Jewish Press Admits ‘International Plot’ To Spread Lies About Hitler And Lure ‘Gullible’ Americans Into War
(Jewish Telegraphic Agency) A new book admits that a cynical misinformation campaign launched by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency against Germany was a pivotal part of plans by British Intelligence and the Soviet KGB to lure “gullible” Americans into supporting a war which they had no interest in being part of:
“…The Overseas News Agency was founded in 1940…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.