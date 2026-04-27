Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buckeroo McBob's avatar
Buckeroo McBob
9h

Fascinating first hand account. The early SA actions and fights with Reds very revealing and insightful. Curious why he did not mention more about foreign media narratives and the lead up to war … pinning it on Hitler saying he caused the media to portray Germany as the aggressor. Seems that the foreign media was hell bent on the war narrative after 1933 (Hitler had tossed out the Rotschild’s in both Germany and Austria) … regardless of what Hitler said or did. The witnesses complete absence of knowledge about the role

of the central banksters in all of this is telling

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture