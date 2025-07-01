The NSDAP, if not stopped, could have eventually brought in free-energy technologies and encouraged many nations of the world to eliminate the practice of usury.

“National Socialism – The Fundamentals” are series of blog posts that breakdown the core fundamental teachings of National Socialism. These posts will be dropped weekly for a period of approximately 13 weeks. These “fundamentals” come, for the most part, directly from Hitler’s book, “Mein Kampf”, which was written in 1925, and other sources. Mein Kampf was Hitler’s autobiography.

The ongoing & constant vilification & demonization of Adolf Hitler in the Jewish-controlled media is utilized to prevent & discourage the disclosure of Hitler’s (German) Economic & Social miracle, which, during his reign, kicked out the parasitic influence of International Jewry. The paradigm, which Hitler’s NSDAP (National Socialist German Worker’s Party) ushered in, was so ahead of their time that it boggles the mind.

The NSDAP, if not stopped, could have eventually brought in free-energy technologies and encouraged many nations of the world to eliminate the practice of usury, avoid the global central banking system and rid their countries from the reins of Jewish Supremacy.

The potential of National Socialism was demonstrated on the ground, and not just in theory. No matter if mistakes were made, no matter if Germany’s National Socialist government experienced some internal and external issues, the economic and social power of National Socialism cannot be denied. Long live National Socialism!

National Socialism is not (Jewish) Internationalism… National Socialism, being that it is in harmony with Natural Law, can apply to any homogeneous racial group (nation), acting in its own racial self-interest. However, nations within the White race, who built Western Civilization, are no doubt the best suited for National Socialism, as evidenced by their monumental historical, social and cultural achievements, despite many setbacks and life-threatening challenges to the race as a whole.

Note: Most people who have ever attempted to read “Mein Kampf”, post WW2, come into the endeavor with preconceived notions, Jewish propaganda, that Hitler was the embodiment of “evil”; thus, their bias prevents them from objectively digesting the fundamentals of what National Socialism is all about.

Hitler’s teachings, which are rooted in a deep & thorough understanding of European history and the laws of Nature, go right over most people’s heads. Many people also incorrectly associate “National Socialism” as being akin to failed “socialist” nation-states, like Cuba, Venezuela, U.S.S.R., etc. Americans are taught that individualism and minuscule to barely-existent government (Libertarianism, rugged-individualism, etc.) is necessary & optimal for a free society. They do not understand that this is actually a “divide & conquer” strategy pushed by International Jewry to separate individuals from their folk interests.

National Socialism protects the interests of the collective (folk) while ensuring that individual talents and personalities are maximized, to the great benefit of the whole society.

WELL-CONSTRUCTED PLANS OF NATIONAL SOCIALISM

National Socialism offers constructive plans for building & construction that are in harmony with the Laws of Nature. These plans are not just fantastical theories on paper, but were plans successfully tried and tested by Adolf Hitler and the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP). In fact, they worked so well that International Jewry had to stamp them out or face complete exposure & destruction.

Hitler and the NSDAP had laid out all the plans for us, via National Socialism. This time around, “we” will learn from their historical successes and mistakes to take down Jewish Supremacy, liberating the planet from their wicked usury system of exploitation.

This plan, which is the opposite of (Jewish) “internationalism”, can be utilized by any race & homogeneous society that seeks self-determination via National Socialism.

Hitler’s National Socialist Germany was constructed around the “fundamentals” of National Socialism. National Socialist governments of the future do not have to dogmatically follow the exact footsteps of the Third Reich. The “fundamentals” of National Socialism should suffice; conditions on the ground will establish the particulars.

WILL OF THE PEOPLE

Hitler inspired, organized, and pulled off a relatively peaceful “revolution” – a revolution which took far fewer lives than the American Revolution, and an insignificant number of lives compared to any revolution ever pulled off by the Jewish Bolsheviks.

Hitler’s revolution, as he promised in Mein Kampf, was 100% legal and legitimate. It was the formally expressed “will of the majority” of the German people, sanctioned by both the top executive officer of Germany, von Hindenburg, and by the German “congress”, the Reichstag.

A movement which has great ends to achieve must carefully guard against the danger of losing contact with the masses of the people. Every problem encountered must be examined from this viewpoint first of all and the decision to be made must always be in harmony with this principle. -Hitler

No great idea, no matter how sublime and exalted it may appear, can be realized in practice without the effective power which resides in the popular masses. -Hitler

Hitler had many opportunities to seize power by force, and could have done it easily in 1931. But Hitler believed that a revolution against the will of the people, a revolution that gains power only by force, cannot long endure. He believed that a leader is an enemy of civilization unless he has the will of his people behind him. Hitler won the hearts & minds of the German folk. That’s the way to do it!

SOCIAL ORDER VIA TRIBAL LAW

The aim of National Socialism is to restore a just social order that is based on a firm authority that comes straight from the will of the people, and is freely granted to a leader, one who has undoubtedly proven himself to be the leader. This is a just social order, in which each man and woman can achieve their maximum potential as a successful, happy, and productive individuals within the collective; ones who serves the collective, so that the individual, the collective, the state and the leader operate as a whole – truly holistic in nature.

No class struggle, no Left-Right political paradigm, no divide & conquer… One heart, One Mind, One (homogeneous) People.

Healthy societies exist where natural instincts are unimpaired. Animals, for instance, have orderly, successful “societies” because Nature gives every social creature all the instincts they needs for successful group living. Wolves, ants, bees and apes, for instance, have highly organized and thoroughly healthy, orderly and balanced societies.

Early men had healthy societies. Then man’s growing control over Nature allowed him to escape his natural environment, and surround himself with artificialities and luxury until he became decadent, and full of arrogant conceit. International Jewry as a parasite, fed off of this host environment, along the way, and eventually morally corrupted its path.

Only by returning to our natural instincts and to the “Original Instructions” of the Natural world, can we catch a glimpse of the wonders that has been given to us, and realize the wonders that we have thrown away.

Nature has created “breeds” with which she can experiment, and she always seeks better breeds, just as does a good farmer. Nature, being an infinitely-wiser farmer than any human being, absolutely insists on the purity, sanctity and biological integrity of each breed.

Nature, like a farmer breeding cows, can improve the breed only by fostering the breeding of the better-type, and eliminating the poorer-type. Nature accomplishes this task with the most powerful instincts we are all given; love of our own, and distrust of those who intrude from the “outside” as foreigners.

Love, the natural, healthy kind, is indeed what makes the world go round, and is the most beautiful, holy miracle we ever see here on this earth. Distrust is a natural instinct to protect those we love. Healthy distrust is not “hate”.

Laws of the Tribe…

Biological integrity is the essence of National Socialism, and of every healthy human society which has ever existed.

The first tribal law of all group-living by social creatures is the Law of Biological Integrity; absolute, total and uncompromising loyalty and love for one’s own racial group.

National Socialism is based on the law of territory. This translates as “Nationalism” and private property in human society.

The second most important tribal law is the Law of Territory, national protection for the motherland and the defense of private property. Blood & Soil!

Throughout the animal kingdom, the leader is never chosen by vote, but always by the natural selection established by Nature as the only sure method of insuring that the group is led by the best-combat. Leadership by the very best!

The third tribal law is the Law of Leadership.

Once each member of an animal society learns his or her place in the natural biological order of toughness, wisdom and cleverness, each member settles down into his own niche and the group is relatively peaceful and orderly. Only when young males begin to mature and have to fight their way up or down the ladder are there serious battles. Then, as soon as each male learns who he can whip, and who can whip him, he settles down and lives peacefully & contentedly in that place he has found for himself.

The fourth tribal law is the Law of Status.

Natural hierarchy, or scale of leadership, based on each individual member’s personal ability (meritocracy) and of service to the group’s collective interest, determines each member’s “status” within the group.

The fifth tribal law is the Law of Motherhood.

In National Socialism, motherhood is held in the highest esteem.

Note: The sacred role of motherhood should always be celebrated & supported, and never denigrated as it is in our world today. In National Socialist Germany, the role of motherhood was highly promoted, yet women were still very much encouraged to be part of the workforce and hold important positions. Leni Riefenstahl & Hanna Reitsch were allowed to advance to the highest levels of their chosen professions.

TRIBAL LOYALTY

With these natural principles, Laws of the Tribe, in operation, as they are throughout the whole world of social animals, there is a relative peace and order in the group. It is only when the group somehow is forced into unnatural conditions, like the influence of International Jewry, that the God-given instincts to obey these iron laws of Nature fail.

No human being can live in peace & productive happiness outside of some kind of “tribe” to which they are supremely loyal and which in turn, supports them spiritually. National Socialism stands on that principle. National Socialism is tribal loyalty!

NATIONAL SOCIALISM OBEYS – LAWS OF THE TRIBE

The essence of National Socialism is race-realism, which is the belief that humans differ in excellence of breed exactly the same as all other living things. National Socialism respects Biological Integrity!

Contrary to the abominable lies of International Jewry, private property was powerfully protected by Adolf Hitler. The Krupp family, a prominent 400-year-old German dynasty known for their production of steel, artillery, ammunition, and other armaments, as well as and the other large or small property owners & businessmen never lost a cent under Hitler, nor did the German princes.

Hitler even had to put down a mutiny in his own ranks to protect their property rights, which he did. Hitler was a nationalist and a believer in private property (territory). National Socialism respects Territory!

Hitler as a political figurehead gave his people leadership, not sweet-talk or demagoguery, and they loved him for it. The German folk followed him lovingly and willingly, as do the members of all happy, successful, wholesome social groups. National Socialism respects Leadership!

For me, and all true National Socialists, there is but one doctrine; People & Fatherland! -Hitler

There was peace and order among Hitler’s people, because he taught that a man deserved, and must get, as much respect for being a good ditch-digger as the man who was able to invent a new & wonderful machine, or be a political leader. All that was expected of each man was his ability to serve his community to the limit of his personal talent & capacity. Each man was honored for what he did loyally and with his best effort, regardless of whether he was a farmer, a warrior, a laborer, a factory worker, or whatever. National Socialism respects Status!

Hitler saw to it that women were restored to their ancient birthright and honored as wives, mothers and producers of happy, wholesome homes. Women were also allowed into the workforce, if they really felt compelled to do so.

