There is not a single document in existence which proves that the Germans intended to, or carried out, the deliberate murder of Jews.

Note- “IT’S A HOLOHOAX (don’t be fooled)” are series of blog posts that thoroughly expose the Jewish Holocaust lie. There were no “Nazi Death Camps” and no “Nazi Gas Chambers”. You have been fooled! This is your opportunity to break free of the mind control you have been taught in school and in the media. You have been deceived! We all have… but never again.

It has been said that it is easier to believe a lie one has heard a hundred times, than a truth one has never heard before. We have heard 6 million lies about the “Holocaust”. The truth about the Holohoax has been hidden. Read below to uncover the cover-up!

Note: This blog series is derived from “Did Six Million Really Die?” book by Richard E. Harwood (1974) with many additional sources, originally presented in DJ Noble Protagonist’s E-book (The Battle to preserve Western Civilization): https://archive.org/details/@nobleprotagonist

Note: Core reference material: https://holocausthandbooks.com/

Also in German: http://holocausthandbuecher.com/

EMIGRATION WAS STILL FAVORED

It is a remarkable fact, that well into the war period, the Germans continued to implement the policy of Jewish emigration. The fall of France, in 1940, enabled the German Government to open serious negotiations with the French for the transfer of European Jews to Madagascar.

A memorandum of August, 1942 from Luther, Secretary of State in the German Foreign Office, reveals that he had conducted these negotiations between July & December 1940, when they were terminated by the French. A circular from Luther’s department, dated August 15th, 1940, shows that the details of the German plan had been worked out by Eichmann, for it is signed by his assistant, Dannecker. Eichmann had in fact been commissioned in August to draw up a detailed Madagascar Plan, and Dannecker was employed in research on Madagascar at the French Colonial Office.

The proposals of August 15th were that an inter-European bank was to finance the emigration of four million Jews by means of a phased program. Luther’s 1942 memorandum shows that Reinhard Heydrich had obtained Himmler’s approval of this plan before the end of August and had also submitted it to Goering. It certainly met with Hitler’s approval, for as early as June 17th, his interpreter, Schmidt, recalls Hitler observing to Mussolini that “One could found a State of Israel in Madagascar”.

Although the French terminated the Madagascar negotiations in December, 1940, Poliakov, the director of the Centre of Jewish Documentation in Paris, admits that the Germans nevertheless pursued the scheme and that Eichmann was still busy with it throughout 1941.

Eventually, however, the Madagascar emigration plan was rendered impractical by the progress of the war, in particular by the situation after the invasion of Russia, and on February 10th, 1942, the Foreign Office was informed that the plan had been temporarily shelved.

This ruling, sent to the Foreign Office by Luther’s assistant, Rademacher, is of great importance because it demonstrates conclusively that the term “Final Solution” meant only the emigration of Jews, and also that transportation to the eastern ghettos & concentration camps such as Auchwitz constituted nothing but an alternative plan of evacuation.

The directive reads, “The war with the Soviet Union has in the meantime created the possibility of disposing of other territories for the Final Solution. In consequence the Fuehrer has decided that the Jews should be evacuated not to Madagascar but to the East. Madagascar need no longer therefore be considered in connection with the Final Solution”.

On March 7, 1942, Reich Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, wrote a memorandum in favor of the Madagascar Plan as a “Final Solution” of the Jewish question. In the meantime, he approved of the Jews being “concentrated in the East.” Later in this memorandum, Goebbels also stressed deportation to the East and laid emphasis on the need for compulsory labor there.

The term “Final Solution” was applied both to Madagascar and to the Eastern territories. Therefore, it meant only the “deportation” of the Jews.

Even as late as May, 1944, the Germans were prepared to allow the emigration of one million European Jews from Europe.

An account of this proposal is given by Alexander Weissberg, a prominent Soviet Jewish scientist deported during the Stalin purges, in his book Die Geschichte von Joel Brand. Weissberg, who spent the war in the city of Cracow, though he expected the Germans to intern him in a concentration camp, explains that on the personal authorization of Himmler, Eichmann had sent the Budapest Jewish leader, Joel Brand, to Istanbul with an offer to the Allies to permit the transfer of one million European Jews in the midst of the war. The Gestapo admitted that the transportation involved would greatly inconvenience the German war-effort but were prepared to allow it in exchange for 10,000 trucks to be used exclusively on the Russian front.

Unfortunately, the plan came to nothing. The British concluded that Brand must be a dangerous agent and immediately imprisoned him in Cairo while the Jewish-controlled press denounced the offer as a “Nazi” trick. Winston Churchill, though orating to the effect that the treatment of the Hungarian Jews was probably “the biggest and most horrible crime ever committed in the whole history of the world” nevertheless told Zionist-leader, Chaim Weizmann, that acceptance of the Brand offer was impossible, since it would be a betrayal of his Russian Allies.

