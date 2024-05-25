Leave a comment

Background: One of the naturally recurring National Socialist anti-semitic campaigns began in May 1943. Goebbels introduced it with a lead article in Das Reich titled “The War and the Jews.” Soon after, this remarkable document appeared. The Deutscher Wochendienst was a weekly publication aimed at magazine editors, providing more in-depth treatment than the Zeitschriften-Dienst (also intended for magazine editors). Both came from the same office.

The source: Deutscher Wochendienst, 21 May 1943

JEWS IN ENGLAND

Goal:

Contrast between the English people and the jewish intermarried and influenced English upper class. Jewry has leading positions in England’s public life. Jews as instigators and beneficiaries of the English policy of world domination.

The jew is always responsible for the racial decline of a people and its national weaknesses in the cultural, scientific, political, and economic realms. Fighting Jewry is therefore the duty of all racially conscious peoples. — England is the headquarters and center of world jewry. — The jew rules England.

Emphasis:

STRESS: Misuse of Parliament and the press for jewish interests. Anti-jewish currents (Mosley, Mosley supporters in concentration camps. Protest against emigree doctors, protest against the art trade). Intellectual relations between English (Puritans) and jews. Common English-jewish interests. Social misery. The jews infiltrate the English people, as they do everywhere. This at first aroused resistance, unlike the case with the royal house, the government, the nobility, and big landowners. The jew joined the plutocracy, became part of it, and enslaved the masses of the English people. Finally, he drove the people into war, from which he earned large profits. The Church is on the side of the jews.

AVOID: Claiming jewish ancestry unless it is absolutely certain (proof is hard to find in most cases!). — Making the jew and his friends (royal house, government, nobility, and large landowners) entirely responsible for the collapse of the Empire (the people are also guilty). — Discussing Germanic blood in the English nobility, drawing parallels to German developments, making connections with Continental nobility, and discussing relationships between nobility and business in Germany.

Themes and Suggestions:

Politics and Business:

Jews have increased five-fold since 1914. — Jews concealment in England. — Not mentioned in Who is Who. — Anglicized jewish names. — Jewish peers. — The “British-Israel” movement. — Awards for jews on the king’s birthday. — The society of jewish parliamentarians. — Locker-Lampson, defender of the jews. — 80,000 man Jewish Foreign Legion? (Plans in Palestine, jews fight for England). — Lord Balfour and the Zionists. — Jewish profits from English rearmament. — Warmongering, too, is only a business. — Disraeli’s legacy. — When England was still free of jews. — Chaim Weizmann, judah’s agent in London. — England as jewish birth home (foreign children born in London can opt for English citizenship). — Jews build the Empire. — Emigres from Germany were not interned. — The Tommies march for judah.

Lord Hirst, the ruler of the electrical industry. — England’s chemical industry under jewish leadership. — Rothschild determines the price of gold. — Sassoon and the Opium War. — The Montefiores and English capital. — Armaments profiteers: Lyons and Burton. — Jewish supply firms in England. — The Empire: English power and jewish business.

Connections between political and economic power in England. — Jews amass enormous fortunes. — Jews become bankers (moneylenders during the Crusades and in building Christian churches and cathedrals). — The jew Aron financed the construction of 10 English monasteries. — Jews incite wars (higher profits). — Usury by the jews (43 1/3% a week and 33 1/3% annually for jewish loans, sometimes doubling the interest rate). — Prime Minister Disraeli’s (jew) foreign policy. — Leading jews involved in scandal: the Honduras loan. — King Edward: encircler and friend of the jews. — The Sir Stuart Samuel scandal. — Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann establishes contacts with all the Allied powers during the first months of the World War.

— The Opium War in China is a terrible chapter in English commercial policy (see 2225). — String puller in the opium affair is the jewish Sassoon family, which “works” under full British protection (David S., 1792-1864, had the opium monopoly extending as far as Yokohama and Nagasaki. The greatest crime against the Chinese people). — Sassoon’s daughter married the Marquess of Cholomondeley, lord steward under Edward VIII (Sir Philip Sassoon was a member of the English cabinet). — The Boer War = jewish war (the jew Alfred Beit, diamond dealer, carried out the destruction of the Boets for Cecil Rhodes). — The jewish family Samuel controls two large Asian crude oil companies. — Sir Marcus Samuel, now Lord Bearsted, founded the Shell Transport and Trading Company. — Arthur Michael Samuel wrote a treatise on British mercantile policy during the World War, which was accepted by the chamber of commerce of the British Empire and was a foundation of the Paris Economic Conference held by the Western Powers.

