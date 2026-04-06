Most Influential 20th Century jewish Leader Warns jews Dishonestly Posing as Whites is Backfiring
November 19, 2020
Chabad Rebbe warns the Jews that their attempts to disguise themselves as white are failing and that White people have become wise to the act. He says that their attempts are counter-intuitive, meaning that the more Jews try to operate undetected amongst whites, the more Jews agitate whites for the deception is adding insult to injury. He explains that disguising themselves is futile because the nature and soul of the Jew is detectable to whites long before the Jew thinks he’s displayed it. He likens Jew masquerading as White to a lamb amongst wolves, the wolves in a heightened state of awareness of the lamb’s presence. In reality, the roles are reversed. It’s the Jew who’s the wolf in sheep’s clothing amongst the sheep. Chabad is one of the world’s best-known Orthodox Jewish Hasidic movements. It is one of the largest Hasidic groups and Jewish religious organizations in the world. A Rebbe is the spiritual leader in the Hasidic movement. Therefore, Chabad Rebbe means the leader of one the largest Jewish organizations in the world. Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a recent rebbe, is considered one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century. Many Jews consider him to be the Jewish Messiah, some believe him to be still alive and some believe him to be God. Among Jews, Schneerson is renowned for his intellect. Footage from the archives of Jewish Educational Media (JEM) in partnership with the official Chabad website. Date of footage unconfirmed.
Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/most-influential-20th-century-jewish-leader-warns-jews-dishonestly-posing-as-whites-is-backfiring/?doing_wp_cron=1773185501.9928069114685058593750
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To call these people "bat-shit crazy" is an insult to bats.
Their lack of understanding of scripture is simply breathtaking. It's as if they had rewritten history. Hmm...I guess like the U.S. has rewritten, at least, the last 100 years of American history.
I guess it has something to do with murdering Jesus Christ. I find it interesting how they are now trying to blame the Romans for killing Christ. I don't believe it's possible for these people to tell the truth. Of course that can mean only one thing. The Father of Lies is their God. Period, end of story.
Jesus did say in the New Testament that some Jews will repent and convert at the End of the World, but I'm afraid these types will be chanting their "religion" right up to the Gates of Hell.
https://substack.com/@libertyuncensored/note/c-238914620?r=25izle