Although the plan was fruitless, it well illustrates that no one allegedly carrying out “thorough” extermination would permit the emigration of a million Jews and it demonstrates, too, the prime importance placed by the Germans on the war-effort.

JEWISH POPULATION STATS & HOLOHOAX MATH

Since statistics relating to Jewish populations are not everywhere known in precise detail, and approximations for various countries differ widely, it is unknown exactly how many Jews were deported & interned at any one time between the years 1939-1945.

In general, however, what reliable statistics there are, especially those relating to emigration, are sufficient to show that not a fraction of six million Jews could have been exterminated.

Here’s a closer look at Jewish emigration…

-The World Jewish Congress, in its publication, “Unity in Dispersion”, stated that “the majority of the German Jews succeeded in leaving (emigrating) Germany before the war broke out.”

-220,000 of 280,000 total Austrian Jews had emigrated by September, 1939.

-From March, 1939, onwards, the Institute for Jewish Emigration in Prague had secured the emigration of 260,000 Jews from former Czechoslovakia.

-An estimated 560,000 had emigrated from Poland prior to the outbreak of war.

-Jewish emigrants from other European countries was 120,000.

-1,550,000 Jews fled (emigrated) to the Soviet Union after 1939. They were later evacuated beyond reach of the German invading troops.

This mass exodus (emigration) of Jews, before & during hostilities, left approximately 3.5 million people Jews in German-controlled Europe.

Here’s a look at Jewish world population statistics…

-World Almanac, 1929, 15,630,000 Jews worldwide

-National Council of Churches,1930, 15,600,000 Jews worldwide

-Jewish newspaper, Daily Express, 1933, 14,000,000 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1933, 15,316,359 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1936, 15,753,633 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1938, 15,748,091 Jews worldwide with 240,000 in Germany

-American Jewish Committee Bureau of the Synagogue Council, 1939, 15,600,000 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1940, 15,319,359 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1941, 15,748,091 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1942, 15,192,089 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac USA, 1947, 15,690,000 Jews worldwide

-World Almanac, 1949, 15,713,638 Jews worldwide

-Statistical Handbook of Council of Churches USA, 1951, 15,300,000 Jews worldwide

What happened to the supposed 6 Million Jews that died in the Holocaust? It’s a #Holohoax!

RUSSIAN JEWS EVACUATED

The precise figures concerning Russian Jews are unknown and have therefore been the subject of extreme exaggeration. The Jewish statistician Jacob Leszczynski, states that in 1939 there were 2,100,000 Jews living in future German-occupied western Russia. In addition, some 260,000 lived in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

According to Loui Levine, President of the American Jewish Council for Russian Relief, who made a post-war tour of the Soviet Union and submitted a report on the status of Jews there, the majority of these Jews were evacuated east after the German armies launched their invasion, Operation Barbarossa.

The Jewish journalist, David Bergelson, wrote in the Moscow Yiddish paper “Ainikeit”, in 1942, that “thanks to the evacuation, the majority (80%) of the Jews in the Ukraine, White Russia, Lithuania and Latvia before the arrival of the Germans were rescued.”

What happened to the Soviet Jews that did remain in German territory? In the war between Germany & Russia, no more than one hundred thousand persons were killed by the German Action Groups as military targets, “partisans” & “Bolshevik commissars”. By contrast, the partisans themselves claimed to have murdered five times that number of German troops.

SIX MILLION IS UNTRUE

The Germans could not possibly have gained control over, or exterminate, anything like Six Million Jews. Excluding the Soviet Union, the number of Jews in German-occupied Europe after emigration was scarcely more than three million, by no means all of whom were interned.

To approach the extermination of even half of Six Million would have meant the liquidation of every Jew living in Europe. And yet it is known that large numbers of Jews were alive in Europe after 1945.

THE “SIX MILLION” NUMBER

Dr. Levin, in the course of his talk, expressed the opinion that six million Jews of Eastern Europe are doomed to perish.” -Jewish Telegraphic Agency (1930)

Ben Weintraub’s 1995 book, “Holocaust Dogma of Judaism”, fully explores & explains the Kabalistic Gematria & occultism involved in the “6 million” number.

6,000,000 is the number of perfect souls times ten, and ten is number of the Sephiroth, the divine emanations of God as seen in the Kabala.” –Ben Weintraub

The mystical “6 million” number, to the Jewish Kabalists, is numerologically predetermined, supernaturally imbued with dark power. As a result, it can never, ever be changed. This is critical, central to the Kabalist hex (spell). 6,000,000 is the number! It must be ritually repeated & publicly acknowledged.

