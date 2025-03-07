*Unfortunately half of this interview has been lost. Thus, let me first tell you a tiny bit about this incredible man. Along with his Father and brother, Klaas was a fervent member of the Dutch National Socialist party, the NSB, which he joined before the war. Within a month of the German occupation of Denmark he joined the Danish Waffen-SS. Within the same year he became a police officer in Rotterdam and The Hague, thus automatically becoming a German citizen with the passing of the 1943 German law 'Erlaß über den Erwerb der deutschen Staatsangehörigkeit durch Einstellung in die deutsche Wehrmacht, die Waffen-SS, die deutsche Polizei oder die Organisation Todt vom 11. Mai 1943' (Decree on the Acquisition of German Citizenship by Recruitment into the German Armed Forces, the Waffen-SS, the German Police or the Organisation Todt of May 11, 1943). Unknown to him at the time, this would later save his life after the war.

From 1943 to 1944, according to the Dutch government, he was a commander of a firing squad at the Westerbork concentration camp. On June 8, 1944 his father, Pieter Faber, was murdered in cold blood by a communist assassin. Lastly, Klaas was the bodyguard to Dutch National Socialist leader Anton Mussert.

After the war the Dutch government gave Klass and his brother the ultimate compliment, calling them 'two of the worst criminals of the SS'. In 1948 his brother Pieter was murdered by the Dutch government. Klass himself was sentenced to death as well, but on January 14, 1948, his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. This shows the charges were erroneous, as the Dutch government would never have let live a diehard SS member and 'executioner of resistance members' as they claimed he was.

But Klass's amazing story wasn't done yet. On December 26, 1952, he escaped from prison with a handful of other SS men, fleeing to Ingolstadt Germany. The Dutch government was pressured by Israel to extradite him, but the evidence was so non-existant that Germany refused multiple times, citing 'insufficient evidence'.

**There were 425,000 suspected 'Nazi collaborators' in the Netherlands during WWII, furthermore, the NSB had a whopping over 100,000 members during this time.

Can I start by asking what attracted you to join the Germans and the NSB?

Klaas: It was simple for me and my family. We lived during the depression, which hit Holland hard. My father was out of work, and had to find ways to support the family. He had met men who were part of the Marxists and also those who supported a new idea in Germany called National Socialism. He preferred this idea as it was for family, soil, blood, and God. He actually came to blows with Marxists since he did not want to follow that path, and I remember we would have men from Germany come and visit in the early '30s. They made a great impression on me and my brother; they always brought us gifts of candy and sweets. They always spoke so well of Hitler and National Socialism, and what it would do to transform Germany into a new order. Once Hitler came to office we started to hear how well Germany was doing. I also noticed that some Jews who had left Germany settled in our area. They were quite wealthy, and seemed to abuse the power they had. One was a married man, who had been in our town for less than a year when he started an affair with a very young girl, no more than 14. To them this was no big deal, when caught nothing happened; it was as if laws did not apply to them. The people were alarmed, and he was not the only one. Rumors abounded of sex slaves and abuse wherever they seemed to settle.

I started to question who these people were, and why did hate follow them. The more I read and studied, I came to see them as a pest, the destroyers of man. I saw a people from the east that came with hate in their hearts, masked as love, and needing sympathy. They wore a mask, and only those curious enough could pull it away. Because of this, I followed my father who had become very interested in the NSB. He encouraged us to do the same, but did not force us. In the NSB I saw a renewed love of the Dutch people and our land. It became a duty to protect this land from the invaders who had descended on us long ago. It was not long after this that I decided to go to work in Germany, where Hitler had completely turned the economy around. Germany was bustling with new jobs, and the people seemed very happy with renewed strength. I was welcomed with open arms, and felt as if this was some kind of magical land compared to home. It was everything you would expect a utopia to be. Germany today is nothing like what it was back then; the people have had their spirit trampled by what I call the Jewish war.

How did you come to join the SS?

Klaas: I came back home shortly before the war a convinced National Socialist; I knew this idea was perfect for all Europeans. I was a member of the NSB, along with my father and brother. We were called the Black Soldiers and carried ourselves well against attacks by Jews and Marxists, who now fought for control of Holland. We would hold rallies and they would come out throwing rocks, trash, and bottles at us. Many comrades would be assaulted on their way to these rallies, so we had to have meet-up areas to then march to the rally. They preached acceptance and peace, yet practiced censorship and hatred against those they disagreed with. I know they even set fire to one comrade's home, almost killing his wife and child. This hardened me against the Jews more as I started to see a very dark side to them, which not many take the time to see.

