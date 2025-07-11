It is the “first duty of the State to serve & promote the general welfare of the people, by preserving & encouraging the development of the best racial elements.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

PHYSICALLY FIT, MENTALLY ALERT AND PROUD

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

According to Hitler, in his book “Mein Kampf”, it is the “first duty of the State to serve & promote the general welfare of the people, by preserving & encouraging the development of the best racial elements. The logical consequence is that this task cannot be limited to measures concerning the birth of the infant members of the race & nation, but that the State will also have to adopt educational means for making each citizen a worthy factor in the further propagation of the racial stock.”

“Just as, in general, the racial quality is the preliminary condition for the mental efficiency of any given human material, the training of the individual will first of all have to be directed towards the development of sound bodily health. For the general rule is that a strong & healthy mind is found only in a strong & healthy body.”

“The fact that men of genius are sometimes not robust in health & stature, or even of a sickly constitution, is no proof against the principle I have enunciated. These cases are only exceptions, which as everywhere else, prove the rule. But when the bulk of a nation is composed of physical degenerates, it is rare for a great spirit to arise from such a miserable motley (inharmonious mixture).”

“The State that is grounded on the racial principle, and is alive to the significance of this truth will first of all have to base its educational work not on the mere imparting of knowledge, but rather on physical training & development of healthy bodies. The cultivation of the intellectual facilities comes only in the second place. And here again it is character which has to be developed first of all, strength of will & decision. And the educational system ought to foster the spirit of readiness to accept responsibilities gladly.”

“Formal instruction in the sciences must be considered last in importance.” Accordingly, the State which is grounded on the racial idea must start with the principle that a person whose formal education in the sciences is relatively small, but who is physically sound & robust, of a steadfast & honest character, ready & able to make decisions, and endowed with strength of will, is a more useful member of the national community than a weakling who is scholarly & refined.”

A nation composed of learned men who are physical weaklings, hesitant about decisions of the will, and timid pacifists, is not capable of assuring even its own existence on this earth.” -Hitler

“Moltke’s saying, that in the long run fortune favors only the efficient, is certainly valid for the relationship between body & spirit. A mind which is sound will generally maintain its dwelling in a body that is sound.”

“Accordingly, in the people’s State, physical training is not a matter for the individual alone. Nor is it a duty which first devolves on the parents, and only secondly or thirdly a public interest; but it is necessary for the preservation of the people, who are represented & protected by the State.”

“As regards purely formal education, the State even now interferes with the individual’s right of self-determination, and insists upon the right of the community by submitting the child to an obligatory system of training, without paying attention to the approval or disapproval of the parents. In a similar way, and to a higher degree, the new people’s State will one day make its authority prevail over the ignorance & incomprehension of individuals in problems appertaining to the safety of the nation.”

“It must organize its educational work in such a way that the bodies of the young will be systematically trained from infancy onwards, so as to be tempered & hardened for the demands to be made on them in later years. Above all, the State must see to it that a generation of stay-at-homes is not developed.”

“The people’s State ought to allow much more time for physical training in the school. It is nonsense to burden young brains with a load of material of which, as experience shows, they retain only a small part, and mostly not the essentials, but only the secondary & useless portion; because the young mind is incapable of sifting the right kind of learning out of all the stuff that is pumped into it. Today, even in the curriculum of the high schools, only two short hours in the week are reserved for gymnastics; and worse still, it is left to the pupils to decide whether or not they want to take part. This shows a grave disproportion between this branch of education & purely intellectual instruction. Not a single day should be allowed to pass in which the young pupil does not have one hour of physical training in the morning and one in the evening; and every kind of sport & gymnastics should be included.”

“There is one kind of sport, which should be especially encouraged…and that is boxing… No other sport equals this in developing the militant spirit; none that demands such a power of rapid decision, or which gives the body the flexibility of good steel… Above all, a healthy youth has to learn to endure hard knocks. This principle may appear savage to our contemporary champions who fight only with the weapons of the intellect. But it is not the purpose of the people’s State to educate a colony of aesthetic pacifists & physical degenerates.”

