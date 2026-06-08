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Frank Castle
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Hearing Dr. Diercks censor himself is painful.

It is Nineteen-Eighty Four level engineering.

Now that I'm awake, I hear at least one reference every day made to the historical fiction with which we are programmed about WWII (from "left" AND "right" constructs). And when I hear the references I am dispirited, but also outraged thinking how the truth is the inversion of the propaganda we are fed regularly still today.

I am thankful I live in a country that protects freedom of speech in the public square (forget the private square which controls & curates speech). It screams volumes that so many countries prevent speech & evidence which contradicts the historical fiction narrative. Does truth require protection via censorship? Obviously not. I am sad for the German peoples, who were violated ruthlessly in both unnecessary wars. My government was complicit in both with narcissistic, dissipated, judeophilic, war criminal churchill (may he writhe in 🔥).

I love my country, but despise with undying loathing my corrupt, traitorous government, which is everything, and worse, the Founders of my country warned against. What a singular betrayal.

The great patriot Robert E. Lee knew exactly what would become of my government, at home AND abroad:

“I can only say that while I have considered the preservation of the constitutional power of the General Government to be the foundation of our peace and safety at home and abroad, I yet believe that the maintenance of the rights and authority reserved to the States and to the people, not only essential to the adjustment and balance of the general system, but the safeguard of the continuance of a free government. I consider it as the chief source of stability to our political system, whereas the consolidation of the States into one vast republic, SURE TO BE AGGRESSIVE ABROAD AND DESPOTIC AT HOME, will be the certain precursor of that ruin which has overwhelmed all those that have preceded it.”

... in a letter to Lord Acton, Lexington, VA, 15 Dec. 1866

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