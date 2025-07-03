If we would transform our ideal picture of the people’s State into a reality, we shall have to keep independent of the forces that now control public life.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

PHILOSOPHY & ORGANIZATION IN NATIONAL SOCIALISM

The moment of liberation will come… a movement which purpose is to reshape the world must serve the future and not the passing hour. -Hitler

In the course of history, not a few men have been stoned for an act for which posterity has afterwards thanked them on its knees.” -Hitler

Hitler in “Mein Kampf” elaborated further on the philosophical concept behind National Socialism and its role in an organized movement.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“If we would transform our ideal picture of the people’s State into a reality, we shall have to keep independent of the forces that now control public life, and seek for new forces that will be ready & capable of taking up the fight for such an ideal. For a fight it will have to be, since the first objective will not be to build up the idea of the people’s State, but rather to wipe out the Jewish State, which is now in existence.”

“As so often happens in the course of history, the main difficulty is not to establish a new order of things, but to clear the ground for its establishment. Prejudices & egotistic interests join together in forming a common front against the new idea, and in trying by every means to prevent its triumph, because it is disagreeable to them, or threatens their existence.”

“That is why the protagonist of the new idea is unfortunately, in spite of his desire for constructive work, compelled to wage a destructive battle first, in order to abolish the existing state of affairs.”

“A doctrine whose principles are radically new, and of essential importance, must adopt the sharp probe of criticism as its weapon, though this may show itself disagreeable to the individual followers.”

“It is evidence of a very superficial insight into historical developments, if the so-called folkists emphasize again and again that they will adopt the use of negative criticism under no circumstances, but will engage only in constructive work.”

“A National Socialist philosophy is intolerant; it cannot permit another (Marxist philosophy) to exist side by side with it. It imperiously demands its own recognition as unique & exclusive; a complete transformation in accordance with its views throughout all the branches of public life. It can never allow the previous state of (International Jewry) affairs to continue in existence by its side.”

“A philosophy of life which is inspired by an infernal spirit of intolerance can only be set aside by a doctrine that is advanced in an equally ardent spirit, and fought for with as determined a will, and which is itself a new idea, pure and absolutely true.”

“A National Socialist philosophy will never share its place with something else. Therefore it can never agree to collaborate in any order of things that it condemns. On the contrary it feels obliged to employ every means in fighting against the old order, and the whole world of ideas belonging to that order, and prepare the way for its destruction.”

“These purely destructive tactics, the danger of which is so readily perceived by the enemy that he forms a united front against them for his common defense, and also the constructive tactics, which must be aggressive in order to carry the new world of ideas to success, both these phases of the struggle call for a body of resolute fighters.”

“Any new philosophy of life will bring its ideas to victory only if the most courageous & active elements of its epoch, and its people, are enrolled under its standards, and grouped firmly together in a powerful fighting organization.”

“To achieve this purpose it is absolutely necessary to select from the general system of doctrine a certain number of ideas which will appeal to such individuals, and which, once they are expressed in a precise & clear-cut form, will serve as articles of faith for a new association of men.”

“The program of National Socialism represents a declaration of war against an existing order of things.”

Note: Google the “NSDAP 25-point Program” to understand Germany’s National Socialist 25-point program, which Hitler is referring to.

“It is not necessary, however, that every individual fighter for such a new doctrine need have a full grasp of the ultimate ideas & plans of those who are the leaders of the movement. It is only necessary that each should have a clear notion of the fundamental ideas, and that he should thoroughly assimilate a few of the most fundamental principles, so that he will be convinced of the necessity of carrying the movement and its doctrines to success.”

“By its very nature, an organization can exist only if leaders of high intellectual ability are served by a large mass of men who are emotionally devoted to the cause.”

“What is of decisive importance is the leadership itself. When two bodies of troops are arrayed in mutual combat, victory will not fall to that side in which every soldier has an expert knowledge of the rules of strategy, but rather to that side which has the best leaders, and at the same time, the best disciplined, most blindly obedient and best drilled troops.”

“That is a fundamental piece of knowledge which we must always bear in mind when we examine the possibility of transforming a National Socialist philosophy into a practical reality.”

“The propagandist National Socialist program (NSDAP 25-point Program) must be well drawn up, and must be inspired by a keen sense of its psychological appeals to the minds of those who, without their help, the noblest ideas will be doomed to remain in the eternal, realm of ideas.”

“If the idea of the people’s State, which is at present is an obscure wish, is one day to attain a clear & definite success, from its vague & vast mass of thought, it will have to put forward certain definite principles, which of their very nature & content are calculated to attract a broad mass of adherents. In other words, such a group of people as can guarantee that these principles will be fought for; that group of people are the workers.”

