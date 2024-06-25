Miguel Serrano

Maya: Reality is an Illusion

Santiago: Ediciones La Nueva Edad, 2006

Miguel Serrano (1917–2009), a former Chilean diplomat, writer, poet, explorer, mystic, and one of two pioneers of Esoteric Hitlerism,[1] has, until recently, been relatively unknown in the English-speaking world. Despite the fact that a number of his books (nine by my count…