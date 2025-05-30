My Story as a Norwegian SS Volunteer
I enlisted in the Waffen-SS as a volunteer in August 1942, and I was then 19 years old. I undertook my infantry training in Mitau/Estonia and I became the #1 gunner on a light machine gun.
by Kaare S.
In February 1943, 3o of us were sent to Hilverum/Holland to be trained as Panzerjäger (anti-tank troops). I was then made the #1 gunner on a 7.5 cm anti-tank cannon.
