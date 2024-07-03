MOLON LABE: THE SECOND AMENDMENT IS THE WHITE MAN’S GHOST DANCE
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, a torrent of gunfire erupted within a crowd of approximately 1,000 individuals attending an unauthorized street party in the North Pass neighbourhood of Montgomery, Alabama, where nearly 60% of residents are negro (this is not surprising since 51% of mass shooters are negro despite being only 14% …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.