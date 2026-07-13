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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
2hEdited

The movies that came later most likely responsible for all the lies people would believe.

If there is nothing bad to write about you they invent a story, and most people will go along with it.

I find it interesting that all the people that liked Mengele get no attention.

This goes along with the saying....when the lies become truth print the lies.

This video will show all the liars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMlNxYyBGM4

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American in Exile's avatar
American in Exile
2h

The greater the stature of the man of the Third Reich, the greater the slander. It's an inverse proportion. And such is the case with Dr. Josef Mengele. Maddening reading these typically lurid and sick imaginings by Jews that they venomously testified to under oath. Such a mentally sick race to even be able to concoct such grotesqueries in their twisted, wormy minds. And what a weak-minded son Mengele had; believes wild atrocity claims about his own father simply because they appear in newspapers and books, so they "must" be credible. Jews must be gotten rid of. Nothing decent can live in their foul presence.

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