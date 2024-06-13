Israeli Mossad And Anti-Defamation League Connections To The Assassination Of Martin Luther King
[CFT Note: Martin Luther King Day this year provides us with an appropriate occasion to republish this article as a gentle reminder of the “hidden hand” behind King’s assassination.]
During the October 7, 2010 edition of the “Piper Report,” the late author and investigative journalist Michael Collins Piper discussed the connections between the Mossad and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.