary scientific work, and the most magnificent monuments of human culture, were never given to the world under the impulse or compulsion of money. Quite the contrary; not rarely was their origin associated with a renunciation of the worldly pleasures that wealth can purchase. It may be that money has become the one power that governs life today. Yet a time will come when men will again bow to higher gods. Much that we have today owes its existence to the desire for money & property; but there is very little among all this which would leave the world poorer by its lack.”

“It is also one of the aims before our (National Socialist) movement to hold out the prospect of a time when the individual will be given what he needs for the purposes of his life, and it will be a time in which, on the other hand, the principle will be upheld that man does not live for material enjoyment alone. This principle will find expression in a wiser scale of wages & salaries which will enable everyone, including the humblest workman who fulfills his duties conscientiously, to live an honorable & decent life, both as a man and as a citizen.”

“Let it not be said that this is merely a visionary ideal, that this world would never tolerate it in practice and that of itself it is impossible to attain.”

“Even we are not so simple as to believe that there will ever be an age in which there will be no drawbacks. But that does not release us from the obligation to fight for the removal of the defects which we have recognized, to overcome the shortcomings and to strive towards the ideal.”

“In any case the hard reality of the facts to be faced will always place only too many limits to our aspirations. But that is precisely why man must strive again and again to serve the ultimate aim, and no failures must induce him to renounce his intentions, just as we cannot spurn the sway of justice because mistakes creep into the administration of the law, and just as we cannot despise medical science because, in spite of it, there will always be diseases.”

“Man should take care not to have too low an estimate of the power of an ideal. If there are some who may feel disheartened over the present conditions, and if they happen to have served as soldiers, I would remind them of the time when their heroism was the most convincing example of the power inherent in ideal motives. It was not preoccupation about their daily bread that led men to sacrifice their lives, but the love of their country, the faith which they had in its greatness, and an all round feeling for the honor of the nation.”

NATIONAL SOCIALIST PROPAGANDA

The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is born in mind constantly and with unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over & over. Here, as so often in this world, persistence is the first and most important requirement for success.” -Hitler

The mass meeting is also necessary for the reason that in it the individual, who at first while becoming a supporter of a young movement, feels lonely and easily succumbs to the fear of being alone, for the first time gets the picture of a larger community, which in most people has a strengthening, encouraging effect.” -Hitler

I must not measure the speech of a statesman to his people by the impression which it leaves in a university professor, but by the effect it exerts on the people. And this alone gives the standard for the speaker’s genius.” -Hitler

The people in their overwhelming majority are so feminine by nature & attitude that sober reasoning determines their thoughts and actions far less than emotion & feeling.” -Hitler

Propaganda is not intended for people who are national-minded to begin with, but to win the enemies of our nationality, in so far as they are of our blood.” -Hitler

Note: Political propaganda can be used for good or for bad. It’s just a tool! The German’s lost WW1 due to the successful propaganda technique employed by International Jewry to stab Germany in the back. Hitler in “Mein Kampf” explained these techniques in great detail, and was determined, this time around, to use German propaganda successfully to build the NSDAP. Hitler was open to the public about his propaganda techniques.

Propaganda is information used to promote, or publicize, a particular political cause or point of view. In politics it is usually biased towards a particular political leaning, which can be either honest or misleading. Marxist propaganda usually hides its affiliation with International Jewry and its supremacist worldview. National Socialism, on the other hand is quiet open about its views in regards to honoring of race & national identity. Hitler in “Mein Kampf” had a lot to say on this topic of propaganda.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“Propaganda should go well ahead of organization, and gather together the human material for the latter to work up.”

“It is advisable first to propagate, and publicly expound, the ideas on which the movement is founded. This work of propaganda should continue for a certain time, and should be directed from one centre. When the ideas have gradually won over a number of people this human material should be carefully sifted for the purpose of selecting those who have ability in leadership, and putting that ability to the test. It will often be found that apparently insignificant persons will nevertheless turn out to be born leaders.”

“Of course, it is quite a mistake to suppose that those who show a very intelligent grasp of the theory underlying a movement are for that reason qualified to fill responsible positions on the directorate. The contrary is very frequently the case. Great masters of theory are only very rarely great organizers also. And this is because the greatness of the theorist, and founder of a system, consists in being able to discover and lay down those laws that are right in the abstract, whereas the organizer must first of all be a man of psychological insight. He must take men as they are, and for that reason he must know them, not having too high or too low an estimate of human nature. He must take account of their weaknesses, their baseness and all the other various characteristics, so as to form something out of them which will be a living organism, endowed with strong powers of resistance, fitted to be the carrier of an idea, and strong enough to ensure the triumph of that idea.”

