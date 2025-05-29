Leon Degrelle’s Daring Escape to Spain
Leon Degrelle was a legendary combat hero of the Second World War, a charismatic political leader, and a prolific author.
This “Mark Felton Production” focuses on his daring escape from death at the hands of the victors at the end of the war in a plane that flew from Norway to northern Spain. Although this presentation is quite hostile to Degrelle, it includes striking footage.
