We are discovering that the Holocaust industry is a one of the biggest rackets of the 20th, and now the 21st Century.

Holocaust survivor Mordechai Ronen (C) from the US is comforted by his son as he is overcome by emotion standing next to President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder (2nd R) as he arrives at the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Oswiecim on January 26, 2015. Ronen who was 11 years old when he arrived at the Nazi death camp lost his mother and sister there. Survivors and heads of state will attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN

Note- “IT’S A HOLOHOAX (don’t be fooled)” (1-8) are series of blog posts that thoroughly expose the Jewish Holocaust lie. There were no “Nazi Death Camps” and no “Nazi Gas Chambers”. You have been fooled! This is your opportunity to break free of the mind control you have been taught in school and in the media. You have been deceived! We all have… but never again.

It has been said that it is easier to believe a lie one has heard a hundred times, than a truth one has never heard before. We have heard 6 million lies about the “Holocaust”. The truth about the Holohoax has been hidden. Read below to uncover the cover-up!

Note: This blog series is derived from “Did Six Million Really Die?” book by Richard E. Harwood (1974) with many additional sources, originally presented in DJ Noble Protagonist’s E-book (The Battle to preserve Western Civilization): https://archive.org/details/@nobleprotagonist

Note: Core reference material: https://holocausthandbooks.com/

Also in German: http://holocausthandbuecher.com/

THE “HOLOCAUST” INDUSTRY

When a Jew, Norman Finkelstein, wrote “The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering”, in 2000, he argued that Holocaust “hoaxers” & “hucksters”, namely Jewish organizations, have exploited what happened in National Socialist Germany in order to get millions of dollars from Swiss banks. Finkelstein righty called those Jewish leaders a “repellent gang of plutocrats, hoodlums, and hucksters.”

Definition: “Holo-cost” (caust) means millions of shekels for the Holohoax industry.

The book was quickly denounced as a work of an anti-Semite, despite the fact that Finkelstein lost his grandparents in Germany, during World War 2. Finkelstein was teaching at Hunter College at the time, and lost his job right after the publication of the book.

Many skeptics questioned his motives, yet no one has put forward a reasonable counterargument to Finkelstein’s thesis.

Ten years later, some Jewish organizations continued to prove that Finkelstein was right. The Nadav Haetzni law firm, which provides legal advice to the state-owned Company for Restitution of Holocaust Victims Assets, was one of those organizations. The Jewish newspaper, Haaretz, reported that this firm “has earned millions of shekels in fees over the last three years.”

That’s not all, the firm “took in NIS 1.2 million in fees in 2008 and over NIS 1 million in 2009; the figure for 2007 was similar. That sum is on top of the hundreds of thousands of shekels the company paid to other law firms during those years.”

The same year, The Jewish Week newspaper reported, “The Claims Conference fired three employees last week who allegedly approved more than 100 fraudulent Holocaust-era claims, filed primarily by Russians now living in Brooklyn, which bilked the German government out of more than $350,000.

Per the Jerusalem Post, in 2010, “The FBI was investigating fraudulent misappropriation of at least $7 million, possibly substantially more, over the past decade from the Article 2 Fund (administered by the Claims Conference) created in 1995 by the German government to provide quarterly pensions to eligible Holocaust survivors.”

The Claims Conference, in the end, was responsible for a massive fraud, and Jewish hoaxers were amassing a whopping $57 million from it. One German observer who was at the trial simply was shocked to see how the organization was taking “money collected as taxes from German citizens” and how the money “went to individuals who were not Holocaust survivors.”

The Claims Conference has been responsible for pressing the German government over compensation claims made by alleged victims of the Holocaust.

This Claims Conference scandal is very bizarre for obvious reasons, even if the “Holocaust” actually happened.

What kind of compensation did the Russian Christian peasants receive after the Bolshevik regime wiped out more than twenty to sixty million people? No compensation was allocated to their children, let alone their generational children. Why was that?

What kind of compensation did the German civilians receive right after World War 2, when the brutal Soviet Red Army raped & tortured millions of men, women and children?

What kind of compensation did the Germans receive after the bombing of Dresden, and many other cities?

