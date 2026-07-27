Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack ack ack's avatar
Jack ack ack
9h

Fascinating. Nothing short of a miracle what they were able to do in four short years.

Reply
Share
gates of toledo's avatar
gates of toledo
9h

Great post! I see this as a direct result of J.G.Fichte's "Addresses to the German Nation" given in 1807 (I think)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture