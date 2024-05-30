(Jewish Telegraphic Agency) London’s Jewish Museum will close indefinitely next month and begin hunting for a new home for its collection of 40,000 objects, one of the largest of its kind in Europe, due to the lack of public interest and support from both tourists and the Jewish community itself:

“The rising costs of maintaining its current premises in northwest London and a difficult fundraising environment exacerbated an already precarious financial situation for the museum, its chairman Nick Viner told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The Jewish Museum intends to close its doors at the end of June and be out of its current building on Albert Street by the end of the year.

Viner said that the museum had been working on a “vision for the future” that would have seen it move to a building better tailored to the institution’s needs, but that the board had decided that it was no longer possible to make that transition seamlessly.

“We realized that it wasn’t possible to fund the ongoing museum, where the costs were going up significantly, and to focus on a future,” he explained. “We decided that we would pause — move out of the building, sell it, and use the funds to help us over the next period, so that we can continue to operate in a transition mode.”

The Jewish Museum, which had been struggling even prior to COVID-19, was forced into restructuring and layoffs during the pandemic, and it pivoted heavily towards educational programs.

Those programs will continue, and the museum also intends to operate temporary exhibitions in smaller spaces around London, while the rest of the collection is put in storage or loaned temporarily to other institutions…

But the institution’s small building meant that only 5% of its objects were displayed. It has historically also had a smaller profile than its counterparts on the continent, which operate largely based on public funding and have become more firmly entrenched on both Jewish and non-Jewish tourists trails and local cultural scenes.

“We are very conscious that the U.K. has the second largest Jewish community in Europe and that London’s museum is both very small and a very different kind of space from some of the great Jewish museums around Europe,” said Viner. “We feel that we have so many fantastic stories to tell and so much to show that we ought to have a museum that reflects that, but it will only work if the community is ultimately supportive.”

The museum will have to rely heavily on donors within the Jewish community to ensure its long-term future, as funds from the Arts Council England, a British government-funded body, are insufficient on their own to ensure its sustainability.

Recent records show that in the twelve months up to March 2022, the revenue of the Jewish Museum was hovering at just over a third of pre-COVID levels. The museum was granted National Portfolio status by Arts Council England last year, a label that provides it with a stream of over $280,000 a year until 2026. It had previously received an injection of over $1 million by the Arts Council during the pandemic.

“There is always a risk when you don’t have the fundraising that you cannot continue,” added Viner, who said that it was still uncertain how much the Jewish Museum was looking to raise. “There are different models. It could be a very significant amount, or it can be smaller depending on the scale and the nature of the [future] building. I wouldn’t want to put a future on it…”

The museum, which had previously put on widely acclaimed exhibitions on Amy Winehouse, Jewish cartoonists and Jewish soccer history in Britain, had also not been able to put on temporary exhibitions since the pandemic because of the cost…”

So in other words, despite having one of the largest — and most prosperous — Jewish communities in all of Europe, they can’t raise enough interest or money to support a museum dedicated just to Jewry.

News flash: even Jews aren’t interested in arcane Jewish history because most Jews in England are too busy assimilating and don’t want to be reminded of their long history of being “the other” — a nation within a nation.

At the same time, the British public has no interest in being reminded about how they “oppressed” and “victimized” Jews — who dominate the “hierarchy of human suffering.”

And note how the Museum’s directors are bitter that other Jewish museums in Europe receive much greater public assistance — i.e., taxpayers’ money — to keep them afloat.

Jews have a long history — and well-deserved reputation — of figuring out how to survive on other people’s labor — and they prefer to live in “nanny states” that will take care of them and their pet causes of self-interest.

The nation-state of Israel is a prime example of this modus operandi — built and dependent on billions in so-called “Holocaust reparations” — and a “blank check” in annual U.S. “aid” and military support — and billions in support from duped evangelical Christians, in addition to billions annually in Christian tourism.

So much so that Jews successfully lobbied for a law that has made it illegal for U.S. businesses to boycott Israel and deny them access to U.S. products and services.

And Jews are a highly narcissistic bunch — and self-congratulatory — giving themselves awards and opening museums dedicated to themselves in virtually every country in the West — and in many cities within those countries — most of which are dependent on taxpayer dollars to remain afloat.

For example, why is there a Holocaust museum in Naples, Florida — a city where many northerners — mostly from the Midwest Bible Belt — live as retirees or have second homes and visit to relax and enjoy the sunny climate and beaches?

As we previously reported, the Jewish Museum in Philadelphia had to declare bankruptcy in 2020 due to lack of community support along with crushing usury rates on their ill-advised bank loans.

But then again, why would Jews think that in a majority Black city they could create interest in a Jewish museum dedicated to a people and culture that has such an antagonistic, love-hate relationship with Blacks, who, unless they are forced to attend museums through school field trips, have shown very little interest in attending museums in general?

Ironically, the two most popular “Jewish” museums in Europe — Auschwitz and the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam — appeal to the public’s interest in the notion that Jews were mass murdered in the so-called Holocaust.

So apparently one Jewish “expert” on antisemitism was correct — the “gentile” public is only interested in “dead Jews” — a rather sobering thought with unintended consequences.

And the London Jewish Museum’s future will remain in jeopardy once the Jewish Holocaust Memorial gets final approval to be built right next to Parliament — a memorial that many see as a symbol of Jewry’s stranglehold on the British nation.

Another irony is that the most successful exhibit at the London Jewish Museum was devoted to the tattooed, bulimic junkie singer, Amy Winehouse, who drank herself to death.

This exhibit received serious criticism from the Jewish community for “overplaying” Winehouse’s Jewish identity — in reality, Winehouse did not strongly identify with the Jewish community and she hated having to go to Hebrew school as a child.

And so the ultimate irony is that Amy Winehouse had to die before she set foot in the London Jewish Museum — because she mostly certainly wouldn’t have visited it even if she had had lived to the rip old age of 80.

Found at https://christiansfortruth.com/london-jewish-museum-forced-to-close-indefinitely-due-to-lack-of-interest-and-jewish-financial-support/

Share

Leave a comment