— Jewdification of the finance system and life insurance. — Nathan Rothschild’s stock swindle. — Abdication of Edward VIII was the work of the jews. — England pledged to promote jewish rights in all countries (7.11.1917). — Weak popular defensive reactions against jewry (the English people rejected the jews in many areas; sometimes there was hatred against the jews). — Jews occupy leading positions in the Ministry of Education. — Jews hold leading positions in medicine and physics.

The role of jewish high finance in lending to the nobility (e.g., Sassoon, Montefiore, Montagu, Mond, Rothschild, R. D. Isaacs). — Jewish blood in the veins of British nobility (examples in Mühlen). — Change in the number of titled English nobility (before 1800, only 175 titled peers in the House of Lords, 276 with titles in the nineteenth century, and 310 with titles in the twentieth century.) — The House of Lords is no longer the representation of the English nobility as it once was, but rather “a gathering of representatives of high finance who have been decorated with noble titles” (Mühlen).

History:

The English, the “chosen people,” as descendants of the jews (frequency of the name David in the English royal house). — English jews are first mentioned in 700. — Cooperation between king and jews. — Jews as taskmasters for kings. — Influence of the jews on English history, particularly regarding wars. — One jewish oath was as good as twelve by Christians. — First ritual murder discovered in England in 1255. — Under Richard I jews first own land. — Cromwell tolerates the jews. — English Catholics support equality for the jews. — The jews enter Parliament (middle of the 19th century). — Lord John Russell, early fighter for the jews. The influence of the jews increases. — Cooperation with the royal house becomes closer (particularly under Victoria and Edward VII.). Jews are elevated to the nobility (today 40 nobles are full jews). — Disraeli, Earl of Beaconsfield, the first jewish earl.

Population Policy:

There are an estimated 2.5 to 3 million jews today in England (and much mixed blood, particularly among the nobility). — Constant growth in jews coming to England. Constant increased poverty of the English people and forced emigration.

Social Policy:

Jews as London building owners. — Slums, but profitable ones. — Penalties for having many children (discrimination against families of soldiers). — Strikes in India against jewish enterprises. — Jewish capital destroys the position of Whites in South Africa. — White and Black slaves in gold mines. — Do the coolies in Hong Kong have it better? (No). — Another war profit: unemployment!

Culture:

The Old Testament unites the English and jews. — The “lost tribes of Israel”. — Half of those in radio are Jews. — England’s Jewdified press. — The jewish Ellermann concern. — Mister Eden’s friends in the press. — Jews in London editorial offices. — Puritanism and jewry. — The domination of jewish advertising in England’s “free press.” — Jews dominate English film (film censors are selected and paid by film companies. Film Jews Erich Pommer, A. Korda, the three Isidore brothers, Mark and Maurice Osterer, and Oskar Deutsch control nearly the entire English film industry). — Jews in English art and literature (the painter Solomon J. Solomon, the sculptor Jacob Epstein, the publisher Palgrave). The most prominent English playwrights are jews. — The music critic Moses Biaritz. — Numerous jews in the English theatre (jewish actors, etc.). — Radio producer Jew Godfrey Isaacs. — The English press is entirely Jewdified. — Leading jews direct English life.

Jewish professors and lecturers in England. — Close relations between jewry and the Archbishop of York, president of the Society to Protect Science.” — Major jewdification of the Cambridge faculty. — Leese and his movement: “Imperial Fascist League.”

Racial profiles from England (English and jews). — Who bleeds and who earns? (Sacrifices of the English people, war profits for the jews.) — English housing misery and its exploiters. — White and Black slaves in South Africa. — The Rothschilds in England also look jewish, not English.

The Rothschild family policy (Jewdification of the English aristocracy). — Jews conquer the British Empire. — Plutocracy revealed. — Jews and British predatory wars (see Die Rothschilds, 2839). — Ahasver’s rule over England. — How Rothschild got into the English Parliament (the first jew was elected on 29 July 1849: Rothschild as the member for London City. As a jew he could not take the oath in its traditional form. There were conflicts, and in 1850 it was decided that he could take the oath on the Old Testament).

Sources:

Institut der NSDAP zum Studium der Judenfrage, Frankfurt a. M., Schwindstra 1. — Press Department of the Foreign Ministry, Berlin W 8, Wilhelmstr. 74 (11 00 13). — Press archive of the Hochschule für Politik, Berlin W 8, Charlottenstraße 48 (16 52 01). — Antisemitische Aktion, Berlin W 9, Potsdamer Strasse 17 ( 22 88 81).

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/jews-in-england/