“For it is still more rare to find a great theorist who is at the same time a great leader. For the latter, must be more of an agitator, a truth that will not be readily accepted by many of those who deal with problems only from the scientific standpoint. And yet what I say is only natural. For an agitator who shows himself capable of expounding ideas to the great masses must always be a psychologist, even though he may be only a demagogue. Therefore, he will always be a much more capable leader than the contemplative theorist who meditates on his ideas, far from the human throng and the world.”

“To be a leader means to be able to move the masses.”

“The gift of formulating ideas has nothing whatsoever to do with the capacity for leadership. It would be entirely futile to discuss the question as to which is the more important, the faculty of conceiving ideals & human aims or that of being able to have them put into practice. Here, as so often happens in life, the one would be entirely meaningless without the other.”

“The noblest conceptions of the human understanding remain without purpose or value if the leader cannot move the masses towards them. And, conversely, what would it avail to have all the genius of a leader if the intellectual theorist does not fix the aims for which mankind must struggle. But when the abilities of theorist, and organizer, and leader are united in the one person, then we have the rarest phenomenon on this earth. And it is that union which produces the great man.”

Note- Hitler possessed the rare abilities of being a theorist, a organizer and a leader.

“Every movement which has gained its human material must first divide this material into two groups: namely, followers and members. It is the task of the propagandist to recruit the followers, and it is the task of the organizer to select the members. The follower of a movement is he who understands & accepts its aims; the member is he who fights for them.”

“The follower is one whom the propaganda has converted to the doctrine of the movement. The member is he who will be charged by the organization to collaborate in winning over new followers from which in turn new members can be formed.”

“To be a follower needs only the passive recognition of the idea. To be a member means to represent that idea, and fight for it. From ten followers, one can have scarcely more than two members. To be a follower simply implies that a man has accepted the teaching of the movement; whereas to be a member means that a man has the courage to participate actively in diffusing that teaching in which he has come to believe.”

“Because of its passive character, the simple effort of believing in a political doctrine is enough for the majority, for the majority of mankind is mentally lazy & timid. To be a member one must be intellectually active, and therefore this applies only to the minority.”

“Such being the case, the propagandist must seek untiringly to acquire new followers for the movement, whereas the organizer must diligently look out for the best elements among such followers, so that these elements may be transformed into members. The propagandist need not trouble too much about the personal worth of the individual proselytes he has won for the movement. He need not inquire into their abilities, their intelligence or character. From these proselytes, however, the organizer will have to select those individuals who are most capable of actively helping to bring the movement to victory.”

“The propagandist aims at inducing the whole people to accept his teaching. The organizer includes in his body of membership only those who, on psychological grounds, will not be an impediment to the further diffusion of the doctrines of the movement. The propagandist inculcates his doctrine among the masses, with the idea of preparing them for the time when this doctrine will triumph, through the body of combatant members which he has formed from those followers who have given proof of the necessary ability & will-power to carry the struggle to victory. The final triumph of a doctrine will be made all the more easy if the propagandist has effectively converted large bodies of men to the belief in that doctrine, and if the organization that actively conducts the fight be exclusive, vigorous and solid.”

“When the propaganda work has converted a whole people to believe in a doctrine, the organization can turn the results of this into practical effect through the work of a mere handful of men. Propaganda & organization, therefore follower & member, then stand towards one another in a definite mutual relationship. The better the propaganda has worked, the smaller will the organization be. The greater the number of followers, so much the smaller can be the number of members. And conversely; if the propaganda is bad, the organization must be large. And if there be only a small number of followers, the membership must be all the larger if the movement really counts on being actually successful.”

“The first duty of the propagandist is to win over people who can subsequently be taken into the organization. And the first duty of the organization is to select & train men who will be capable of carrying on the propaganda. The second duty of the organization is to disrupt the existing order of things, and thus make room for the penetration of the new teaching which it represents; while the duty of the organizer must be to fight for the purpose of securing power, so that the doctrine may finally triumph.”

