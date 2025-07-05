Man’s effort to build up something that contradicts the iron logic of Nature brings him into conflict with those principles to which he himself exclusively owes his own existence.

Note- “National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

As long as a people remain racially pure, and are conscious of the treasure of their blood, they can never be overcome by the Jew. Never in this world can the Jew become master of any people except a bastardized people.” -Hitler

Nothing is easier to replace than weapon loss, and every form of organization can be recreated or renewed. What is irreplaceable is the corrupted blood of a people, the destroyed inner quality.” -Hitler

DANGERS OF RACE-MIXING & CULTURAL EVOLUTION

Hitler in his book, “Mein Kampf”, recognized that “even a superficial glance is sufficient to show that all the innumerable forms in which the life-urge of Nature manifests itself are subject to a fundamental law; one may call it an iron law of Nature, which compels the various species to keep within the definite limits of their own life-forms when propagating and multiplying their kind.”

National Socialism understands race-realism, and so did Hitler in 1925.

[The following is from Mein Kampf… condensed & re-edited. Read the original book for exact wording as intended by Hitler. “Mein Kampf: The Stalag Edition” is the only complete & officially authorized NSDAP English Translation ever issued.]

“Every crossing between two breeds which are not quite equal results in a product which holds an intermediate place between the levels of the two parents. This means that the offspring will indeed be superior to the parent which stands in the biologically lower order of being; but not so high as the higher parent. For this reason it must eventually succumb in any struggle against the higher species. Such mating contradicts the will of Nature towards the selective improvements of life in general.”

“The favorable preliminary to this improvement is not to mate individuals of higher & lower orders of being, but rather to allow the complete triumph of the higher order. The stronger must dominate and not mate with the weaker, which would signify the sacrifice of its own higher nature.”

Note- It is a scientific fact that the races of human beings are biologically & behaviorally different; each has its share of strengths & weaknesses. From this standpoint, pending upon the criteria being evaluated, such as IQ, technological innovation, civilization building, etc. one could place a subjective value upon the races, assigning them a place on a hierarchical scale; from a lower to a higher order of beingness.

From Hitler’s vantage point, based not on skin, eye and hair color, but on their historical, technological and cultural achievements, Germans (Aryan/Germanic-descended peoples of Indo-European origin) were the highest on the social order of beingness; meaning he believed that the Germans were “supreme”; that through competition & struggle, Germans became the highest class in the aristocracy of human beingness.

However, Hitler had no intention of imposing German order on the rest of the planet. His focus was to uplift the German nation.

Hitler also valued Western Civilization as a product of a higher order of beingness.

There may be hundreds of excellent States on this earth, and yet if the Aryan (Whites), who is the creator & custodian of civilization, should disappear, all culture that is on an adequate level with the spiritual needs of the superior nations today would also disappear.” -Hitler

“Only the born weakling can look upon this principle as cruel, and if he does so it is merely because he is of a feebler nature and narrower mind; for if such a law did not direct the process of evolution then the higher development of organic life would not be conceivable at all.”

“This urge for the maintenance of the unmixed breed, which is a phenomenon that prevails throughout the whole of the natural world, results not only in the sharply defined outward distinction between one species and another, but also in the internal similarity of characteristic qualities which are peculiar to each breed or species.”

“The fox remains always a fox, the goose remains a goose, and the tiger will retain the character of a tiger. The only difference that can exist within the species must be in the various degrees of structural strength and active power, in the intelligence, efficiency, endurance, etc., with which the individual specimens are endowed. It would be impossible to find a fox which has a kindly & protective disposition towards geese, just as no cat exists which has a friendly disposition towards mice.”

“That is why the struggle between the various species does not arise from a feeling of mutual antipathy, but rather from hunger & love. In both cases Nature looks on calmly, and is even pleased with what happens.”

“The struggle for the daily livelihood leaves behind in the ruck everything that is weak, or diseased, or wavering; while the fight of the male to possess the female gives to the strongest the right, or at least, the possibility to propagate its kind. This struggle is a means of furthering the health & powers of resistance in the species. Thus, it is one of the causes underlying the process of development towards a higher quality of being.”

