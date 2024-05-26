Background: One of the recurring National Socialist anti-semitic campaigns began in May 1943. Goebbels introduced it with a lead article in Das Reich titled “The War and the Jews.” Soon after, this remarkable document appeared. The Deutscher Wochendienst was a weekly publication aimed at magazine editors, providing more in-depth treatment than the Zeitschriften-Dienst (also intended for magazine editors). Both came from the same office.

The source: Deutscher Wochendienst, 21 May 1943 (# 8838-8846).

Goal:

The constant task of all magazines is to make clear the racially and culturally destructive effects of the jews in all areas. The last remnants of bourgeois sentimentality about the “poor jews” must be eliminated. And the whole world must be educated about the jews. Professional magazines have a particularly large role here.

Emphasis:

STRESS: Each individual jew, wherever he is and whatever he does, is guilty. There is no “decent jew,” only more or less clever concealment. The jew is a notorious criminal.

AVOID: Inaccurate charges of jewish ancestry of individual politicians, scientists, and artists, since false information puts the credibility of the whole argument in question. If in doubt, find accurate information. Strictly avoid discussing religious issues! (e.g., “Was christ a jew?”)

Themes and Suggestions:

History:

“The jewish question is as old as the coexistence of this peculiar people with other peoples, who from the beginning rejected the jewish people.” (Jüdisches Lexikon, v. III, p. 421.)

Seneca (4 B.C. to 64 A.D.) stated:

“The customs of that most accursed nation have gained such strength that they have now been received in all lands; the conquered have given laws to the conquerors.”

Tacitus speaks of “this disgusting people” (deterriman gentem) in his histories.

Theodor Mommsen, the greatest scholar of the history of the Roman Empire, wrote the following about the effects of the jews in Antiquity:

“The jew is indifferent to the state; he is unwilling to give up his national peculiarities, which he willingly clothes with any nationality. In Antiquity, too, jewry was an effective ferment of national decomposition.” He writes of Caesar’s period that: “How closely the jews held together is shown by the remark of an author of this period that it was dangerous for a governor to offend the jews in his province, because he might then certainly reckon on being hissed at after his return by the populace of the capital.”

— Throughout the centuries there were repeated prosecutions of the jews in France, England, Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Bohemia, Romania. Jews were expelled from Spain and Portugal in the 14th and 15th centuries.

Important historical judgments:

Peter de Cluny (ca. 1146):

“I do not recommend killing the jews, but rather punishing their evils in an appropriate way. What is more just than to take from them what they took by fraud? They stole what they have in shameful ways, and worst of all they have not been punished for their insolence. It must be taken from them. — Everyone knows what I am saying. They fill their barns with grain, their cellars with wine, their pocketbooks with money, their chests with gold and silver, not by honorable farming, not through proper military service, not through any kind of useful employment, but through what they take from people by fraud, what they buy secretly from thieves, enabling them to sell the most valuable things for the lowest prices.”

Erasmus of Rotterdam (1487):

“The poor man is robbed and swindled by the jews. This can no longer be tolerated and may God have mercy. jewish usurers reach into the smallest village, where they lend five guilders and take it back six-fold, interest is piled on interest and even more interest on top of that. The poor man loses everything that he has.”

Martin Luther, table Talk:

“Just as the magpie cannot stop its hopping and pecking or the serpent lose its fangs, so the jew cannot stop killing Christians wherever he can.” (Erlangen Editions of Luther’s works, v. 62, p. 375.)

Giordano Bruno, Spaccio, Paris 1848:

“It is true that I have never encountered similar views of justice, aside from wild barbarians, and I believe that they originated with the jews, for they are such a pestilential, leprous, and dangerous tribe that they deserve to be exterminated before being born.”

Empress Maria Theresa (handwritten note in the Imperial Chancellery 1777):

“Henceforth no jew, whatever his name, should be allowed to remain here without my written permission. I know of no more harmful plague for the state than this nation, as it can reduce people to poverty through fraud, usury, and financial crimes, things that an honest man abhors. Therefore, as much as possible they are to be kept away and avoided.”

