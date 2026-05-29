[Above: A young woman learns the ins and outs of communication and an SS school]

Thanks for meeting with me and letting me ask questions. I wanted to ask what was it like in the Third Reich and how you came to work for the SS?

Sonja: Yes, that was so long ago I have not remembered it for some time. I was a young girl when Hitler became our leader, and I remember the night he was announced. You know Germany's history, so you know it was fear and uncertainty that brought him to power. My father was in the SA in those times, but do not tell anyone, no. He was very much against the communists since they were against Germany and served Moscow. I remember hearing him talk about some of the politics of the time. There was much celebrating when it was announced Hitler had won the most votes. As I grew up, I noticed that people seemed happier.

I think it was that way because he gave people work and was restoring German honor. This was lost after Versailles [Treaty] since Germany was made guilty for the first war, you see. People were given work, and good paying work. I saw things being built all over and being made more modern. Things were very good for most everyone until the war came. That's when I decided to go to work, and I applied to the SS as an operator. I was taken in 1941 and sent to school to learn the job.

I have read that the SS only selected the most racially fit. Was this true for you?

Sonja: Well, I do not know about this, but I think I know what you mean. The early SS of Himmler did have strict criteria to join, but later in the war this was dropped. I did have to fill out many applications and personal details which had to be approved. I remember speaking to SS men that early on had to go through many things to join. I was just a worker for the SS, not actually in the SS. Women were not in the SS, we only worked to help the SS run. Understand? The men had to be tall, fit, smart, and free of any defects.

I know that the winners of the war labeled the entire SS as a criminal organization and accused many SS units of war crimes. Did you hear of any of these crimes? Sonja: After the war was over, yes, I did. The British made us watch these terrible movies showing the camps and the people who died in them. I would read in the papers that many SS men were being hung and executed due to claims of crimes from the Allies. I have heard about these things very often after the war, during the war we knew nothing of these things.

[Above: German prisoners-of-war in the USA forced to watch Allied propaganda on death camps.]

Seeing that you worked in SS offices and headquarters, did you ever hear anything about actions against partisans or Jews?

Sonja: No, I only operated the switchboards, and I was never in on any conversations, and nothing would have been told to us. You see I was not part of any of it; I was merely a phone operator and kept away from everything. We could not listen to phone calls, that was against the rules and could get you in trouble.

Can I ask did any of you ever get into trouble for anything? What were the consequences if you did?

Sonja: Oh yes there were ladies who got into trouble, and we had to be careful. This was a job remember, so you had to follow rules and do your duty. I remember one time a girl was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a married man and sent home. I had a friend of mine who I went to school with, Anni, who found trouble while working in a notorious camp. She told me this story several years ago, and she was at that camp Auschwitz also. She told me she tried to be nice to the prisoners that worked around her office. She would help them with maybe sending extra letters they wanted to send. She got in trouble for this and was almost fired for it.

Another one I know of was also at that camp, and had one prisoner who did not like her, they put food in her drawer that was not allowed. This almost got her fired for hoarding, and she wanted to quit because of this treatment. They took the word of the prisoner over hers, which I found odd so maybe there was more to it. It was a job after all, we had to apply, interview, and be hired. If anyone broke rules or was a poor worker this was not tolerated and could get you written up or fired.

Can I ask a sensitive question. Did you discuss with your friend if they knew of or saw the killings of the Jews?

Sonja: Oh, I must be careful here, we are not really permitted to talk about this topic. I can honestly tell you that I saw nothing about this. Nothing was ever told to us about Jews or what was happening in the camps. We simply did not know anything about it one way or the other. I also can say that my friend did tell me that while she was in Auschwitz she saw nothing like what is said today about the Jews. She always said that she only saw good treatment of all the people in the camp. I know she told me that they had many activities for the prisoners like concerts, plays, sports, workshops, and prayer service.

What she told me does not add up to what they show on TV today. They say many millions died there by purposely gassing them all. I just don't know who to believe, I will tell you that it makes no sense to me. I was in the Dachau camp complex during the war, I remember the street of the SS. It was always kept very clean by either recruits or prisoners, sometimes they worked together. A politician is in trouble because they are amassing the death records that were taken from the camp, and he said the deaths shown are only a few thousand instead of the millions. So, I do not know. I only saw prisoners being treated quite correctly, even working without guards at Dachau. Those pictures shown I know nothing about, I never saw any of those things. Let's talk about something else.

Did you know anyone who served at the front during the war?

Sonja: Yes indeed, I went to school with many boys who went on to serve the nation. My husband was posted to the Balkans due to being wounded.

Did he ever speak about the partisan war in the Balkans? If so, how did he feel about having to fight them?