The Turkish government, which was run by Jewish revolutionaries & Freemasons, known as the Donmeh, from 1915 until 1923, liquidated about 1.5 million Armenian Christians. What kind of compensation did those Christians receive?

What kind of compensation did Iraqi families receive when the (Jewish) neo-conservative movement largely destroyed the country?

Demands for “Holocaust” compensation & sympathy are quite ridiculous, along with get-rich schemes…

-In 2009, Israel’s Finance Minister, Yuval Steinitz demanded between 450 million to 1 billion euros in reparations from Germany on behalf of Jews forced into slave labor during the Holocaust.

-In 2010, a Jewish watchmaker, Jack Barouh, was guilty of tax evasion, and his response was that “his secretive behavior was motivated by his fear as a Jew of persecution and sudden loss.”

-In 2011, alleged Holocaust survivors in Miami, Florida, wanted to sue European insurance companies in order to gain $20 billion in compensation, and wanted Congress to help them achieve that goal.

-In 2011, Menachem Youlus, a rabbi who claimed that he rescued Torah scrolls lost during the Holocaust, was arrested on fraud charges, and accused of fabricating the story.” Youlus was discovered to have used his organization, Save a Torah Inc., to embezzle thousands of dollars.

-In 2013, Angela Merkel declared that Germany has an “everlasting responsibility for the crimes of National Socialism, for the victims of World War II and, above all, for the Holocaust… And this must be made clear from generation to generation, and it must be said with bravery & moral courage, every individual can make a contribution so that racism and anti-Semitism have no chance.”

Note: 9 million of the world’s 16 million Jews are still collecting “reparations” because the benefits have been extended to children & dependents born to the “survivors”, even those born after WW2. Apparently they get $35,000 for signing up with $2,000 per month for life, and free medical. The “official” Jewish definition of Holocaust is “any” territory that Germany occupied during WW2. Thus, if Germans controlled a town for a single day, then any Jew who lived in that town is a “holocaust survivor”. That’s why there are so many “holocaust survivors”.

The Soap Fabrication

And almost every year, we are discovering that the Holocaust industry is a one of the biggest rackets of the 20th, and now the 21st Century. But the issue of racketeering goes much deeper, and it is the by-product of a “lying” ideology.

For example, the idea (lie) that National Socialists Germany made soap out of Jewish fat was largely engineered by Simon Wiesenthal, co-founder of the Jewish Historical Documentation Center in Austria, and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, California. The idea was so popular then that it was later uncritically accepted as fact in popular history books, such as “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich”, by William L. Shirer, which is a book that the shill for Jewry, Alex Jones, promotes as truth.

Even before that, the most famous Jewish propagandist of that era, Ilya Ehrenburg, made it clear in his book, “The Complete Black Book of Russian Jewry” that “in another section of the Belzec camp was an enormous soap factory. The Germans picked out the fattest people, murdered them, and boiled them down for soap. The Gestapo thugs never denied the existence of a ‘production process’ of this kind. Whenever they wanted to imitate a Jew, they would say to him, ‘We’ll make a soap out of you.’”

Previously Ehrenburg wrote, “The Jews were taken into an enormous hall that could hold up to a thousand people. The Germans had led electric wires along the walls of the hall. The wires had no insulation. The same wires also ran across the floor. As soon as the hall was filled with naked people, the German ran a powerful electrical current through the wires… It was one huge electric chair. The likes of which no criminal fantasy has ever dreamt up.”

These powerful Jewish assertions (lies) & imaginary reactions had a strong & detrimental effect on the “Holocaust” (Holohoax) story. These stories were also presented at the Nuremberg Trial of 1945-1946, and were later established to be “true”, via tortured confessions. Even alleged “eyewitnesses” were summoned to testify that they actually saw the whole event, somehow miraculously surviving the “Holocaust”.

A large part of Europe ended up believing the Jewish soap story. In America, the story was even more incredible & hysterical. Soviet Jewish leader, Solomon Mikhoels, from Moscow, would tour the United States showing his audience a bar of soap which he maintained was a direct result of Jewish soap manufactured by “Nazi” Germany.