“This State does not consider that the human ideal is to be found in the honorable philistine or the maidenly spinster, but in a dareful personification of manly force, and in women capable of bringing men into the world.”

“Generally speaking, the function of sport is not only to make the individual strong, alert and daring, but also to harden the body, and train it to endure an adverse environment.”

“This confidence in one’s self must be instilled into our children from their very early years. The whole system of education & training must be directed towards fostering in the child the conviction that he is unquestionably a match for any, and everybody. The individual has to regain his own physical strength & prowess in order to believe in the invincibility of the nation to which he belongs.”

“The manner of clothing that the young wear should harmonize with this purpose… Clothes should take their place in the service of education… Ambition and, to speak quite frankly, even vanity (excessive pride) must be appealed to. I do not mean such vanity as leads people to want to wear fine clothes, which not everybody can afford, but rather the vanity which inclines a person towards developing a fine bodily physique. It is also in the interests of the nation that those who have a beautiful physique should be brought into the foreground (upfront), so that they might encourage the development of a beautiful bodily form among the people in general.”

“The people’s State must not confine its control of physical training to the official school period, but it must demand that, after leaving school, and while the adolescent body is still developing, the boy continues this training… It is stupid to think that it’s the right of the State to supervise the education of its young citizens suddenly comes to an end the moment they leave school, and recommences only with military service. This right is a duty, and as such, it must continue uninterruptedly.”

“For the present it is a matter of indifference what form the State chooses for carrying on this training. The essential matter is that it should be developed, and that the most suitable ways of doing so should be investigated. The people’s State will have to consider the physical training of the youth after the school period, just as much a public duty as their intellectual training; and this training will have to be carried out through public institutions.”

“Its general lines can be a preparation for subsequent service in the army. And then it will no longer be the task of the army to teach the young recruit the most elementary drill regulations. In fact, the army will no longer have to deal with recruits in the present sense of the word, but it will rather have to transform into a soldier the youth whose bodily prowess has been already fully trained.”

“After he has completed his military training, two certificates shall be handed to the soldier. The one will be his diploma as a citizen of the State, a juridical document which will enable him to take part in public affairs. The second will be an attestation of his physical health, which guarantees his fitness for marriage.”

“The people’s State will have to direct the education of girls, just as that of boys, and according to the same fundamental principles. Special importance must be given to physical training, and only after that must the importance of spiritual & mental training be taken into account. In the education of the girl, the final goal always to be kept in mind is that she is one day to be a mother.”

“It is only in the second place that the people’s State must busy itself with the training of character, using all the means adapted to that purpose.”

“The essential traits of the individual character are already there fundamentally before any education takes place. A person who is fundamentally egoistic will always remain fundamentally egoistic, and the idealist will always remain fundamentally an idealist. Besides those, however, who already possess a definite stamp of character, there are millions of people with characters that are indefinite & vague. The born delinquent will always remain a delinquent, but numerous people who show only a certain tendency to commit criminal acts may become useful members of the community if rightly trained; whereas, on the other hand, weak & unstable characters may easily become evil elements if the system of education has been bad.”

“The deliberate training of fine & noble traits of character in our schools today is almost negative. In the future much more emphasis will have to be laid on this side of our educational work. Loyalty, self-sacrifice and discretion are virtues which a great nation must possess. And the teaching & development of these in the school is a more important matter than many others things now included in the curriculum.”

“In its educational system, the people’s State will have to attach the highest importance to the development of character, hand-in-hand with physical training. Many more defects, which our national organism shows at present, could be at least ameliorated, if not completely eliminated, by education of the right kind.”

“Just as the people’s State must one day give its attention to training the will-power and capacity for decision among the youth, so too it must inculcate in the hearts of the young generation, from early childhood onwards, a readiness to accept responsibilities, and the courage of open & frank avowal (confession).”