This is called the purple earth. It shines with every kind of light that proceeds from hashmal. In this earth are sunk twelve thousand myriads of pearls, sunk in this earth and reaching as far as the eastern gate. There there are six million open gates, and Anael is the chief guardian of them.” -Zohar Hadash, Yitro, 38d

The “6 million” number does not refer to actual deaths. It is a purely symbolic, esoteric, mystical number, symbolizing the perfect result, a perfect creation, a magical (Masonic) Great Work in progress.

The Torah requires that 6 million Jews must “vanish” before the state of Israel can be formed. It is written, “You shall return minus 6 million.”

Israeli historian, Tom Segev, stated that the “6 million” number is an attempt to transform the Holocaust story into a state religion. Those 6 million “had” to disappear in “burning ovens”, according to Jewish prophecy, which the judicial version of the Holocaust (Holohoax) story now authenticates.

Without the Holocaust, there would be no Jewish State.” -Robert B. Goldmann (Jewish author)

The missing 6 million Jews must be so, before the Jews can return to the Promised Land. Yahweh sees this as a cleaning of the souls of the sinful people. The Jews must, on the return to the Promised Land, be clean; the cleaning shall be done in burning stokes. A holocaust!

AN IMPOSSIBLE BIRTH RATE

Indisputable evidence is also provided by the post-war world Jewish population statistics. The World Almanac of 1938 gives the number of Jews in the world as 16,588,259. But after the war the New York Times, February 22, 1948, placed the number of Jews in the world at a minimum of 15,000,000 and a maximum of 18,000,000.

Quite obviously, these figures make it impossible for the number of Jewish war-time casualties to be measured in anything but thousands. Fifteen and a half million in 1938 minus the alleged six million leaves nine million; the New York Times figures would mean, therefore, that the world’s Jews produced seven million births, almost doubling their numbers, in the space of ten years. This is patently ridiculous.

It would appear therefore that the great majority of the missing “six million” were in fact emigrants. These were emigrants to European countries, to the Soviet Union and the United States before, during and after the war. In addition, there were emigrants, in vast numbers, who emigrated to Palestine during and especially at the end of the war.

After 1945, boat-loads of Jewish survivors entered Palestine illegally from Europe, causing considerable embarrassment to the British Government of the time. It was these emigrants to all parts of the world who had swollen the world Jewish population to between 15 and 18 million by 1948, and probably the greatest part of them were emigrants to the United States who entered in violation of the quota laws.

Many Jewish emigrants to the United States changed their names to hide their Jewish identity. Could it be that some or all of these people whose Jewish names were “eliminated” were included in the missing Six Million of Europe?

ABSENCE OF EVIDENCE

There is not a single document in existence which proves that the Germans intended to, or carried out, the deliberate murder of Jews.

The final details of the plan to “exterminate” Jews were supposed to have been made at a conference at Grosse Wannsee in Berlin on January 20th, 1942, presided over by Reinhard Heydrich. Officials of all German Ministries were present, and Heinrich Muller & Adolf Eichmann represented the Gestapo Head Office. The minutes of this conference is supposed to prove the existence of a genocide plan, but the truth is that no such plan was even mentioned.

Per the “Holocaust” story, the minutes are shrouded in a form of officialdom that cloaks the real significance of the words & terminology that are used. However, what the memorandum clearly reveals is that Reinhard Heydrich commissioned by Hermann Goering to arrange a “solution” to the Jewish problem. Reinhard reviewed the history of Jewish emigration and stated that the war had rendered the Madagascar project impractical. Thus, the emigration program had been replaced by the evacuation of Jews to the East as a further possible “solution”, in accordance with the previous authorization of the Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.

The memorandum went on to explain that in the East the use of Jewish labor was to be utilized. This meant, the concentration of the Jews for labor in the immense eastern ghetto of the Polish Government-General. There, the Jews were to wait until the end of the war, for the re-opening of international discussions which would decide their future.

The Germans had an extraordinary propensity for recording everything on paper in the most careful detail, yet among the thousands of captured documents of the S.D. & Gestapo, the records of the Reich Security Head Office, the files of Himmler’s headquarters and Hitler’s own war directives there is not a single order for the extermination of Jews or anyone else.

Note: It is widely claimed by Holocaust (Holohoax) proponents that the use of the world “resettlement” in the Wannsee minutes meant “murder”, but there is no evidence for this allegation in the document.

Note: The Wannsee Conference plans to resettle Jews in the far east of Russia fell into chaos when the expected military victory against the Soviet Union did not occur, and soon the camps in Poland were overcrowded.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/its-a-holohoax-dont-be-fooled-pt2/?doing_wp_cron=1751760763.2429900169372558593750

Share

Leave a comment