Sonja: Yes, he would speak about it with me, especially after drinking. He did not like the partisans at all. He told me they did some very bad things and got away with their crimes. His best friend was killed by them, just 18 years old. He was just walking down a road to get eggs, and they killed him. I will tell you he had a theory about why the partisans were formed. He told me the Allies had very strong propaganda and they made people want to fight Germans by making up stories about crimes. They would send people into the countryside to stir up the people, telling them German soldiers were killing women and children behind the lines.

They told these mostly uneducated people that Germans were hiding weapons under the Red Cross so they could get them to attack things they usually would not and show no mercy. They did this because they knew that there would be reprisals, sometimes against people who were not guilty. It would make more people join the fight who normally were sitting out the fighting. German forces are accused of war crimes only because the winners say they happened. Under the old law, however, it was not illegal to take retribution against criminals or those being illegal fighters. That is what he said to me. Many of the crimes Germans have been accused of were not crimes or were made up. He would say the real criminals won the war. He felt no sympathy to those who call themselves partisans.

They were punished very harshly when they were caught, if they were guilty of killing Germans then they faced death. They were misled to their fates by propaganda that told them Germans were the world enemy and had to be killed off. They did this even after the war was over, many Germans were killed. The truth they never mention is an order that went out in many areas dealing with partisans. They were recognized as uniformed fighters and subjected to the rules of war, as long as they did the same for Germans. There were moments later on where civility seemed to come over them, hence better treatment if captured. At the end this seems to mean nothing as the crimes they committed got worse. Some of the shows today seem to add heartfelt moments to defend these people and present them as people to have sympathy with. I am seeing this more today than I ever have, they make the criminal into the victim, and want you to feel sorry for them, without telling the truth of what they did to cause their plight.

They have taught our children we were liberated by the Soviets and western allies. It is sad they have convinced so many they were freed from some sort of wicked regime that enslaved us all. I never felt it that way or saw it that way. They have made the 3rd Reich into a fantasy land that did not exist as I see it. Nothing what I hear from the TV is true. I never lived what they claim we lived.

When you say Germans were killed after the war, can I ask about that? What happened?

Sonja: My love, this is a sad chapter that many will not want to speak about. I can tell what I know and understand and what I have heard. There used to be many lands that belonged to Germany and were nurtured by Germans. After the war, the people who came in with the Soviets forced them out. They uprooted whole families whose only guilt was being descended of German blood. The winters of both '45 and '46 were very bad and as these forced removals were happening many of the old and weak died. The women and girls were abused many times. I know of a woman whose sister was attacked and then took her life to avoid the shame.

My man had family in Prussia that was killed during the removals. Our media here has said maybe a few thousand died, but I am sure it is really in the millions. There are so many Germans still missing that it will never be settled. It was a very hard time in our history, and I remind you these were not soldiers, but civilians who lived for centuries on these lands. I have also heard that after the war Jews were allowed to hunt down anyone from the camps who had done bad things to them. It was a very dark time; we were scared and lived in uncertainty. I heard Russian radio broadcasts that told of revenge if the people did not surrender, they seemed cruel and fed by hate. I recently read where an SS officer had been hung by the Poles. They wrote that he specialized in killing women and children, especially babies. Hanging them and then playing games with their bodies. It is nonsense stories like these that came from sick minds, that then inspired real crimes against Germans. The people heard or read made up stories like this and then decided it was good to exact a revenge on anyone German. I saw the faces of German women and children who fled this, I will never get it out of my mind.

It is no wonder so many of the men fled Europe, to get away from unfair claims and prosecution which borders on persecution. We were hunted down just like the Christians of old hunted down supposed witches. Often killing innocent women and men who did nothing of the sort that they were accused. You could say the post war era was nothing but an organized witch hunt style of justice where only the mere whisper of someone being killed by Germans brought out a gigantic machine that hunted down every regiment, battalion, and company that was in the area and went to work forcing confessions regarding made up scenarios. It was you either confess to this, or you will die, and your family would be arrested. People were openly encouraged to tell the most outlandish tales about interactions with the Party or the SS; they wanted to create a view of history that shows an out-of-control terror state that killed anyone not willingly aiding it.

They paint the leaders as mobsters, perverts, sex pests, sadists, and ungodly. They are trying, before our eyes, to remake the Reich into something it was not. They take photos and misrepresent them, and who will challenge that? They cite diaries that prove their points, but no one asks if they were forged. Look at the Hitler diaries and how successful that has been. The East Germans, with their Soviet masters have waged a war on us, to paint us as terror monsters who killed untold millions in a quest for living space and racial purity. They show us interviews on TV with the now elderly people who suffer from memory ailments and conditions, where they trick them into agreeing with the event they are trying to prove. They will cut out parts that do not suit what they want us to see. It has all been turned into a charade where the Reich shown to us never existed. It is becoming a figment of their sick imaginations.

[Above: Stern-Reporter Gerd Heidemann presenting the forged journals to the press in 1983.]