Voltaire, Dictionnaire philosophique and Essai sur les moeurs:

“The jews are an ignorant and barbarous people who have long united the most sordid avarice with the most detestable superstition and the most invincible hatred for every people by whom they are tolerated and enriched.” “The small jewish nation dares spread an irreconcilable hatred against all nations; it revolts against all its masters. Always superstitious, always envious of the well-being enjoyed by others, always superstitious, crawling in misfortune, and insolent in prosperity.”

Domestic Politics:

The “jewish question” after emancipation was encouraged by the American Constitution of 1787 and the French Revolution of 1789: Equality of the jews on the basis of freedom and equality before the law.

— Following Napoleon’s victories, emancipation in Hesse 1808, Frankfurt/Main 1811; complete lifting of barriers 1834; Baden 1808-1811;

— Emancipation in Prussia through an edict of the king on 11 March 1812, jews become full citizens; lifting of restrictions in Mecklenburg 1813.

— Afterwards, many complaints, protests, and warnings, among others Goethe objected in 1823 to permitting mixed marriages: “All moral sensibilities in the family would be undermined by such a scandalous law.”

Frederick Wilhelm IV:

“Like Roland’s horn, I call to all noble, loyal men in Prussia to surround me as true liegemen, forgetting the smaller evil in the face of a greater, growing, dreadful evil…. The existence and rule of that vile jewish clique with its following of silly and foolish dogs is such a misfortune for Prussia! The insolent band is attacking the roots of Germanic nature every day through speech, writing, and pictures.”

Last restrictions on the freedom of the jews ended by the liberal revolution of 1848.

— Proclamation of “Basic German Rights” in 1849, according to which civil or legal rights could not be granted or restricted because of religious (!) belief.

— A cabinet order of the king of Prussia of 3 July 1869 lifted all limitations on the civil and legal rights of jews, including “permission to hold office in all city and state bodies as well as public offices.”

— Bismarck opposed this complete emancipation (speech in the United Parliament 1847):

“I admit that I am full of prejudices; I have sucked them in, so to speak, with the mother’s milk and I cannot succeed in talking them away; if I should imagine having before me, as a representative of the King’s sacred majesty, a jew whom I would have to obey, I must confess that I would feel deeply depressed and humiliated, that the feeling of pride and honor would leave me with which I now endeavor to discharge my duties towards the state. I share the feelings of the masses of the lower classes of the people and am not embarrassed by their society….”

Serious consequences from continuing jewish emancipation.

Statement by Heinrich von Treitschke in the Preußische Jahrbücher of November 1879:

“Among the circles of highly educated men who reject any idea of church intolerance or national arrogance there rings with one voice: the jews are our misfortune!”

— Unwritten law prohibits unbaptized (!) jews from high civil service positions and the officer corps. — The jewish revolt of 9 November 1918 removes all barriers and demonstrates the power of the jews over Germany.

— This battle of the jews to rule Germany is decisive for all jews in the world, since the German people is the strongest carrier of Aryan cultural consciousness.

In the legal faculty of the University of Berlin in 1931, 15 of 44 professors were jews (34%); of the medical faculty, 118 of 265 professors and assistants were jews (34%); 85 of 268 professors and assistants in the philosophy faculty were jews (31%).

— Attempts to assimilate the jews fail from the beginning. Race is stronger than the desire to assimilate. Prudent jews reject assimilation.

— The jewish religious philosopher Martin Buber in his Drei Reden über das Judentum: “As there is a jewish religion, so there is a Jewish nationality; it is demonstrated in the life of the jews among the peoples.”

— Walter Rathenau in his book Impressionen, Leipzig 1902:

“More threatening is the social, the cultural question. He who wishes to see it should wander through the Tiergartenstraße at noon on Sunday or look into the lobby of a theater in the evening. Strange sight! There in the midst of German life is an alien and isolated race of men, loud and self-conscious in dress, hot-blooded and restless. An Asiatic horde on the sandy plains of Prussia. The forced cheerfulness of these people does not betray how much ancient, insatiable hatred rests on their shoulders. They do not realize that only an age that holds natural forces in chains protects them from what their fathers suffered. They hold together tightly, shut off from the rest of the world.

— They live half-willingly in an invisible ghetto, not living members of the people, but rather an alien organism in its body…. It is an indisputable truth that the best Germans have a deep aversion to the jewish nature and drives, which most of them do not say much about, admitting a few exceptions, but think it a peculiar natural phenomenon.”

