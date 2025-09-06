Mossad Realised Secret Files about How Doctor Mengele Successfully Evades their Revenge
Much of Doctor Mengele's life remains a mystery. After the fall of the Reich, Mengele reportedly fled to Buenos Aires where he is believed to have lived for a decade.
(Jpost)
Previously classified Mossad files about the spy agency’s unsuccessful attempts to capture Dr. Josef Mengele are now available to the public.
The reports, photographs and maps from th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.