And it gets worse and worse it seems each decade as we are called away, who will tell the truth? I fear the truth dies with us. I am glad there are people who ask the questions, like you are. You will listen to our words and know we were not monsters or in error. We hated no one and never did. There were situations that had to be dealt with, sometimes in a hard manner, but it was the result of war largely and not hate.

Do you believe Germany did any crimes against the peoples of Europe?

Sonja: I feel like the world has created this make-believe image of Hitler and the German people. They want people to have so much hate against things they really do not understand. I have to say to you I feel like we fought correctly, and it was our enemies that long held hate for Germany, but it was Hitler that really brought this hate into the light. The Jews were not innocent in this, they seem to have provoked war by wearing a mask, pretending to want peace and equal rights while working to undermine and destroy Germany. It's very simple to explain, Germany had Hitler, who wanted a redress of what Versailles took away.

People have always trusted the historians who say they did the research on topics; the question has to be are they trustworthy? Too many people who say they are experts are pushing their own beliefs or causes. They then parade it around as truth, when in reality it's a lie that has been bent on their political belief. I feel as if Germany had every right to do what we did to the Jews, no one ever stops to think today, what did they do to cause this German reaction to them? They get to play innocent like we just all of a sudden picked them out for no reason at all. Do not believe this, they came to us and pulled their resources together to get an unfair advantage. One could argue it was wrong to go after all the Jews in Europe, and that may be so. There were many who just wanted to be left alone and take no side. But who were they? Can you point them out? I could not, and so there is the dilemma.

Hitler removed most all of them from any form of power or influence. Was this wrong for a people who openly and unashamedly waged war on Christ and our culture. Who brought wicked people into our midst and bathed in the immorality of their art and films. We saw with our eyes the Marxist leanings they all seem to have. We were faced with a question, do we throw it all off or throw just the main parts destroying us? We chose Hitler to throw them all off. We did not want to ever have to face this again, and due to this they brought about a war to destroy us. For me, it is easy to see. What did we get after? A race which piles hate and lies upon our people.

Did the SS make you attend racial schooling or lectures? Did they call you the master race? Can you describe these if so?

Sonja: Yes, I do remember when we were in school, we did have to attend a few political lectures, just so we understood the mission of the SS. What did they cover? They explained the history of the Germanic Aryan peoples and why this blood line is under attack. The instructors spoke about the loss of genetics due to the first war and the need to press for healthy and pure racial stock. I want to mention to you, so you are not confused, they did not tell us to hate other peoples, not at all. It was all for the love of our people, our ancestors, and their achievements that give us our culture. When they spoke of pure racial genetics the best way I can explain this to you is like this: The Green Party today raises the alarm over things in danger; whales, forests, and clean air. They want people to pay attention to these issues, it was the same thing.

The genetic pool of Europeans is being eaten away by the Jews, it is like they are worms eating away at a good apple. We learned this in school, and I can see it more today than I ever have. I am not political, but between you and I, he was right. They came to us from the east like a plague that slowly overtakes the land and destroys it. Even honest historians have been sucked into the trap of repeating the lies and exaggerations of those who made up these stories. They had the backing of the occupation forces and enemies of Germany.

I see you have a book on what is called degenerate art, can I ask you why this type of art was mocked and removed?

Sonja: Oh yes, you have a good eye. This book involves what was called degenerate art in healthy times, and it was mostly Jewish artists that produced these types of pieces. Not always, but usually. Under Hitler their art was removed and called out for the attack on us it was. You see, Jewish artists mock our world with their art, just look at the sick and perverse souls that are pouring out their hate, mockery, and contempt for healthy European peoples. To add to it, they have their own people who are in very high places bid up and inflate these disgusting people and pieces, so they sell for ridiculous sums of money. Their media cheers it on like we are blessed to have such creative minds make this filth.

These pieces come from mentally ill people, men who perversely like children, Christ haters, and haters of European culture. In my mind any healthy European should be able to look at Jewish art and feel disgusted by it. I really feel some in the art world must force themselves to believe these pieces are sane, visually stimulating, and inspiring pieces. There is one that gained attention just a while back that is praised as Piss Christ [Produced in 1987 by Andres Serrano, a New York City artist, he photographed a plastic statue of Jesus in a Plexiglas tank he filled with his urine]. From what I could tell of the creator he is a raced mixed person whom the Jews love. He is in all their galleries the world over and even says he loves God. I am sorry sir; you do not create such filth that mocks something so sacred to so many. If he believes he is truly being religious in doing so, then it proves my point of mental illness.

[Above: 'Piss Christ'... this is art? Is this the world of the 'good guys' who won WWII? The side of light and love?]

[Above: A woman under the employ of the SS in the communications field.]

Found at http://www.mourningtheancient.com/ww2-x179.htm

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