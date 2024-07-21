A speech by Friedrich Kurreck. English translation by E. Thomson. This speech appeared in the weekly newspaper, Der Schlesier, July 260 to August 16th, 2002.
I am happy to inform you about our life in Hitler's time, for today's politicians and mass media are purposefully untruthful about that time. I am a Thüringer who grew up in a farming family with se…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.