Ilya Ehrenburg cited one bank clerk, Arthur Rozenshtraukh, who “held this ‘Jewish soap’ in his own hands.” So after World War 2, a number of books & articles immediately began to pick up the idea and propagated it as historical truth; and during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, the Jewish soap story was established as a “historical” event.

The Jewish writer, Max I. Dimont, made those ideas even more popular in his book, “Jews, God and History”, first published in 1962. Over a million and half copies of this book were sold.

The grisly tale of human beings rendered into soap has long been rejected by historians as a recycled left-over from the First World War, when similar atrocity stories were staples of Allied propaganda.

When the soap story first came out, it was rejected by a number of people who were labeled “Holocaust deniers”. They were persecuted, harassed and were even called anti-Semites for exposing it. Yet when the soap story turned out to be false, popular historians gave no credit where credit is due. Those “Holocaust deniers” could have accused those popular historians of plagiarism.

Even the Israeli documentation center, Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem, stays away from the soap story as much as possible. They declared, “There is no documentary evidence that the Nazis made soap out of human fat.”

Yet no matter how many times a lie is repeated, always keep in mind that truth in the end will triumph. No serious historian would now maintain that the soap idea can sustain any historical & forensic validity, unless he wants to lose his credibility as a historian.

Even Jews who would hold the most extreme views of the Holocaust would grudgingly back away from the idea. Deborah Lipstadt, of Emory University, told the Los Angeles Times, in 1981, “The fact is that the Nazis never used the bodies of Jews, or for that matter anyone else, for the production of soap.”

Amazingly, even today, there are a number of people who still maintain that there might have been some truth to the story. Michael Shermer of Skeptic Magazine and his co-author Alex Grobman of the Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote a section about the soap story in their book, “Denying History”.

Shermer declares himself to be a skeptic, but he does not apply his skeptical skills to the claims that have been made by the Holocaust establishment. He claims that extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence, but Shermer still believes that there was probably some truth in the soap story, despite the fact that he does not provide the evidence for this. Skeptics should be skeptic of Michael Shermer.

The Hoax of Simon Wiesenthal

Simon Wiesenthal, according to the secular standard, is a “Nazi Holocaust” hero. He was nominated four times for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet, until 2009, no one was able to decipher the complete hoaxes & frauds fabricated by Wiesenthal.

Even a “Nazi Hunter”, British writer, Guy Walters, had to admit, “His (Wiesenthal) reputation is built on sand. He was a liar, and a bad one at that. From the end of the Second World War to the end of his life in 2005, he would lie repeatedly about his supposed hunt for Eichmann as well as his other Nazi-hunting exploits. He would also concoct outrageous stories about his war years and make false claims about his academic career.”

“There are so many inconsistencies between his three main memoirs and between those memoirs and contemporaneous documents, that it is impossible to establish a reliable narrative from them. Wiesenthal’s scant regard for the truth makes it possible to doubt everything he ever wrote or said.”

“Some may feel I am too harsh on him and that I run a professional danger in seemingly allying myself with a vile host of neo-Nazis, revisionists, Holocaust deniers and anti-Semites. I belong firmly outside any of these squalid camps and it is my intention to wrestle criticism of Wiesenthal away from their clutches. His figure is a complex and important one. If there was a motive for his duplicity, it may well have been rooted in good intentions.

The “Nazi Hunter” Walters has meticulously gone over many of Wiesenthal’s obvious lies & fabrications in his book, called “Hunting Evil”. Even Deborah Lipstadt, who defends the Jewish “Holocaust” narrative, declared that Wiesenthal is a charlatan and is not interested in the truth.

THE HOLOHOAX LIE BEGINS TO DIE

The Holohoax was the single greatest touch of genius the Jews ever perpetrated against the White race. This could not have occurred at any other point in history simply because the tools of mass media propagation did not exist. They bought most channels of media (newspapers, magazine, print ads, radio) prior to World War 2, and then seamlessly embedded their Holohoax lie to the unsuspecting & ill prepared masses. Now because of the Internet, White people can uncover the truth about Jewish lies and the Jews house of cards is tumbling down never to be rebuilt. They are desperate and are taking desperate measures. They see the writing on the wall of a terrible demise coming their way and are throwing all their cards on the table now in hopes of stopping the inevitable White insurrection.” -Anonymous blog commenter

The credulity of the White race in believing the far-fetched, ridiculous, and often contradictory Holohoax fantasy has been an unmitigated disaster for the White race. The fraud of the Holohoax has been much more, and much worse, than a multi-billion dollar cash cow for the Jews behind this blatant scam.

It is one of the Semitic “Big Lies” that the International Jewry uses to claim moral authority over Whites, and to manipulate the uniquely altruistic & compassionate White race into feeling undeserved guilt for alleged atrocities that, strictly speaking, never happened.

The Holohoax is the reason that the Jews use in their unjustifiable efforts to characterize themselves as victims. In typical Jewish hypocrisy, a feature of the Great Jewish Mask, they claim to be victims of the serfs over whom they rule through the corruption of our governments.

Noticing any of this a thought-crime in most Western Countries, and is immediately met with Jewish wailing about the Holohoax coupled with anti-Semitism “Hate Speech” violations.

Thankfully, the Holohoax appears to have run its course, as common sense is purging this vile mental poison from the collective psyche of the White race. It has become increasingly difficult for sane White people to believe outlandish lies about Six Million Jews being killed in World War 2.

Even the Holohoaxers themselves now admit…

-Forensic tests on the “gas chambers” do not reveal any trace of “gas” or “poison”.

-Millions of corpses or remains were never discovered.

-There is no German documentation of any mass killing.

-Tales of Jews being made into bars of soap & lampshades were invented.

-Zyklon B was a pesticide developed to kill typhus-lice, not people.

-The Holocaust story relies heavily upon Soviet reports.

-Soccer games and other forms of entertainment took place in the camps.

-The International Red Cross had access to all camps and never mentioned any mass killings.

-Some Jewish “survivors” claimed they knew nothing about “gas chambers” in Auschwitz.

Whites are starting to question why pictures of German typhus victims and pictures German civilian victims of Allied war crimes are being offered by Holocaust so-called historians as supposed evidence of a fictitious Holohoax.

International Jewry is in a panic as their most reliable weapon for instigating White abasement is rapidly becoming obsolete. Predictably, these Jews who are obsessed with tall tales about “camps” are preparing to use the threat of state violence to force-feed Holohoax propaganda to a new generation of gullible & defenseless White children.

A third of people in major European countries know little or nothing about the Holocaust.” -Huffington Post (2018)

A recent Claims Conference study showed that the American people’s knowledge of the Holocaust was unexpectedly low, particularly among Millennials, born between 1977 & 2000. The survey revealed that 66 percent of these Millennials could not identify what “Auschwitz” was, and 41 percent thought that 2 million or fewer Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

There are promising signs that the hold of the Holohoax over the young minds of the White Race is beginning to slip. As International Jewry becomes increasingly brazen & arrogant in their subversion of White nations and their attempts to exterminate the White race, the unfounded guilt-complex so adamantly accepted by Whites in the past & today will be exposed for the ridiculousness that it truly is.

Whites must expose the crimes International Jewry and understand that the Jews, as a collective, are their racial enemy, who relentlessly works to destroy the White race.

White people must awaken to the fact that International Jewry is in control, directly or indirectly, of nearly every institution in the West; and that the commonality of this control is easily observable by the degeneracy, miscegenation, and empty hedonism promoted by these Judaic institutions.

The Great Jewish Mask must be unmasked! The Holohoax must be exposed!

It is not you who pronounce judgment upon us, it is the eternal Court of History which will make its pronouncement upon the charge which is brought against us. The judgment that you will pass, that I know. But that Court will not ask of us, ‘Have you committed high treason or not?’ That Court will judge us… who as Germans have wished the best for their people and their Fatherland, who wished to fight and to die… You may declare us guilty a thousand times, but the goddess who presides over the Eternal Court of History will, with a smile, tear in pieces the charge of the Public Prosecutor and the judgment of the Court; for she declares us guiltless.” -Hitler

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/its-a-holohoax-dont-be-fooled-pt8/

Share

Leave a comment