— The jew Otto Weininger writes in his book Geschlecht und Charakter, 1903, of the “complete jewish lack of understanding political thinking.”

The jews in Germany differ from the life views of the German people politically, economically, socially, culturally, and morally. In politics they favor rootless liberalism. They support international pacifism and make propaganda for anti-state Marxism. In economic life they have a one-sided preference for commerce and dislike agricultural and physical labor. They prefer large cities where it is easier to earn money. Culturally, they are imitative, not creative, in theater, music, and film. Morally, they encourage eroticism in literature and art. Even in philosophy they promote immorality and pornography.

jews as proponents of Marxism hostile to the state and people:

Karl Marx (Mardochai), offspring of a rabbinic family, founder of the Marxism named after him. (The Jüdische Lexikon writes about another jew, Moses Heß, born in 1812 in Bonn who was the intellectual ancestor of this doctrine: “…in 1842 Heß founded the Rheinische Zeitung with left-leaning Hegelian radicals and was later its Paris correspondent. Here and in major theoretical essays during these years he represented an ethical communism hostile to the state, to which he won over those like Marx, Engels, and Bakunin from left-wing Hegelian radicalism. Heß became the father of modern socialism, “the communist rabbi.”)

Marx is, in any case, the founder of the most extreme internationalism and pacifism, of economic communism, dialectical materialism, and the theory of class struggle.

— 1848 publication of the Communist Manifesto: “The communists… openly declare that their ends can be obtained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.”

— From Marx to the present, international Marxism is under jewish leadership.

— Marxism is simply the jewish spirit. Prof. Gustav Mayer (jew) wrote in the 25 April 1918 issue of the Neue jüdische Monatshefte:

“With a spirit that overcame forever all supernatural forces because of its material nature, Marx was, without knowing it, in his deepest nature a jew from the line of the prophets.”

The first Marxist politician in Germany:

the jew Johann Jacoby; founder of the first Social Democratic newspaper in Germany 1885:

the jew Karl Höchberg; Chair of the Social Democratic Party from 1890 to 1911:

the jewish clothing manufacturer Paul Singer, successor to the jewish attorney Hugo Hasse;

there were “only” 9 jews in the leadership of the Social Democratic Reichstag faction, it became increasingly jewish over time.

— Marxist theoreticians are almost entirely jews: Eduard Bernstein, Dr. Alfred Braun, Dr. Rudolf Hilferding, Jakob Stern, Simon Katzenstein, Rose Luxemburg, Dr. Alexander Helphand (Parvus), Max Beer

—; the international Marxist scholarly journal (1883-1923) Neue Zeit. Revue des geistigen und öffentlichen Lebens had over 40 jewish employees in 1905

— the entire Marxist party press is jewish: Sozialistische Monatshefte: Joseph Block and Hermann Rehländer; Die neue Gesellschaft (weekly): Dr. Heinrich Braun; Der Sozialist: Gustav Landauer; Die Bücherwarte, Dr. Rubinstein; Frauenwelt, Tony Sender; Lachen links, Erich Kuttner, Das freie Wort, Ernst Heilmann; Die Gesellschaft (successor to Neue Zeit, which ceased publication in 1923): Dr. Rudolf Hilferding; Sozialdemokratische Pressedienst (founded 1920): Dr. Adolf Braun; Rote Fahne: Rosa Luxemburg; Vorwärts: Friedrich Stampfer; Freiheit: Dr. Rudolf Hilferding.

jews as promoters of defeatism in the World War:

The first mass meeting against national defense was on 13 August 1914 (!) in Hamburg, a declaration in the Social Democratic Echo signed by three jews: Dr. Laufenberg, Dr. Herz, Wolfheim.

— The jew Hugo Haase voted as the leader of 14 Social Democratic representatives within the faction against approving the war loan on 4.8.1914.

— On 24 March 1916 18 SPD members voted against the war loan, led by six Jews: Bernstein, Dr. Cohn, Haase, Dr. Herzfeld, Stadthagen, and Wurm.

— jews as founders of the USPD 1917.

— jews as leaders of the “Spartakus Bund”).

— jews as revolutionaries paid from abroad: The jewish Soviet ambassador Joffe said openly in December 1918 that he gave Reichstag representative Dr. Oskar Cohn over 10 million rubles, which “Herr Cohn used to support the German revolution.” (After 11 November 1918 Cohn was under secretary in the Reich Ministry of Justice, and at the same time legal advisor to the Soviet embassy!

Later this jewish criminal condemned the “war criminals” Hindenburg and Ludendorff in Leipzig!) — Successor to the jew Joffe was the “Soviet” jew Tadek (Sobelsohn), who helped found the “Soviet Republic” in Munich (April 1919, whose members were exclusively jews): Levin, Leviné-Nissen, Kurt Mühsam, Ernst Toller, Gustav Landauer (massacre in Munich).

jews as traitors:

“Germany —and this is our firm will as socialists — should lower its war flags forever, without having brought them back victoriously for the last time.” The jew Stampfer in Vorwärts, 20 October 1918.

— The Vossiche Zeitung was published by the jewish Ullstein Verlag, headed by the jew Georg Bernhard. In a company memorandum that was received by, among others, a business partner in Düsseldorf, the paper was characterized in this way: “The Vossische Zeitung is the paper with the best chances in Düsseldorf. The newspaper is treated generously by the French occupation authorities because it is known that the Vossische Zeitung is the only newspaper in Germany that favors good relations with France. The French occupation authority knows that the unrestricted sale of the Vossiche Zeitung is no danger….”

The jew Richard Grelling, author of the notorious books J’accuse and Das Verbrechen, that supposedly proved Germany’s guilt for the war.

The book J’accuse, in particular, did enormous harm to the German people, as even the jewish magazine Das Tagebuch had to admit in 1929: “A few days ago Dr. Richard Greller, author of the most notorious of all the books on the war, the title of which was borrowed from Zola’s J’accuse, died in Florence. It is still not known in Germany how famous this book was at the time. It was translated into almost as many languages as the Bible and like the Bible encouraged patriotic fighters on the other side in their faith in the sacredness of their cause, strengthening their crusade against the German ‘heathens’….”

— Maximilian Harden’s harmful effects: “Harden and the other Independent Social Democrats contributed . . . to wearing down the moral resistance in the German people and strengthening the intention of our enemies to hit us as hard as possible. He called the German people’s resistance to the Versailles peace conditions ‘complete insanity.’ With the help of these allies in Germany, our enemies forced the so-called peace treaty on us and held us down….” (The famous historian Hans Delbrück in his book Kautsky und Harden, Berlin 1920.)

Kurt Tucholsky (alias Peter Panter, alias Theobald Tiger), the worst and most despicable jew in this group, railed against everything that was and is holy to the German people. His hatred against German soldiers was particularly despicable:

“The moral conduct of the German officer corps in war has to be said to be entirely lacking. . . . Instead there was sneaky and silent corruption in the moral realm: one had women, crates to ship home, medals, and devilish arrogance…. The evil spirit of the German officer corps naturally colored everything below….” (“Offizier und Mann,” pp. 38-51.)

— “The influence of the bad spirit of the officers on German women aides was, to quite a favorite word of a lieutenant, ‘devastating.’ Many of the young women were ruined after they returned home…. The German officer, and those in the ranks, were masters at treating whores as ladies and ladies as whores….” (“Of Little Girls,” pp. 134-136.)

A jewish confession of shirking:

“For three and a half years of war, I shirked whenever I could — and I regret that I did not, like the great Karl Liebknecht, get up the courage to say no and refuse military service. I am ashamed of this. I employed many means in order not to be shot and in order not to shoot.”

— Defaming the sacrifice of those who fell: “The lowest type of man, the military chaplains of the major confessions, assured then that their behavior was absolutely moral. The victims of this mass insanity should not be criticized, but rather mourned. They died for filth.” Confession of treason: “For us radical pacifists … if the peace of Europe, if our consciences demand, and I speak with full awareness of what I am saying, there is no secret the German military has that I would pass on to an enemy power if it seemed necessary to preserve peace….”

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/are-jews-guilty/?doing_wp_cron=1712061245.9590289592742919921875

