In 1933, NS Germany implemented the "marriage loan" (Ehestandsdarlehen) as part of a broader policy to increase the birth rate and promote fertility. Eligible newlyweds received a loan of 1,000 Reichsmarks, which was intended to be used for household goods. The policy also aimed to reduce female labor force participation by requiring wives to stop working during the loan period. A portion of the loan was forgiven for each child born, further incentivizing larger families.