“If the case were different, the progressive process would cease, and even retrogression might set in. Since the inferior always outnumber the superior, the former would always increase more rapidly if they possessed the same capacities for survival, and for the procreation of their kind.”

“The final consequence of this would be that the best in quality would be forced to recede into the background.”

“Therefore, a corrective measure in favor of the better quality must intervene. Nature supplies this by establishing rigorous conditions of life to which the weaker will have to submit, and will thereby be numerically restricted; but even that portion which survives cannot indiscriminately multiply, for here a new & rigorous selection takes place, according to strength & health.”

“If Nature does not wish that weaker individuals should mate with the stronger, she wishes even less that a superior race should intermingle with an inferior one; because in such a case all her efforts, throughout hundreds of thousands of years, to establish an evolutionary higher stage of being, may thus be rendered futile.”

“Man’s effort to build up something that contradicts the iron logic of Nature brings him into conflict with those principles to which he himself exclusively owes his own existence. By acting against the laws of Nature he prepares the way that leads to his ruin.”

“An idea can never subject, to its own sway, those conditions which are necessary for the existence & development of mankind; for the idea itself has come only from man. Without man there would be no human idea in this world. The idea, as such, is therefore always dependent on the existence of man, and consequently, this is dependent on those laws which furnish the conditions of his own existence.”

“Certain ideas are even confined to certain people. This holds true with regard to those ideas in particular which have not their roots in objective scientific truth, but in the world of feeling… They reflect an inner experience! All such ideas, which have nothing to do with cold logic, but represent mere manifestations of feeling, such as ethical & moral conceptions, etc., are inextricably bound up with man’s existence. It is to the creative powers of man’s imagination that such ideas owe their existence.”

“A necessary condition for the maintenance of such ideas is the existence of certain races and certain types of men.”

“All that we admire in the world today, its science, its art, its technical developments and discoveries, are the products of the creative activities of a few peoples, and it may be true that their first beginnings must be attributed to one race. The maintenance of civilization is wholly dependent on such peoples. Should they perish, all that makes this earth beautiful will descend with them into the grave.”

“The internal characteristics of a people are always the causes which determine the nature of the effect that outer circumstances have on them. What reduces one race to starvation trains another race to harder work.”

“All the great civilizations of the past became decadent because the originally creative race died out, as a result of contamination of the blood (race-mixing). The most profound cause of such a decline is to be found in the fact that the people ignored the principle that all culture depends on men, and not the reverse.”

“In other words, in order to preserve a certain culture, the type of manhood that creates such a culture must be preserved. But such a preservation goes hand-in-hand with the inexorable law that it is the strongest and the best who must triumph and that they have the right to endure.”

“He who would live must fight! He who does not wish to fight in this world, where permanent struggle is the law of life, has not the right to exist.”

It was fated, no doubt, that peoples should always be welded together by competition & battle. There is no exception to that rule in this world. In the midst of battle each one of these peoples became conscious of itself, and was confronted with that basic question of fate, the metaphysics of religion.” -Alfred Rosenberg

“Such a saying may sound hard; but, after all, that is how the matter really stands. Yet far harder is the lot of him who believes that he can overcome Nature, and thus in reality insults her. Distress, misery, and disease are Nature’s reply.”

“Whoever ignores or despises the laws of race really deprives himself of the happiness to which he believes he can attain. For he places an obstacle in the victorious path of the superior race, and by so doing, he interferes with a prerequisite condition of all human progress. Loaded with the burden of humanitarian sentiment, he falls back to the level of those who are unable to raise themselves in the scale of being.”

“It would be futile to attempt to discuss the question as to what race or races were the original standard-bearers of human culture and were thereby the real founders of all that we understand by the word humanity. It is much simpler to deal with this question in so far as it relates to the present time.”

It is also self evident that there will always be and must exist very different personalities & groups within a people. A people of brothers is utopian and not at all beautiful. Complete brotherhood signifies the levelling out of all grades of value, of all tensions, of all dynamics of life. Struggle remains the life producing spark.” -Alfred Rosenberg

“Just as in our daily life, the so-called man of genius needs a particular occasion, and sometimes indeed a special stimulus, to bring his genius to light, so too in the life of the peoples the race that has genius in it needs the occasion & stimulus to bring that genius to expression.”

