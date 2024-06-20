Loyalty – Command and Obedience: SS Leadership Guide by Alfred Kotz
Manly virtues determine the basic direction of our way of life, first of all loyalty. We best understand loyalty through the feeling in our blood. This feeling tells us clearly what loyalty is.
Loyalty is lack of deception. Loyalty means action and inaction without deception. It demands reliability and maintenance through action and inaction, so that the…
