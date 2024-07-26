In my recent article on Israeli Organ Harvesting I pointed out that the Israeli medical establishment was deeply involved – albeit in a localised but yet systematic way – in harvesting organs from dead Palestinian corpses that were then used in either medical research or sold to be used as transplants. (1)
What I didn’t touch on was the jewish angle to i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.