“In the monotony & routine of everyday life even persons of significance seem just like the others and do not rise beyond the average level of their fellow-men.”

“But as soon as such men find themselves in a special situation which disconcerts & unbalances the others, the humble person of apparently common qualities reveals traits of genius, often to the amazement of those who have hitherto known him in the small things of everyday life. That is the reason why a prophet only seldom counts for something in his own country.”

“War offers an excellent occasion for observing this phenomenon. In times of distress, when the others despair, apparently harmless boys suddenly spring up and become heroes, full of determination, undaunted in the presence of death and manifesting wonderful powers of calm reflection under such circumstances. If such an hour of trial did not come nobody would have thought that the soul of a hero lurked in the body of that beardless youth.”

“A special impulse is almost always necessary to bring a man of genius into the foreground.”

“After the common shell of everyday life is broken, the core that lay hidden in it is displayed to the eyes of an astonished world. This surrounding world then grows obstinate, and will not believe that what had seemed so like itself, is really of that different quality so suddenly displayed. This is a process which is repeated probably every time a man of outstanding significance appears.”

“Though an inventor, for example, does not establish his fame until the very day that he carries through, it would be a mistake to believe that the creative genius did not become alive in him until that moment. From the very hour of his birth, the spark of genius is living within the man who has been endowed with the real creative faculty. True genius is an innate quality! It can never be the result of education or training.”

“This holds good not merely of the individual but also of the race. Those peoples who manifest creative abilities in certain periods of their history have always been fundamentally creative. It belongs to their very nature, even though this fact may escape the eyes of the superficial observer. Here, also recognition from outside is only the consequence of practical achievement.”

“Since the rest of the world is incapable of recognizing genius as such, it can only see the visible manifestations of genius in the form of inventions, discoveries, buildings, painting, etc.; but even here a long time passes before recognition is given. Just as the individual person who has been endowed with the gift of genius, or at least talent of a very high order, cannot bring that endowment to realization until he comes under the urge of special circumstances, so in the life of the nations the creative capacities & powers frequently have to wait until certain conditions stimulate them to action.”

“For the establishment of superior types of civilization the members of inferior races formed one of the most essential pre-requisites. They alone could supply the lack of mechanical means without which no progress is possible. It is certain that the first stages of human civilization were not based so much on the use of tame animals as on the employment of human beings who were members of an inferior race.”

“Only after subjugated races were employed as slaves was a similar fate allotted to animals, and not vice versa, as some people would have us believe. At first it was the conquered enemy who had to draw the plough, and only afterwards did the ox & horse take his place. Nobody else but puling (weakly) pacifists can consider this fact as a sign of human degradation. Such people fail to recognize that this evolution had to take place in order that man might reach a higher degree of civilization.”

Everything on this earth can be made into something better. Every defeat may be made the foundation of a future victory. Every lost war may be the cause of a later resurgence. Every visitation of distress can give a new impetus to human energy. And out of every oppression, those forces can develop which bring about a new re-birth of the national soul, provided always that the racial blood is kept pure.” -Hitler

“The progress of mankind may be compared to the process of ascending an infinite ladder. One does not reach the higher level without first having climbed the lower rungs.”

“The path of reality is, however, difficult and hard to tread; yet it is the only one which finally leads to the goal where the others contemplate mankind in their dreams. But the real truth is that those dreamers help only to lead man away from his goal rather than towards it.”

“The adulteration of the blood & racial deterioration are the only causes that account for the decline of ancient civilizations; for it is never by war that nations are ruined, but by the loss of their powers of resistance, which are exclusively a characteristic of pure racial blood. In this world everything that is not of sound racial stock is like chaff. Every historical event in the world is nothing more, nor less, than a manifestation of the instinct of racial self-preservation, whether for good or for bad.”

“Egotism is so predominant that it includes even the time element; which means that the present moment is deemed the most important and that nothing is left to the future. The animal lives only for itself, searching for food only when it feels hunger, and fighting only for the preservation of its own life. As long as the instinct for self-preservation manifests itself exclusively in such a way, there is no basis for the establishment of a community; not even the most primitive form of all, that is to say the family.”

