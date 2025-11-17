Ava’s Substack

If U Think U Can Handle Truth
3h

Such a shame that the real heroes were made to look like the villains, but is what the Jews are so good at . They've continued to do the same to the middle east where everyone but the Jews/Israel are terrorists when loan behold they've always been the terrorist parasites . Hiding their true intent while pretending to be every Christians friend and using the American military to kill off fellow goyim. Such sad state of affairs. Hopefully someday sooner than later the world wakes up and knows Hitler and the Germans were the good guys! Thanks for your work and sharing your story of the truth.

Paul Frederickson
12m

Thanks, Ava, for posting these observations of what it was like to be living in Germany as a youth during the Hitler years. It is very important for us to come to an understanding of the real history, what actually occurred. What I was taught growing up in the United States is so far from the truth it is mind boggling. “The histories are written by the victors.” And of course the victors are painted as 99.9% the good guy white hats and their enemies as 99.9% the black hat bad guys.

Or as stated by Napoleon Bonaparte “History is a set of lies agreed upon.” I have had a gradual awakening over a number of years as to what really went on with WWI and WWII and especially the German people.

