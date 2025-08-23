Archaeologists have uncovered a mass grave of NS soldiers from World War II in Poland that includes a number of artifacts, including weapons, medals and tools.

The grave was discovered in the village of Kożlice in southwestern Poland, according to The First News, which first reported the news.

The skeletal remains of 18 paratroopers were discovered, along with the aforementioned items, as well as dog tags that connected them to the Luftwaffe, the German air force during the war.

“Near rural buildings we discovered the mass grave of 18 German soldiers killed in 1945," Tomasz Czabanski, president of the POMOST Historical and Archaeological Research Laboratory, told the news outlet. “We also found three identity tags near the remains. There was a lot going on here.

"Many individual graves have been discovered in this area," Czabanski added.

The researchers found that the skeletons were laid side-by-side in the pit. They also unearthed a pocket watch, an anti-aircraft sight for an MG rifle and a Spanish Cross given to German soldiers who fought during the Spanish Civil War.

Czabanski explained the local citizens have aided the group's work, coming by the excavations and telling them about other unidentified graves.

“That is why we appeal to residents to provide information, photos, plans, sketches, memories, accounts and documents about German war graves in Poland," Czabanski said.

The remains are slated to be further analyzed and later buried in a military cemetery in Wrocław, Poland

Archaeologists have found a number of different NS artifacts in Poland in recent weeks.

In early June, a diary written by an S.S. officer that may contain the location of a treasure worth billions of dollars and hidden by the NS came into the spotlight for a map it may contain.

Later that month, experts discovered a long-lost chest full of silver in a 600-year-old castle that was used by the NS during the war.

NS bunkers that were used against U.S. forces at the D-Day landings during World War II in Normandy have also been revealing their secrets.

