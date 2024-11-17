Jewish control of White nations began in the early 20th century — the US and UK were definitely not the only victims. It is also worth noting the degree to which apparent opposition to the Jews’ main agenda was controlled by other Jews — even six decades ago.

by John I. Johnson

CURRENTLY THERE IS a four-page PDF available online — R.G. Waldeck, “Homosexual Network,” (September 29, 1960); from the conservative tabloid Human Events.

Jewish millionaire, and purposeful influencer of White conservatives and “anti-Semites,” Ron Unz has Human Events in his archives, including this issue, but keeps the contents unavailable thanks to the ever-handy monopoly/censorship copyright laws, which now constitute an abuse of mankind by the information cartel. If you want to read the article you’d better download it — fast.

Waldeck’s article is a rare critique of homosexuals as an anti-social network. The only other critical account of a similar nature that comes to mind is Father Enrique T. Rueda’s The Homosexual Network: Private Lives and Public Policy (Devin Adair, 1982), a 700-page tome that turned out to be less valuable than I hoped it would be before I had a chance to examine it. A truly meaningful work on this important topic remains to be written.

Human Events described the author as follows:

Countess Waldeck, a Ph.D. from Heidelberg University and an American citizen, is a political writer and novelist. In Weimer Republic days, as Frau Ullstein (of the famous magazine publishing family), she was renowned as a great wit and beauty. (Some refer to her as ‘the Clare Luce of that era.’) Among her books, the best known are Europe Between the Acts, Athene Palace, and Lustre in the Sky.

Human Events included Jewish writers and editors; sometime in the early 60s Jew Allan Ryskind even became co-owner with Thomas Winter. It was by no means a boundary-pushing periodical.

Waldeck, born in Germany as Rosa Goldschmidt, was a Jewish convert to Catholicism. She had several husbands, one of whom was Jewish publisher Franz Ullstein. Count Waldeck was another. She moved to the US after Hitler’s rise to power and became an American citizen in 1939.

Three paragraphs describe the Prince Eulenburg affair in the Germany of her youth. In part:

But it was the great homosexual scandal of the early twentieth century — the Eulenburg case — which awakened public opinion to the menace of homosexuality in politics. This famous German case was first exposed in 1906 in a series of startling articles by Maximilian Harden in Die Zukunft [Harden’s own publication]. These articles charged that Prince “Phili” Eulenburg, the Kaiser’s favorite, and his clique of homosexual friends, formed a “State within the State, a Government against the Government” on the very steps of the throne. “There exist,” Harden claimed, “two policies, the official policy and the secret policy of Eulenburg.” The latter’s policy was inspired, he insisted, by the homosexual French Charge d’Affairs in Berlin and was designed to weaken the German position.

German public life was riddled with homosexuality, in fact, the Eulenburg scandal was preceded and paralleled by other homosexual scandals featuring high aristocrats, generals, industrialists, many of whom belonged to the Kaiser’s intimate circle.

Harden’s final triumph [after he was sued in court by the Prince] spelled not only Eulenburg’s but also the Kaiser’s guilt. Not that Wilhelm was ever suspected of belonging to Sodom himself. However, he had shown a deplorable affinity for homosexuals and this was enough to make of the Eulenburg case the “necklace affair” of the German Empire — a morbid manifestation of a state of general depravity.

Though Rosa Waldeck does not say so, the writer in question, Maximilian Harden, was also Jewish. His Wikipedia bio mentions the homosexual scandal in question. The fact that he was a Jew no doubt enabled his position of influence in German affairs — and was the reason he was privy to such sensitive information about the ruling clique.

German critic of the Jews Theodor Fritsch cast additional light on the last Kaiser in his book The Riddle of the Jews’ Success (1922):

Since the beginning of Wilhelm II’s reign, the Jews had been the real rulers of the German Empire. For the last fifteen years, those in immediate personal contact with the Kaiser were Hebrew financiers, Hebrew manufacturers, and Hebrew merchants like Emil and Walter Rathenau. Ballin, Schwabach, James Simon, Friedlander-Fuld, Goldberger, Gultmann, Hulschinsky, Katzenstein etc.

The old legend that the Kaiser was under the influence of the high nobility and of the Junkers, living east of the Elbe, was only a Jewish ruse to deceive the nation as to the real state of affairs, and to lower the Kaiser himself in the estimation of his people. It is quite true that the Kaiser, for the last decades, has gone mainly to the Jews for advice, who have flattered his weaknesses, and have contributed much to the follies, which led finally to the World War, and to the collapse of Germany. The German Nobility were as good as banished from the Berlin Court.

It’s evident that the UK and the US were not uniquely servile to the Jews. All European peoples fell under their thumb around the same time. The Weimar era followed soon after, and the situation in France was no better. Not to mention Russia and the worldwide Communist movement already in existence.

It should be mentioned that William Grimstad in Antizion (1976) quotes Wilhelm II as saying after his ouster:

A Jew cannot be a true patriot. He is something different, like a bad insect. He must be kept apart, out of a place where he can do mischief — even by pogroms, if necessary. The Jews were responsible for Bolshevism in Russia, and Germany too. I was far too indulgent with them during my reign, and I bitterly regret the favors I showed to prominent Jewish bankers. (Chicago Tribune, July 2, 1922)

Wilhelm’s regret was real. In 1919 he had stated

When a new era dawned once more in Germany the Jews would meet their fate in no uncertain terms. They had syphoned off some 80 billions out of the country. They would have to repay all of this, the government must start by demanding 15 billions immediately. They would have to forfeit everything, their art collections, their houses, all their property. They would have to be removed once and for all from all their public offices, they must be thrown completely to the ground.

Though he didn’t much like Adolf Hitler (he actually came out and asked him to re-institute the monarchy and restore his family to the German throne! — and was of course refused), Wilhelm also wrote to confidantes during the early stages of World War 2 (he was to die in 1941):

The hand of God is creating a new world and working miracles… we are becoming the united states of Europe under German leadership, a united European continent, nobody ever hoped to see. The Jews are being thrust out of their nefarious positions in all countries, whom they have driven to hostility for centuries.

* * *

Source: Author and Röhl, J., trans. de Bellaigue, S. and Bridge, R. Wilhelm II: Into the Abyss of War and Exile 1900-1941 (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2014)

Found at https://nationalvanguard.org/2024/08/jews-the-kaiser-and-degeneracy-bitter-regret-is-not-enough/