“That is why the program of the new movement was condensed into a few fundamental postulates, twenty-five in all (NSDAP 25-point Program). They are meant first of all to give the ordinary man a rough sketch of what the movement is aiming at. They are, so to say, a profession of faith, which on the one hand is meant to win adherents to the movement, and on the other, they are meant to unite such adherents together in a covenant to which all have subscribed.”

“In the course of time, the opinion may well arise that certain principles (NSDAP 25-point Program) should be expressed differently, and might be better formulated. But any attempt at a different formulation has a fatal effect in most cases. For something that ought to be fixed & unshakable, thereby becomes the subject of discussion. As soon as one point alone is removed from the sphere of dogmatic certainty, the discussion will not simply result in a new & better formulation which will have greater consistency, but may easily lead to endless debates & general confusion.”

“In such cases the question must always be carefully considered as to whether a new and more adequate formulation is to be preferred, though it may cause a controversy within the movement, or whether it may not be better to retain the old formula, which, though probably not the best, represents an organism enclosed in itself, solid and internally homogeneous. All experience shows that the second of these alternatives is preferable.”

“For would it be possible to inspire people with blind faith in the truth of a doctrine, if doubt & uncertainty are encouraged by continual alterations in its external formulation?”

“The essentials of a teaching must never be looked for in its external formulas, but always in its inner-meaning. And this meaning is unchangeable. And in its interest one can only wish that a movement should exclude everything that tends towards disintegration & uncertainty in order to preserve the unified force that is necessary for its triumph.”

“Whoever really & seriously desires that the idea of the people’s State should triumph, must realize that this triumph can be assured only through a militant movement, and that this movement must ground its strength only on the granite firmness of an impregnable & firmly coherent program (NSDAP 25-point Program).”

“This important principle had to be acknowledged in practice by the members of the National Socialist movement at its very beginning. In its program of twenty-five points, the National Socialist German Labor Party (NSDAP) has been furnished with a basis that must remain unshakable. The members of the movement, both present & future, must never feel themselves called upon to undertake a critical revision of these leading postulates, but rather feel themselves obliged to put them into practice as they stand. Otherwise the next generation would, in its turn and with equal right, expend its energy in such purely formal work within the party, instead of winning new adherents to the movement, and thus adding to its power.”

“For the majority of our followers, the essence of the movement will consist not so much in the letter of our theses (NSDAP 25-point Program), but in the meaning that we attribute to them… The movement is not only justified, but it is also obliged to consider itself as the champion & representative of these ideas.”

ONE NATIONAL SOCIALIST PARTY & MOVEMENT

Hitler, in “Mein Kampf” taught that only one party & movement can lead the masses forward to victory. He did not believe in “united fronts”, which means various movements & parties working together based on the fact that they share some goals & ideologies in common.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“In speaking of a co-operative union (united front), we generally mean a group of associations which, for the purpose of facilitating their work, establish mutual relations for collaborating with one another along certain lines, appointing a common directorate with varying powers, and thenceforth, carrying out a common line of action.”

“The average citizen is pleased & reassured when he hears that these associations, by establishing a co-operative union among one another, have at long last discovered a common platform on which they can stand united, and have eliminated all grounds of mutual difference. Therewith, a general conviction arises, to the effect that such a union is an immense gain in strength, and that small groups which were weak as long as they stood alone have now suddenly become strong.”

“Yet this conviction is for the most part a mistaken one.”

“In itself, it would be logical to expect that one aim should be fought for by a single association (one party) and it would be more reasonable if there were not a number of associations fighting for the same aim.”

“In the beginning, there was undoubtedly only one association which had this one fixed aim in view. One man proclaimed a truth somewhere, and calling for the solution of a definite question, fixed his aim and founded a movement for the purpose of carrying his views into effect.”

“That is how an association, or a party, is founded, the scope of whose program is either the abolition of existing evils, or the positive establishment of a certain order of things in the future.”

“Once such a movement has come into existence it may lay practical claim to certain priority rights. The natural course of things would now be that all those who wish to fight for the same objective as this movement is striving for should identify themselves with it, and thus increase its strength, so that the common purpose in view may be all the better served.”

“Especially men of superior intelligence must feel, one and all, that by joining the movement they are establishing precisely those conditions which are necessary for practical success in the common struggle.”

“Accordingly it is reasonable and, in a certain sense honest… that only one movement should be founded for the purpose of attaining the one aim.”

