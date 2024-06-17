Liberalism as the Ideology of Consummate Meaninglessness, Part 3
Michael O'Meara
1,233 words
Part 1 here, Part 2 here
In ancient and medieval philosophy, “to be” meant to be an enduring presence, the Eternal Being being God. For moderns, “it” (the enduring presence) becomes a being, an object, in time and space or else a self-conscious subject.
Both approaches, Heidegger argues, neglect that human being is neither an enduring presence …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.