Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
1h

Thank you.

I don't suppose you have a saved PDF of that exchange?

The CODOH link is empty or blocked, depending on which VPN location I use.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture