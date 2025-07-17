The story of Six Million Jews being exterminated during the war was given judicial authority at the Nuremberg Trials, which were show trials of German leaders.

Note- “IT’S A HOLOHOAX (don’t be fooled)” are series of blog posts that thoroughly expose the Jewish Holocaust lie. There were no “Nazi Death Camps” and no “Nazi Gas Chambers”. You have been fooled! This is your opportunity to break free of the mind control you have been taught in school and in the media. You have been deceived! We all have… but never again.

It has been said that it is easier to believe a lie one has heard a hundred times, than a truth one has never heard before. We have heard 6 million lies about the “Holocaust”. The truth about the Holohoax has been hidden. Read below to uncover the cover-up!

Note: This blog series is derived from “Did Six Million Really Die?” book by Richard E. Harwood (1974) with many additional sources, originally presented in DJ Noble Protagonist’s E-book (The Battle to preserve Western Civilization): https://archive.org/details/@nobleprotagonist

Note: Core reference material:

https://holocausthandbooks.com/

Also in German:

http://holocausthandbuecher.com/

NUREMBERG TRIALS = 6 MILLION CLAIM

The story of Six Million Jews being exterminated during the war was given judicial authority at the Nuremberg Trials, which were show trials of German leaders between 1945 and 1949, proceedings which proved to be the most disgraceful legal farce in history. According to Field Marshal Montgomery, these trials made it a crime to lose a war.

The story of Six Million was given final authority at the Nuremberg Trials by the statement of Dr. Wilhelm Hoettl. He had been an assistant of Adolf Eichmann’s but was in fact a rather strange person in the service of American Intelligence who had written several books under the pseudonym of Walter Hagen. Hoettl also worked for Soviet espionage, collaborating with two Jewish emigrants from Vienna, Perger & Verber, who acted as U.S. officers during the preliminary inquiries of the Nuremberg Trials.

It is remarkable that the testimony of this highly dubious person & spy, Dr. Wilhelm Hoettl, is said to constitute the only “proof” regarding the murder of Six Million Jews. In his affidavit of November 26th, 1945, he stated, not that he knew but that Eichmann had “told him” in August 1944, in Budapest, that a total of 6 million Jews had been exterminated. Needless to say, Eichmann never corroborated this claim at his trial. Hoettl was working as an American spy during the whole of the latter period of the war and it is therefore very odd indeed that he never gave the slightest hint to the Americans of a policy to murder Jews, even though he worked directly under Heydrich & Eichmann.

From the very outset the Nuremberg Trials proceeded on the basis of gross statistical errors. In his speech of indictment on November 20th, 1945, Mr. Sidney Alderman declared that there had been 9,600,000 Jews living in German occupied Europe. This figure was wildly inaccurate. It could only be arrived at by completely ignoring all Jewish emigration between 1933 and 1945 and by adding all the Jews of Russia, including the two million or more who were never in German-occupied territory.

LEGAL PRINCIPLES IGNORED AT THE NUREMBERG TRIALS

Should anyone be misled into believing that the extermination of the Jews was “proved” at Nuremberg by “evidence” they should consider the nature of the trials themselves, based as they were on a total disregard of sound legal principles of any kind. The victors were putting on trial the vanquished.

Among the “victors” were their judges, some of which were Russian, whose country was behind numberless crimes, included the massacre of 15,000 Polish officers, a proportion of whose bodies were discovered by the Germans at Katyn Forest, near Smolensk. The Soviet Prosecutor attempted to blame this Katyn Forest slaughter on the German defendants.

During the Nuremberg Trials, ex post facto legislation was created, whereby men were tried for “crimes”, which were only declared crimes after they had been allegedly committed. The Rules of Evidence, developed by British jurisprudence over the centuries in order to arrive at the truth of a charge with as much certainty as possible, were entirely disregarded at Nuremberg.

It was decreed that “the Tribunal should not be bound by technical rules of evidence” but could admit “any evidence which it deemed to have probative value,” that is, would support a conviction. In practice this meant the admittance of hearsay evidence & documents, which in a normal judicial trial are always rejected as untrustworthy. That such evidence was allowed is of profound significance because it was one of the principal methods by which the “extermination” of Six Million Jews legend was fabricated through fraudulent written affidavits.

At the trails, any Jewish deportee or camp inmate could make any revengeful allegation that he pleased. The defendants were not permitted to personally cross-examine prosecution witnesses.

The real background of the Nuremberg Trials was exposed by the American Judge, Justice Wenerstrum, president of one of the Tribunals. He was so disgusted by the proceedings that he resigned his appointment and flew home to America, leaving behind a statement to the Chicago Tribune which enumerated point by point his objections to the trials.

Per Justice Wenestrum…

-The members of the department of the Public Prosecutor were moved by personal ambition & revenge.

-The prosecution did its utmost in every way possible to prevent the defense from preparing its case and to make it impossible for them to furnish evidence.

-Ninety percent of the Nuremberg Court consisted of biased persons who, either on political or racial grounds, furthered the prosecution’s case.

-The prosecution obviously knew how to fill all the administrative posts of the Military Court with “Americans” (Jews) whose naturalization certificates were very new indeed, and who, whether in the administrative service or by their translations, etc., created an atmosphere hostile to the accused persons.

60% of the staff of the Public Prosecutor’s Office were German Jews who had left Germany after the promulgation of Hitler’s Race Laws.” -Earl Carrol (American lawyer)

-The real aim of the Nuremberg Trials (show trial) was to show the Germans the (alleged) crimes of their Fuehrer (Hitler).

It is obvious from these facts that the fundamental legal principle, “that no man can sit in judgment on his own case”, was abandoned altogether. Worse, the majority of witnesses were also Jews, when only a minority of the concentration camp inmates had been Jewish.

The only concern of these witnesses was not to show their hatred too openly, and to try and give an impression of objectivity.” -Professor Maurice Bardache (trial observer at Nuremberg)

NUREMBERG “CONFESSIONS” UNDER TORTURE

Altogether more disturbing than legal principles being ignored, however, were the methods employed to extract statements & “confessions” at Nuremberg, particularly those from SS officers which were used to support the “extermination” charge.

Strong men were reduced to broken wrecks, ready to mumble any admission demanded by their prosecutors.” -Judge Van Roden

The American Senator, Joseph McCarthy, in a statement given to the American Press on May 20th, 1949, drew attention to the following cases of torture to secure such confessions.

McCarthy stated, “In the prison of Swabisch Hall, officers of the SS Leibstandarte-Adolf Hitler were flogged until they were soaked in blood, after which their sexual organs were trampled on as they lay prostrate on the ground.” As in the notorious Malmedy Trials of private soldiers, the prisoners were hoisted in the air and beaten until they signed the confessions demanded of them. On the basis of such “confessions” extorted from SS Generals Sepp Dietrich & Joachim Peiper, the Leibstandarte was convicted as a “guilty organization”.

Senator McCarthy told the Press…

“I have heard evidence and read documentary proofs to the effect that the accused persons were beaten up, maltreated and physically tortured by methods which could only be conceived in sick brains. They were subjected to mock trials and pretended executions, they were told their families would be deprived of their ration cards. All these things were carried out with the approval of the Public Prosecutor in order to secure the psychological atmosphere necessary for the extortion of the required confessions. If the United States lets such acts committed by a few people go unpunished, then the whole world can rightly criticize us severely and forever doubt the correctness of our motives and our moral integrity.”

The methods of intimidation described were repeated during trials at Frankfurt-am-Main and at Dachau, and large numbers of Germans were convicted for atrocities on the basis of their admissions.

The American Judge Edward L. Van Roden, one of the three members of the Simpson Army Commission which was subsequently appointed to investigate the methods of justice at the Dachau trials, revealed the methods by which these admissions were secured in the Washington Daily News, in 1949. His account also appeared in the British newspaper, the Sunday Pictorial.

The methods Van Roden described were, “Posturing as priests to hear confessions and give absolution; torture with burning matches driven under the prisoners fingernails; knocking out of teeth and breaking jaws; solitary confinement and near starvation rations.” He further explained, “The statements which were admitted as evidence were obtained from men who had first been kept in solitary confinement for three, four and five months… The investigators would put a black hood over the accused’s head and then punch him in the face with brass knuckles, kick him and beat him with rubber hoses… All but two of the Germans, in the 139 cases we investigated, had been kicked in the testicles beyond repair. This was standard operating procedure with our (Jewish) American investigators.”

Despite the fact that “confessions” pertaining to the extermination of the Jews were extracted under these brutal & inhumane conditions, Nuremberg statements are still regarded as conclusive evidence for the Six Million Jews exterminated figure.

AUSCHWITZ WAS NOT A DEATH CAMP

The Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland has remained at the centre of the alleged “extermination” of millions of Jews. When it was discovered by honest observers in the British & American zones after the war that no “gas chambers” existed in the German camps, such as Dachau & Bergen-Belsen, attention was shifted to the eastern camps, particularly Auschwitz.

The eastern camps were in the Russian zone of occupation, so no one could verify whether these allegations were true or not.

The Russians controlled access by foreigners to Auschwitz for about ten years after the war, by which time they were able to alter its appearance and give some plausibility to the claim that millions of people had been exterminated there.

Holocaust “expert”, Dr. Raul Hilberg admitted during the Ernst Zundel trial in Toronto, that the Auschwitz “gas chamber” was “modified for touristic and educational reasons.”

If anyone doubts that the Russians are capable of such deception, they should remember the monument erected for the thousands of Poles who were murdered in Russia, supposedly victims of German troops in World War Two, in reality they were killed by Stalin’s secret police.

The truth about Auschwitz is that it was the largest and most important industrial concentration camp, producing all kinds of material for the war industry. The camp consisted of synthetic coal & rubber plants built by I.G. Farben, for whom the prisoners supplied labor. Auschwitz also comprised an agricultural research station, with laboratories, plant nurseries and facilities for stock breeding, as well as Krupps armament works.

Accounts of visits by Heinrich Himmler to the camps show that his main purpose was to inspect & assess their industrial efficiency. When he visited Auschwitz in March, 1941, accompanied by high executives of I.G. Farben, he showed no interest in the problems of the camp as a facility for prisoners, but merely ordered that the camp be enlarged to take 100,000 detainees to supply labor for I.G. Farben. This hardly accords with a policy of “exterminating” Jewish prisoners by the millions.

Nevertheless, at this single camp Polish camp, Auschwitz, half of the Six Million Jews were supposed to have been exterminated; indeed, some writers claim 4 or even 5 million.

Four million was the sensational figure announced by the Soviet Government after the Communists had “investigated” the camp, at the same time as they were attempting to blame the Katyn massacre on the Germans.

Information regarding Auschwitz and other eastern camps came from the post-war murderous & deceptive Communist regimes of Eastern Europe. However, no living, authentic eye-witness of these “gassings” has ever been produced & validated.

The exterminations at Auschwitz are alleged to have occurred between March 1942 and October 1944; the figure of half of six million, therefore, would mean the extermination & disposal of about 94,000 people per month for thirty-two months, approximately 3,350 people every day, day & night, for over two and a half years. This is scientifically & forensically impossible, as proven by the many revisionist researchers & scientists, many of which have been jail & imprisoned for their Holohoax disclosure.

The Auschwitz camp was simply a vital war production center which, while admittedly employing the compulsory labor of detainees, was certainly not a place of “mass extermination”.

AUSCHWITZ WAS A WORK CAMP

Auschwitz was picked as a work camp because it was a railway center where synthetic rubber, medical and armament supplies were produced.

