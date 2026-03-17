Today’s decline in nearly every area of German society stems from the continual failures of the postwar political system and its politicians.

A speech by Friedrich Kurreck. English translation by E. Thomson.

I am happy to inform you about our life in Hitler’s time, for today’s politicians and mass media are purposefully untruthful about that time. I am a Thuringer, who grew up in a farming family with seven children, and I have vividly experienced Hitler’s time. My profession is that of certified engineer, for which I began my studies in Thuringen. I had a scholarship, since my mother could not provide money for tuition after my father was killed by lightning. Under National Socialism, it was no problem for a member of a numerous family to obtain a scholarship plus living expenses. One had merely to fill out an application.

As the English, with genocidal intent, began bombing German cities’ populations of civilian men, women, children and elderly, I volunteered for the Air Force to become a pilot in order to shoot down the English terror bombers. In the course of the war, I served as pilot in a fighter squadron. After my imprisonment, I returned to my home in Th?ringen, but I had to flee to West Germany, because my friends and others were being grabbed by the Communist criminals, never to return.

I completed my studies in West Germany, while earning my own living expenses. After six years of professional activities, I secured a position as chief engineer in a large West German industrial enterprise. I later founded my own development firm whose many inventions and developments enabled me to create many jobs for Germans.

Today’s decline in nearly every area of German society stems from the continual failures of the postwar political system and its politicians. Postwar West Germany was rebuilt by us, the young, former soldiers who returned from imprisonment, along with the men and women of our homeland. There were also many old and fit business managers who had, during the war, managed to increase war production under the hail of English and American bombs. All of us wanted to rebuild our Germany in the spirit of German unity. The BRD (Federal Republic of Germany) was presented to us as provisional, until the re-establishment of Germany. Today, the established politicians of all stripes tacitly take this provisional, unconstitutional BRD as permanent. No established politician of today has ever acknowledged this unacceptable situation for the future. The German Reich still has its legitimate existence. It is just not functioning! The fate of our politicians whom we elected in 1933 is generally known; the Nuremberg Judgements were blatant injustice!

THE GERMAN FOLK-COMMUNITY SPIRIT SURVIVED THE WAR

Here is an example: The postwar Ruhr district was a huge heap of rubble as the English took away its remaining undamaged machinery to England as reparations. As you know, the Soviets did the same.

A general strike was called – by the newly-established union – to prevent the removal of a large 10,000 ton forging press. This was the biggest press in the world and it could have brought us economic advantages. I would also like to add that the union leader still thought as a German. This matter concerned the preservation of remaining jobs and the preservation of our people. This rally also found representatives of the Ruhr businesses in attendance. After the many fighting speeches had been made by the union side, a businessman asked to speak. He declared, “Let them take the old thing. We used it to make our entire war production. We shall build new ones that are bigger and better!” At one stroke came the determined decision: “Yes, yes, yes!” was the answer. He had said the magic words. The old spirit of the folk-community was still alive and discoverable!

IN NATIONAL SOCIALISM THE WORKERS AND EMPLOYERS FORMED A UNITED FRONT AGAINST THE COMBINED ENEMIES OF CAPITALISM AND COMMUNISM

The English took the old press to England, where it surely sits today. We young engineers of that time took these words to heart and subsequently constructed and built the most modern presses which gave us many production advantages over England and the other victor states, and brought about West Germany’s great rise to prosperity. England still had production facilities which were decades obsolete, as the norm for its industries. Over there, factories still had long driveshafts from which transmission belts drove the individual machines. In Germany, we had already been using modern electric-powered machines, which is proven to be a great technical advantage. The English auto firms overtaken by the Germans’ also bear witness today to the inefficiency of English businesses, which is also a source of the capitalist English hatred of the efficient Germans.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/life-in-the-third-reich-and-the-world-political-situation-then-and-now/

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