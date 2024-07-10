Lothrop Stoddard’s Interview with Dr. Joseph Goebbels
Nazi spokesmen tell you frankly that they cracked down hard from the start and made things just about as tough as the civilian population could bear.
Indeed, they say that severe rationing of food and clothing from the very beginning was done not merely to avert present waste and ensure future supplies; it was done also to make people realize that they w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.