Auschwitz was the site of Germany’s newest and most technologically advanced synthetic rubber plant; and Germany was the world’s leader in this particular field of technology. Shortly after the war, the Germans were cut off from their supply of natural rubber. In the months that followed they set about building their own synthetic rubber plants.

Auschwitz was a major work camp that had forty different industries. The Monowitz industrial complex, where most of Auschwitz’s inmates were put to work in a variety of heavy industries, ranging from rubber manufacture, medical supplies, armaments and clothing.

Here is a factual list of facilities & services available to prisoners at the camp, most of which can still be seen in the camp today, including the cinema, swimming pool, hospital, library and post office.

Take a tour…

–Camp Dental Facilities, attended by camp inmate dentists & nurses to deal with the inmates’ dental problems. Before the war there 43% of Germany’s dentists were Jewish.

–Camp Sick Barracks, attended by camp inmate doctors & nurses to deal with the inmates’ health problems, much like the now common walk-in clinics. A camp hospital to which expert surgeons even from the famous Berlin “Charite” Surgical Clinic were dispatched to deal with difficult cases.

–Camp Diet Kitchen, one of the largest service buildings in Auschwitz, with state-of-the-art cooking facilities. The caloric content of the diet was carefully monitored by camp & Red Cross delegates. It only deteriorated in Auschwitz and other camps towards the end of the war when German railroads and the entire transport system collapsed under constant aerial attack.

–Camp Orchestras, there were up to 16 of them in total, with every conceivable instrument available.

–Camp Theater, where live plays could be performed by camp inmate actors.

–Camp Sculpture Classes, conducted for both interested & talented inmates by professional sculptors.

–Camp Art Classes, for anyone interested.

–Camp University, with lectures on every topic under the sun, from health, the arts, philosophy, science, economic issues, etc.

–Camp Cinema, where every week different, mainly cultural & non-political films were shown.

–Camp Brothel, in which 12-15 women were paid between RM 2. to RM 4. for their services. The women & customers were given medical checks before each visit.

–Camp Library, where inmates could borrow books, with an inventory of 45,000 books available.

–Camp Religious Facilities, made available on a rotating basis to every denomination for religious services.

–Camp Swimming Pool, where there were walkways with comfortable benches for inmates to relax in the shade of the trees.

–Camp Sports Facilities, like soccer fields, handball areas, fencing classes and other exercise facilities.

–Camp Cantina, which utilized a coupon incentive system. Through extra work, inmates could obtain coupons redeemable for snack & toiletry items.

–Camp Complaints Office, where inmates could register complaints or make suggestions. Camp Commander Hoess had a standing order that any inmate could approach him personally to register a complaint about other inmates such as “Kapos” and even guards. A system of strict discipline for guards & inmates was in place, with severe punishment being handed out against those found guilty. Slapping an inmate was considered a punishable offense.

–Camp Marriage Certificates for Auschwitz marriages, as worker inmates fell in love and married their inmate partners. Child day care center where working mothers could leave their children.

–Camp Maternity Ward, over 3,000 live births were registered, with not a single infant death while Auschwitz was in operation under German rule.

–Camp Child Care Center, where working mothers can leave their children during working hours.

–Camp Court & Jail, since the camp was a large, open facility, transgressors could be arrested, tried and jailed right in Auschwitz.

–Camp Currency, Auschwitz issued its own money.

–Camp Crematoria, these structures were hastily built by inmate labor after the first typhus epidemic caused thousands of deaths. Burial of epidemic victims had caused the groundwater to be contaminated, causing infections among the German staff. Amongst the victims was an early camp commandant’s wife. Polish peasants from the surrounding district were also cremated here.

–Camp Post Office, with twice weekly pick-ups & deliveries.

–Camp Sauna, for stress-reduction & enjoyment.

–Camp Museum, with 1470 paintings on display

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/it-holohoax-dont-be-fooled-pt3/

Share

Leave a comment