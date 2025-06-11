Ava’s Substack

David Westerlund
1h

Beautifully told of love/conspiracy/history of WWII. If not for Wallis, what would the world be like today?

37
15mEdited

People don't seem to understand that Churchill was a drunk who was responsible for one of Britain's biggest historical military failures in S. Africa. His primary goal, even over the welfare of the country that he was supposed to be seeing after in its best interests, as is common among politicians, was his ego and his image.

“Germany’s unforgivable crime before WWII was its attempt to loosen its economy out of the world trade system and to build up an own exchange system from which the world-finance couldn’t profit anymore. We butchered the wrong pig!”

- Winston Churchill, The Second World War (Bern 1960)

That's funny, because that's what Trump CLAIMS to be doing when in reality he's really kowtowing to the same ilk that brought Germany down. The reality is that THEY have infinitely more control than he has, and he's bought and paid for by the same anyway.

Some might claim that he learned in the years after the war, but, 40 years earlier ...

“And it may well be that this same astounding race may at the present time be in the actual process of producing another system of morals and philosophy, as malevolent as Christianity was benevolent, which, if not arrested would shatter irretrievably all that Christianity has rendered possible. It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of Antichrist were destined to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical."

"Zionism vs. Bolshevism: A Struggle for the Soul of the Jewish People" Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8, 1920, page 5

- Winston Churchill

Not my words, Churchill's.

Then factor in the Balfour Declaration, the nearly endless list of fruits of which include the King David Hotel bombing;

the debacle and abomination of the attack on the USS Liberty, which not only went unresponded to, but which was covered up BY OUR OWN GOVERNMENT for decades, and still would be if not for the internet;

The Lavon Affair and again, a nearly endless list of similar events;

and the takeover of the US by dual citizens of the same country serving in its Government at the highest levels under the POTUS.

