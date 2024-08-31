Some Context for the Excerpts

The Illuminati's genocidal French Revolution had previously killed the King & Queen; and 10s of 1000s of other nobles, clerics and "counter revolutionaries." After a period of tumult and a pair of Royalist wars against republican France, a military leader named Napoleon Bonaparte emerges as the nation's leader. The Royal Houses of Europe (Old World Order) want Napoleon out and a new King from the House of Bourbon restored. Also opposing him are the Illuminati's controlled red radicals, the Jacobins, that he had displaced. Just like the murderous Bolshevik operatives of a century later and the "Antifa" Marxists of today, the Jacobins serve a higher revolutionary power (New World Order).

Napoleon wants the best for his people and cannot be controlled by foreign powers nor by Jewish money masters. He also opposes usury. In latter "Napoleonic Wars" (all of which will be imposed upon Napoleon) the money-lending Rothschilds will join forces with the Royals of Europe to take out the great "usurper" who defied both the Old and the New World Orders. It's a great story with many parallels to the modern-day war between the Globalists and men like Trump & Putin.

Scene from 1934 Hollywood film, "The House of Rothschild," shows European aristocrats asking Nathan Rothschild for money to fight Napoleon. Flanked by the arrogant Brothers Rothschild, ring-leader Nathan squeezes concessions for the Jews of Europe out of them in return for financing --- as proud Mamma Rothschild looks on.

1. Nathan bought up the British Stock Market after receiving the first news about the outcome of the Battle of Waterloo.