“The society formed by the male with the female, where it goes beyond the mere conditions of mating, calls for the extension of the instinct of self-preservation, since the readiness to fight for one’s own ego has to be extended also to the mate. The male sometimes provides food for the female, but in most cases both parents provide food for the offspring.”

“Almost always they are ready to protect & defend each other; so that here we find the first, though infinitely simple, manifestation of the spirit of sacrifice.”

“As soon as this spirit extends beyond the narrow limits of the family, we have the conditions under which larger associations and finally even States can be formed. The lowest species of human beings give evidence of this quality only to a very small degree, so that often they do not go beyond the formation of the family society. With an increasing readiness to place their immediate personal interests in the background, the capacity for organizing more extensive communities develops.”

“Whenever human activity is directed exclusively to the service of the instinct for self-preservation, it is called theft or usury, robbery or burglary, etc.”

“This mental attitude, which forces self-interest to recede into the background in favor of the common well-being, is the first prerequisite for any kind of really human civilization. It is out of this spirit alone that great human achievements have sprung, for which the original doers have scarcely ever received any recompense, but which turns out to be the source of abundant benefit for their descendants.”

“It is this spirit alone which can explain why it so often happens that people can endure a harsh, but honest, existence which offers them no returns for their toil, except a poor & modest livelihood. But such a livelihood helps to consolidate the foundations on which the community exists. Every worker and every peasant, every inventor, state official, etc., who works without ever achieving fortune or prosperity for himself, is a representative of this sublime idea, even though he may never become conscious of the profound meaning of his own activity.”

“Everything that may be said of that kind of work, which is the fundamental condition of providing food and the basic means of human progress, is true even in a higher sense of work that is done for the protection of man and his civilization. The renunciation of one’s own life for the sake of the community is the crowning significance of the idea of all sacrifice. In this way only is it possible to protect what has been built up by man and to assure that this will not be destroyed by the hand of man or of nature.”

“The fundamental (altruistic) spirit out of which this kind of activity springs is the contra-distinction of Egotism, and we call it ‘Idealism’. By this, we mean to signify the willingness of the individual to make sacrifices for the community and his fellow-men.”

“It is of the utmost importance to insist again-and-again that idealism is not merely a superfluous of sentiment, but rather something which has been, is and always will be, a necessary precondition of human civilization; it is even out of this that the very idea of the word ‘Human’ arises.”

“Were it not for idealism all the faculties of the intellect, even the most brilliant, would be nothing but intellect itself, a mere external phenomenon without inner value and never a creative force.”

“Since true idealism, however, is essentially the subordination of the interests & life of the individual to the interests & life of the community, and since the community on its part represents the pre-requisite condition of every form of organization, this idealism accords in its innermost essence with the final purpose of Nature. This feeling alone makes men voluntarily acknowledge that strength & power are entitled to take the lead, and thus makes them a constituent particle in that order out of which the whole universe is shaped & formed.”

“It is a necessity of human evolution that the individual should be imbued with the spirit of sacrifice in favor of the common well-being, and that he should not be influenced by the unhealthy notions of those dishonest men who pretend to know better than Nature, and who have the impudence to criticize her decrees.”

“As soon as the spirit of egotism begins to prevail among a people, then the bonds of the social order break. Man, by seeking his own personal happiness, veritably tumbles out of heaven and falls into hell.”

“Posterity will not remember those who pursued only their own individual interests, but it will praise those heroes who renounced their own happiness.”

“Only in a real, harmonious community, consisting of people with the same cultural, historical and biological background, with the same spiritual aspirations for the future, can the individual find the peace of mind & inner-security that it needs. Only here can the individual feel that it is a natural part of a greater whole, of something that is mightier than the individual itself, which will continue to exist when the individual is no more, just as it has existed before the individual was born.”

We must not forget that the highest aim of human existence is not the maintenance of a State of Government, but rather the conservation of the race.” -Hitler

“Only in such a national community of fate does the individual find the eternal life it has always sought. In our children and our people, through National Socialism, we will live forever.”

If a people refuse to guard & uphold the qualities with which it has been endowed by Nature, and which have their roots in the racial blood, then such a people has no right to complain over the loss of its earthly existence.” -Hitler

