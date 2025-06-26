Joseph Stalin the Child Rapist
When Stalin was in his mid-30s he preyed upon a 13 year old girl, continuously got her drunk, and impregnated her.
Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/joseph-stalin-the-child-rapist/
Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wouldn't that be a standard issue requirement from his kabal of jew handlers? It would be like "making your bones" in the Italian mafia, except in a jews mafia of cowardice and perversion. I wonder how many little girls cromwell raped and murdered.