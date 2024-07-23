Jochen Peiper was born on January 30th 1915 as the son of an officer’s family in Berlin. He belonged to the Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler. In 1938 he became the adjutant of Reichsführer SS Heinrich Himmler. But as the war started, he wanted to serve at the front line. He commanded the 10th SS Leibstandarte A.H. company in Poland, Holland, Belgium and in…