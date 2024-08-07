Interview with Rudolf von Ribbentrop, former Waffen-SS tank officer and son of foreign minister Joachim von Ribbentrop, Wiesbaden, Germany, 2002
[Above: Rudolf von Ribbentrop]
Thank you for meeting with me, I understand you do not meet with historians normally so this is truly a pleasure. May I start by asking you what brought you to the Waffen-SS?
Rudolf: Sure, it is my pleasure to speak to you as you have met other comrades whom give you praise, that you will listen without judgment and want to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.