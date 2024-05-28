Dr. Andrew Bostom, an Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Brown University, has written an in-depth essay demonstrating how the jewish watchdog Anti-Defamation League is intentionally misleading the public by creating a false impression that so-called “White supremacists” are far more of a danger to Jews than Muslim or Leftist extremists:

Absent significant cognitive dissonance, anyone keeping abreast of the ongoing global jihad carnage—from Afghanistan to India to Yemen—even Germany—would not be surprised that “white supremacist” killings remain a marginal epiphenomenon. Just in the past 30 calendar days through November 2, 2019, there were (at least) 72 Islamic jihadist attacks (tabulated here) in 19 countries, during which 352 persons were killed, and 304 injured.

Perusing, or drilling down on the most recent U.S. Department of State (USDOS) “Country Reports on Terrorism 2018” (just published November 1, 2019), confirms, again, this irrefragable truth, as summarized by City Journal’s Seth Barron, when he reviewed the 2017 report:

…[A]lmost all the world’s extremist violence is concentrated in a handful of regions, where very few White people live….

Consistent findings from a report entitled the “black and white book of terrorism in Europe” were reported during the spring of 2019. The initiative of a Spanish woman member of the European Union’s (EU) Parliament, Maité Pagazaurtundua, these EU data demonstrated that between 2000-2018, there were 633 deaths due to jihadist attacks, but only 14 deaths attributed to the “extreme right,” and these were matched by 12 deaths attributed to the “extreme left.”

Moreover, a University of Oslo Center for Research on Extremism study issued June 2017, found that when Jewish victims were queried about the perpetrators of Antisemitic violence, or violent threats against them in Western Europe, between 2005-2015, they reported a grossly disproportionate number of the victimizers were Muslims (Antisemitic Violence in Europe, 2005-2015 Exposure and Perpetrators, p. 17).

The excess rate of such Antisemitic violence or threatened violence by Muslims, compared for example, to those with “extremist right wing views”, ranged anywhere from 3.1- to 13.2-fold! Indeed other than in Germany, where the percentages of left wing vs. right wing attacks were essentially equal, left wing Antisemitic violence or threatened violence also exceeded right wing Antisemitic violence, or threatened violence…

Blithely ignoring the worldwide context, which includes the intimate connection between jihadism, and Islamic Jew-hatred, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing this past April entitled, “Hate Crimes and the Rise of White Nationalism.”

Much to the chagrin of both the majority Democrats who organized the hearing, and one of their prime witnesses, Eileen Hershenov of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), another witness, Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein, refused to abide the proceeding’s willful blindness.

Mr. Klein emphasized the excess occurrence of hate crimes against Jews in America—a consistent phenomenon for over two decades based upon hard FBI data (1996–2017). Despite the Committee’s, and Ms. Hershenov’s, hand-wringing about “Islamophobia”—notwithstanding 53 jihadist attacks which have caused 158 deaths in the U.S., since the cataclysmic 9/11/2001 jihad carnage, and zero, remotely comparable depredations by Jews—hate crime rates targeting Jews, between 2015 and 2017, remained 2.2 to 3.1-fold higher, relative to the rates of hate crimes against Muslims.

…Mr. Klein’s evidence-based testimony, in stark contrast, exposed the moral perversity of focusing on “Islamophobia,” or worse still equating it with Antisemitism, when Jews are being subjected to a global pandemic of Muslim Jew-hatred, which includes the attitudes of U.S. Muslims. Adding insult to irony, Klein’s presentation featured, appositely, unique data compiled by the ADL itself!!

…Mort Klein further shattered an even more profound taboo: he made plain how Antisemitic themes from canonical Islam—the Koran, and the traditions of Islam’s prophet Muhammad (the “hadith”)—as preached in U.S. mosques, but most importantly, by Sunni Islam’s Vatican, Al-Azhar University, and its Grand Imam Papal equivalents, were responsible for inculcating these Jew-hating attitudes in the global Muslim masses.

…In “response” to Mort Klein’s presentation of ADL data such as those illustrating the 16 countries with the highest prevalence of extreme Antisemitism—all of them, Arab Muslim societies whose populations are 90-100% Muslims (with the exception of 60% Muslim majority, Lebanon)— ADL’s Eileen Hershenov, Senior VP for Policy, had the temerity to portray, the virulently Antisemitic Muslim denizens of these countries, as follows :

“One of the witnesses (Klein) talked about global attitudes that we look at…and the ADL does track that…[V]ulnerable, marginalized communities have bigotry within them.”

…The ADL, epitomized by Senior VP for Policy Hershenov, has adopted an Orwellian, negationist gloss on its own data which capture the global pandemic of extreme Muslim Antisemitism. Compounding this heinous offense, ADL ignores the canonical Islamic motifs of Jew-hatred mainstream institutional Islam preaches relentlessly, fomenting the worldwide scourge of Muslim Antisemitism.

The ADL is a jewish supremacy and pro-Israel advocacy group, and in order for Jews to reign supreme, the group that is the greatest threat to that supremacy — White people — must be deomonized, defanged, subverted, marginalized, and destroyed.

Rule of thumb for the ADL: everything they cynically accuse ‘White supremacists’ of is what they themselves are guilty of.

Clearly, the ADL does not consider Muslim antisemitism to be much of a concern, even though common Jews on the streets are subjected to it every day. The ADL tries to slyly conflate Muslim antisemtism with White supremacism so that they can force their draconian ‘hate speech’ legislation down the throats of law-abiding White Americans.

And the ADL is perfectly willing to sacrifice the lives of common Jews at the hands of Muslim and Black extremists if that’s what it’s going to take to destroy their real enemy — and often their greatest allies, the White race.

