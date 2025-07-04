Hitler won astounding success with his people, because he intuitively understood the Law of the Tribe and the Natural Social Order.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

NATIONAL SOCIALISM – LAW OF GROUP DOMINANCE

In a state of Nature, that animal or primitive human group that is biologically superior, the group composed of the best individuals, carrying the best genes & chromosomes, will dominate all inferior groups, because all groups in Nature, superior or inferior, obey the Laws of the Tribe equally.

Thus, the only factor operating competitively in the animal world is biological excellence of breeding. But scientific gadgetry, luxury and Jewish “liberalism”, along with Cultural Marxism, have so greatly destroyed Western Man’s ability to feel & obey Nature’s “Laws of the Tribe” that he has lost his group cohesiveness; he has come “unglued” as a social animal; he is fragmented & atomized into millions of isolated individuals and hundreds of thousands of small groups that are only concerned for their own petty self-interests. This almost complete fragmentation of the great “tribe” of White men & women has reduced us to impotence, as a large collective group.

The law of Group Dominance is the rule that any group which fanatically adheres to the Natural Laws of the Tribe will be able to dominate any group which disobeys those laws, no matter how inferior may be the “tribe” which does obey the laws.

The goal of National Socialism is the restoration of the Laws of the Tribe; to enable our natural biological instincts.

This is exactly what Hitler & National Socialism did in Germany for millions and millions of fragmented, atomized people who were sunk in the depths of hopelessness & chaos.

Hitler won astounding success with his people, because he intuitively understood the Law of the Tribe and the Natural Social Order.

Hitler taught his people to quit hating each other as isolated, lonely and frightened individuals, and gave them back that holy sense of nationhood, of “Tribe”. This was a sense of real “brotherhood”, not the artificial kind peddled by International Jewry.

Hitler gave his people the same sacrificial spirit of warm love for one’s family and one’s people, which is a big “family”; a spirit that unites & blesses every natural social group of creatures in Creation.

Modern man has lost that feeling of group warmth, loyalty and love, and the result is the chaos and spiritual emptiness we see all around us.

Our epic battle is not material & physical, but a radical spiritual change in the feeling of our people. The elimination of selfish atomism and greedy, narrow “individualism”, whether it be called “liberalism”, “conservatism”, or “democracy”, and the restoration in the hearts of men of the deeply satisfying feelings of love of our own kind. This love of one’s group manifests itself in the willingness to sacrifice and give for one’s family, and the larger family of one’s race.

Nationalism (group loyalty) without Socialism is absurd; and the other way round, Socialism without an economically & socially-protected community, has no meaning. They must be one and the same!

Loyalty within a group, within one’s race must be reciprocal. It is not only the individual who must be loyal to society; it is also society that must be loyal to the individual. Group Loyalty thus presupposes just social conditions and an economic system where nobody is exploited, and where everybody does all he can for the common good to sustain the order that safeguards the common values, guarantees the life & happiness of its people, and gives each individual his share of the people’s eternal life. This will ensure its group’s dominance.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-4/