“Generally speaking, every action carried out on the grand style in this world is the expression of a desire that has already existed for a long time in millions of human hearts, a longing which may have been nourished in silence. Yes, it may happen that throughout centuries men may have been yearning for the solution of a definite problem, because they have been suffering under an unendurable order of affairs, without seeing on the far horizon the coming fulfillment of the universal longing. Nations which are no longer capable of finding a heroic deliverance from such a sorrowful fate may be looked upon as ineffectual.”

“On the other hand, nothing gives better proof of the vital forces of a people, and the consequent guarantee of its right to exist, than that one day, through a happy decree of Destiny, a man arises who is capable of liberating his people from some great oppression, or of wiping out some bitter distress, or of calming the national soul which had been tormented through its sense of insecurity, and thus fulfilling what had long been the universal yearning of the people.”

“An essential characteristic of what are called the great questions of the time is that thousands undertake the task of solving them, and that many feel themselves called to this task. Yes… even that Destiny itself has proposed many for the choice, so that through the free play of forces (competition) the stronger & bolder shall finally be victorious, and to him shall be entrusted the task of solving the problem.”

“The natural law will take its course, in-as-much as the strongest will be destined to fulfill the great mission. But usually the others are slow to acknowledge that only one man is called. On the contrary, they all believe that they have an equal right to engage in the solution of the difficulties in question, and that they are equally called to that task. Their contemporary world is generally quite unable to decide which of all these possesses the highest gifts and accordingly merits the support of all.”

“So in the course of centuries, or indeed often within the same epoch, different men establish different movements to struggle towards the same end. At least the end is declared by the founders of the movements to be the same, or may be looked upon as such by the masses of the people. The populace nourishes vague desires and has only general opinions, without having any precise notion of their own ideals & desires, or of the question whether & how, it is impossible for these ideals & desires to be fulfilled.”

“The tragedy lies in the fact that many men struggle to reach the same objective by different roads, each one genuinely believing in his own mission, and holding himself in duty, bound to follow his own road without any regard for the others.”

“These movements, parties, religious groups, associations, etc., originate entirely independently of one another out of the general urge of the time, and all with a view to working towards the same goal. It may seem a tragic thing, at least at first sight, that this should be so, because people are too often inclined to think that forces which are dispersed in different directions would attain their ends far more quickly, and more surely, if they were united in one common effort. But that is not so.”

“For Nature herself decides according to the rules of her inexorable logic. She leaves these diverse groups to compete with one another, and dispute the palm of victory, and thus she chooses the clearest, shortest and surest way along which she leads the movement to its final goal.”

“Hence, though diverse groups march along different routes towards the same objective, as soon as they come to know that analogous efforts are being made around them, they will have to study all the more carefully whether they have chosen the best way, and whether a shorter way may not be found, and how their efforts can best be employed to reach the objective more quickly.”

“Through this rivalry, each individual protagonist develops his faculties to a still higher pitch of perfection, and the human race has frequently owed its progress to the lessons learned from the misfortunes of former attempts which have come to grief.”

“Therefore, we may conclude that we come to know the better ways of reaching final results through a state of things which at first sight appeared tragic; namely, the initial dispersion of individual efforts, wherein each group was unconsciously responsible for such dispersion.”

“It is not to be regretted if different men set out to attain the same objective. In this way the strongest & swiftest becomes recognized, and turns out to be the victor.”

“Through such a coalition (united front), the free play of forces is paralyzed, the struggle for the selection of the best is abolished, and therewith, the necessary & final victory of the healthier & stronger is impeded. Coalitions of that kind are inimical (hostile) to the process of natural development, because for the most part they hinder, rather than advance, the solution of the problem which is being fought for.”

“It may happen that, from considerations of a purely tactical kind, the supreme command of a movement whose goal is set in the future will enter into a coalition (united front) with such associations for the treatment of special questions and may also stand on a common platform with them, but this can be only for a short and limited period. Such a coalition must not be permanent, if the movement does not wish to renounce its liberating mission. Because if it should become indissolubly tied up in such a combination, it would lose the capacity and the right to allow its own forces to work freely in following out a natural development, so as to overcome rivals, and attain its own objective triumphantly.”

“It must never be forgotten that nothing really great in this world has ever been achieved through coalitions, but that such achievements have always been due to the triumph of the individual. Successes achieved through coalitions (united fronts), owing to the very nature of their source, carry the germs of future disintegration in them from the very start; so much so that they have already forfeited what has been achieved. The great revolutions which have taken place in human thought, and have veritably transformed the aspect of the world, would have been inconceivable & impossible to carry out except through titanic struggles waged between individual natures, but never as the enterprises of coalitions.”

“Above all things, the people’s State will never be created by the desire for compromise inherent in a patriotic coalition (united front), but only by the iron will of a single movement which has successfully come through in the struggle with all the others.”