“The brains of the young people must not generally be burdened with subjects of which 95% are useless to them, and are therefore forgotten again. Thus, the principal purpose… cannot be to make the brain capable of learning by simply offering it an enormous & varied amount of subjects for acquisition, but rather to furnish the individual with that stock of knowledge which he will need in later life, and which he can use for the good of the community. This aim, however, is rendered illusory if, because of the superabundance of subjects that have been crammed into his head in childhood, a person is able to remember nothing, or at least not the essential portion, of all this in later life.”

“The people’s State must reconstruct our system of general instruction in such a way that it will embrace only what is essential. Beyond this it will have to make provision for a more advanced teaching in the various subjects for those who want to specialize in them. It will suffice for the average individual to be acquainted with the fundamentals of the various subjects to serve as the basis of what may be called an all-round education. He ought to study exhaustively, and in detail, only that subject in which he intends to work during the rest of his life. A general instruction in all subjects should be obligatory, and specialization should be left to the choice of the individual. In this way the scholastic program would be shortened, and thus several school hours would be gained which could be utilized for physical training, character training, in will-power, the capacity for making practical judgments, decisions, etc.”

“A clear-cut division must be made between general culture and the special branches. Today, the latter threaten, more and more, to devote themselves exclusively to the service of Mammon (worship of money). To counterbalance this tendency, general culture should be preserved, at least in its ideal forms. The principle should be repeatedly emphasized, that industrial & technical progress, trade & commerce, can flourish only so long as a folk community exists whose general system of thought is inspired by ideals, since that is the preliminary condition for a flourishing development of the enterprises I have spoken of. That condition is not created by a spirit of materialist egotism, but by a spirit of self-denial, and the joy of giving one’s self in the service of others.”

“The people’s State will have to fight for its existence. It will not gain, or secure, this existence by signing documents like that of the (globalists) Dawes Plan. But for its existence & defense, it will need precisely those things which our present system believes can be repudiated. The more worthy its form, and its inner national being, the greater will be the envy & opposition of its adversaries. The best defense will not be in the arms it possesses, but in its citizens. Bastions of fortresses will not save it, but the living wall of its men & women, filled with an ardent love for their country, and a passionate spirit of national patriotism.”

“The people’s State must realize that the sciences may also be made a means of promoting a spirit of pride in the nation. Not only the history of the world, but the history of civilization as a whole must be taught in the light of this principle. An inventor must appear great not only as an inventor, but also, and even more so, as a member of the nation. The admiration aroused by the contemplation of a great achievement must be transformed into a feeling of pride & satisfaction that a man of one’s own race has been chosen to accomplish it. The subject matter ought to be systematically organized from the standpoint of this principle.”

“The man who loves his nation can prove the sincerity of this sentiment only by being ready to make sacrifices for the nation’s welfare. There is no such thing as a national sentiment which is directed towards personal interests. And there is no such thing as a nationalism that embraces only certain classes. Hurrahing (shouting) proves nothing, and does not confer the right to call oneself national, if behind that shout there is no sincere preoccupation for the conservation of the nation’s well-being.”

“But this pride, in its highest form, can be felt only by those who know the greatness of their nation. The spirit of nationalism, and a feeling for social justice, must be fused into one sentiment in the hearts of the youth. Then a day will come when a nation of citizens will arise which will be welded together through a common love, and a common pride, that shall be invincible & indestructible forever.”

“By educating the young generation along the right lines, the people’s State will have to see to it that a generation of mankind is formed which will be adequate to this supreme combat (against International Jewry) that will decide the destinies of the world.”

“The whole organization of education & training, which the people’s State is to build up, must take as its crowning task the work of instilling into the hearts & brains of the youth entrusted to it, the racial instinct & understanding of the racial idea. No boy or girl must leave school without having attained a clear insight into the meaning of racial purity and the importance of maintaining the racial blood unadulterated.”

“Thus the first indispensable condition for the preservation of our race will have been established, and thus the future cultural progress of our people will be assured.”

“Finally, from the racial standpoint this training also must find its culmination in the military service.”

While the people’s State attaches the greatest importance to physical & mental training, it has also to consider, and no less importantly, the task of selecting men for the service of the State itself. This important matter is passed over lightly at the present time.”

“Genius is not necessarily connected with the higher social strata or with wealth. Not rarely, the greatest artists come from poor families. And many a boy from the country village has eventually become a celebrated master.”

“It is true that a man can be trained to a certain amount of mechanical dexterity, just as a poodle can be taught incredible tricks by a clever master. But such training does not bring the animal to use his intelligence in order to carry out those tricks. And the same holds good in regard to man.”

“It is possible to teach men, irrespective of talent or no talent, to go through certain scientific exercises, but in such cases the results are quite as inanimate, and mechanical as in the case of the animal. It would even be possible to force a person of mediocre intelligence, by means of a severe course of intellectual drilling, to acquire more than the average amount of knowledge; but that knowledge would remain sterile. The result would be a man who might be a walking dictionary of knowledge, but who will fail miserably on every critical occasion in life and at every juncture where vital decisions have to be taken. Such people need to be drilled especially for every new, and even most insignificant task, and will never be capable of contributing in the least to the general progress of mankind. Knowledge that is merely drilled into people can at best qualify them to fill government positions under our present regime.”

“It goes without saying that, among the sum total of individuals who make up a nation, gifted people are always to be found in every sphere of life. It is also quite natural that the value of knowledge will be all the greater the more vitally the dead mass of learning is animated by the innate talent of the individual who possesses it. Creative work in this field can be done only through the marriage of knowledge & talent.”

“A stock of knowledge packed into the brain will not suffice for the making of discoveries. What counts here is only that knowledge which is illuminated by natural talent. But with us at the present time, no value is placed on such gifts. Only good school reports count.”

“Here is another educative work that is waiting for the people’s State to do. It will not be its task to assure a dominant influence to a certain social class already existing, but it will be its duty to attract the most competent brains in the total mass of the nation, and promote them to place & honor. It is not merely the duty of the State to give to the average child a certain definite education in the primary school, but it is also its duty to open the road to talent in the proper direction.”

“And above all, it must open the doors of the higher schools under the State to talent of every sort, no matter in what social class it may appear. This is an imperative necessity; for thus alone will it be possible to develop a talented body of public leaders from the class which represents learning that in itself is only a dead mass.”

“There is still another reason why the State should provide for this situation.”

“The intellectual class neither understands, nor sympathizes with the broad masses. It has been so long cut off from all connection with them that it cannot now have the necessary psychological ties that would enable it to understand them. It has become estranged from the people… The intellectual class lacks the necessary will-power; for this faculty is always weaker in cultivated circles, which live in seclusion, than among the primitive masses of the people.”

“This will be possible, however, only if the State trains individuals especially for these offices. Such individuals must have the necessary fundamental capabilities & will-power. The principle does not hold true only in regard to the civil service, but also in regard to all those who are to take part in the intellectual & moral leadership of the people, no matter in what sphere they may be employed. The greatness of a people is partly dependent on the condition that it must succeed in training the best brains for those branches of the public service for which they show a special natural aptitude and in placing them in the offices where they can do their best work for the good of the community.”

“If two nations of equal strength & quality engage in a mutual conflict, that nation will come out victorious which has entrusted its intellectual & moral leadership to its best talents, and that nation will go under whose government represents only a common food trough (animal container) for privileged groups, or classes, and where the inner-talents of its individual members are not availed of.”

Of course, such a reform seems impossible in the world as it is today. The objection will at once be raised, that it is too much to expect from the favorite son of a highly-placed civil servant, for instance, that he shall work with his hands simply because somebody else whose parents belong to the working-class seems more capable for a job in the civil service. That argument may be valid as long as manual work is looked upon in the same way as it is looked upon today.”

