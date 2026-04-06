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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
11h

To call these people "bat-shit crazy" is an insult to bats.

Their lack of understanding of scripture is simply breathtaking. It's as if they had rewritten history. Hmm...I guess like the U.S. has rewritten, at least, the last 100 years of American history.

I guess it has something to do with murdering Jesus Christ. I find it interesting how they are now trying to blame the Romans for killing Christ. I don't believe it's possible for these people to tell the truth. Of course that can mean only one thing. The Father of Lies is their God. Period, end of story.

Jesus did say in the New Testament that some Jews will repent and convert at the End of the World, but I'm afraid these types will be chanting their "religion" right up to the Gates of Hell.

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Hrafn King's avatar
Hrafn King
29m

https://substack.com/@libertyuncensored/note/c-238914620?r=25izle

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