“A revolutionary conception of the world & human existence will always achieve decisive success when the new (National Socialist) philosophy has been taught to a whole people, or subsequently forced upon them if necessary, and when, on the other hand, the central organization, the movement itself, is in the hands of only those few men who are absolutely indispensable to form the nerve-centers of the coming State.”

“This means that in every great revolutionary movement that is of world importance, the idea of this movement must always be spread abroad through the operation of propaganda. The propagandist must never tire in his efforts to make the new ideas clearly understood, inculcating them among others, or at least he must place himself in the position of those others, and endeavor to upset their confidence in the convictions they have hitherto held.”

“In order that such propaganda should have backbone to it, it must be based on an organization. The organization chooses its members from among those followers whom the propaganda has won. That organization will become all the more vigorous if the work of propaganda be pushed forward intensively. And the propaganda will work all the better when the organization back of it is vigorous & strong in itself.”

“Hence, the supreme task of the organizer is to see to it that any discord or differences which may arise among the members of the movement will not lead to a split and thereby cramp the work within the movement. Moreover, it is the duty of the organization to see that the fighting spirit of the movement does not flag or die out, but that it is constantly reinvigorated & re-strengthened.”

“It is not necessary the number of members should increase indefinitely. Quite the contrary would be better. In view of the fact that only a fraction of humanity has energy & courage, a movement which increases its own organization indefinitely must of necessity one day become plethoric & inactive. Organizations, that is to say, groups of members, which increase their size beyond certain dimensions gradually lose their fighting force, and are no longer in form to back up the propagation of a doctrine with aggressive energy & determination.”

“The greater and more revolutionary a doctrine is, so much the more active will be the spirit inspiring its body of members, because the subversive energy of such a doctrine will frighten way the chicken-hearted & small-minded bourgeoisie. In their hearts they may believe in the doctrine, but they are afraid to acknowledge their belief openly. By reason of this very fact, however, an organization inspired by a veritable revolutionary idea will attract into the body of its membership only the most active of those believers who have been won for it by its propaganda.”

“It is in this activity on the part of the membership body, guaranteed by the process of natural selection, that we are to seek the prerequisite conditions for the continuation of an active & spirited propaganda, and also the victorious struggle for the success of the idea on which the movement is based.”

“The greatest danger that can threaten a movement is an abnormal increase in the number of its members, owing to its too rapid success. So long as a movement has to carry on a hard & bitter fight, people of weak and fundamentally egotistic temperament will steer very clear of it; but these will try to be accepted as members the moment the party achieves a manifest success in the course of its development.”

“It is on these grounds that we are to explain why so many movements which were at first successful slowed down before reaching the fulfillment of their purpose, and from an inner weakness which could not otherwise be explained, gave up the struggle and finally disappeared from the field. As a result of the early successes achieved, so many undesirable, unworthy and especially timid individuals became members of the movement that they finally secured the majority, and stifled the fighting spirit of the others. These inferior elements then turned the movement to the service of their personal interests, and debasing it to the level of their own miserable heroism, no longer struggled for the triumph of the original idea. The fire of the first fervor died out, the fighting spirit flagged and, as the bourgeois world is accustomed to say very justly in such cases, the party mixed water with its wine.”

“For this reason, it is necessary that a movement should, from the sheer instinct of self-preservation, close its lists to new membership the moment it becomes successful. And any further increase in its organization should be allowed to take place only with the most careful foresight, and after a painstaking sifting of those who apply for membership. Only thus will it be possible to keep the kernel of the movement intact, and fresh, and sound.”

“Care must be taken that the conduct of the movement is maintained exclusively in the hands of this original nucleus. This means that the nucleus must direct the propaganda which aims at securing general recognition for the movement. And the movement itself, when it has secured power in its hands, must carry out all those acts & measures which are necessary in order that its ideas should be finally established in practice.”

“With those elements that originally made the movement, the organization should occupy all the important positions that have been conquered, and from those elements the whole directorate should be formed.”

“This should continue until the maxims & doctrines of the party have become the foundation and policy of the new State. Only then will it be permissible gradually to give the reins into the hands of the Constitution of that State which the spirit of the movement has created.”

“But this usually happens through a process of mutual rivalry, for here it is less a question of human intelligence than of the play & effect of the forces whose development may indeed be foreseen from the start, but not perpetually controlled.”

“All great movements, whether of a political or religious nature, owe their imposing success to the recognition & adoption of those principles. And no durable success is conceivable if these laws are not observed.”