They were agitators, getting others to be violent. They promoted the pornography that demeaned women. They owned or had a hand in all the financial aspects of Dutch life, turning debt into their watchword. They grew fat, rich, and powerful while native Dutch were immoral, poor, and hungry. In spite of this, I never understood our people, why they kept electing the same do-nothings. It was almost as if the elections were controlled and the winner already determined by Jewish elite. By 1940 Holland was having a lot of upheaval. The Jewish-led Marxists were gaining ground, and our NSB was trying to hold them off, but our Christian front was actually aiding the very people who wanted to destroy them. It would have been unbelievable if I had not seen it with my own eyes. Some of our leaders wanted German intervention as they had the army to put a stop to this. Feelers were sent to Hitler I know, who was asked to free us. I met him once, while he was greeting workers. He shook my hand, and looked me in the eyes, thanking me for coming to Germany to help show the world he wanted friendship. He made a very good impression on me and was truly a great man.

In May, Germany came to our aid. They were careful to avoid fighting our soldiers, but some diehards wanted to fight instead of join them. This caused Rotterdam to be bombed, quite by accident as the Germans lost radio contact and did not receive a recall order. It could have been avoided if the hardheads would not have futilely resisted their liberators. The Germans moved through quickly and set up the NSB as the legal government party. It was our day of justice finally. We were deputized as police and set to patrolling the streets for trouble. We arrested Marxists and their handlers, sending them before people's courts for trial. Woe to anyone who had committed crimes against the people, or worse, our comrades. As the Germans brought in resources to help us after France fell, I was approached about joining the SS which gave German citizenship. They recruited many Dutch to the army, SS, Red Cross or labor fronts to help rebuild.

I was accepted into the SS and was to go into the Nederland division. I finished all training, learning the life of a soldier. The plan was to go off and fight the Marxists in the east, but chance had me sent back to Holland as a security police officer in the SS. We still had cells of resistance that were working with both the Marxist east and plutocrat west. Holland wanted to be an ally to Germany, and we had to make sure troublemakers were prevented from causing problems. I was assigned to work closely with the security service and secret police, who hunted enemy agents who snuck in to spy and commit sabotage.

[Above: Klaas in knightly SS uniform.]

Did you have a hand in rounding up Jews to be sent to camps?

Klaas: Yes I did, but you should understand that these were the people accused of crimes. There were Jews who kept to themselves and gave no problems, for them we took no action. We were concerned about the ones running black markets, stealing, commiting fraud and abuse. There was no shortage of these crimes. I learned that whenever large groups of Jews settled, crime exploded. They would fight each other like rats over territory. We had to intervene a few times and beat them to a pulp for not complying with orders. I really had a dislike of them, so for me, being a policeman was my duty in the SS, part of that duty was to remove people from society who were trying to destroy what we were building. It was not nice business but it had to be done. The plan was to remove most all Jews from Europe and have them resettled in the east or elsewhere, sadly that did not happen. I believe they encouraged war through their power and influence to prevent this. It was interesting to me that even with the NSB in power, they still were criminals, and even the fear of being deported did nothing to stop their greed.

We worked with the Germans later in the war to remove many of them as we uncovered more evidence of them aiding the Allies in bombing Holland, killing many civilians. We went into a family's home, and after deep searching, uncovered a radio sent to them by Allied agents. A factory close by had been bombed earlier, and civilians killed. We discovered that this family aided in their deaths. We had no remorse about rounding people up like this and sending them away to camps for their crimes. I know what people think and what the Allies say, but I do not for a minute think they were sent to be killed. They were liars before the war, and even more liars after. The tales they tell about killings are untrue and impossible. Electrified ramps to dump them into boiling vats to make soap? Insane that people believe this stuff. I had a comrade that was a medic and was sent from our camp here to Auschwitz, he said he was one of hundreds of medical staff. If the plan was to kill Jews, why have so many medical staff at the camps to keep them alive and healthy. He told me they were well-treated and to his chagrin, not treated as prisoners. He was there in 1944, and then rotated back to our camp here.

How did the Dutch people view the Germans during the occupation?

Klaas: To answer that, I will tell you, I wore my uniform all the time, I was saluted by German soldiers, and hailed by my people. I never feared being harassed or attacked. The people knew we were right, and gladly supported us. Most all people learned to live with it, they knew the Germans were not there to harm them. The Germans behaved quite correct and proper. Indeed many Dutch girls took German soldiers as boyfriends. Our lives improved greatly when Germany came in, the economic system they had great success with brought us success, even in wartime. Of course, later in the war the rationing was hard, but the Germans tried to not enforce it too much. You could not tell it today, but the people enjoyed the German order that was present then. Of course when the Allies came they changed their tune, but I know how much we got along with Germany. Himmler viewed the Dutch as fellow Aryan peoples and was welcomed by us.

We held a big parade for him and other leaders during the war, welcoming more recruits. He reviewed men going to SS training schools and going to the front. One thing the Dutch hated was Marxism, and many flocked to fight to destroy it. We had many brave warriors who gave their lives defending Europe against the red scourge. It is my belief that Germany saved Europe. Hitler hit Stalin very hard, so much so that it took away his plan to conquer Europe for Marxism. Even though Germany died a martyr's death, it saved us all by preventing a Marxist invasion that their propaganda promoted. Even though Germany was an occupier in the eyes of some, many know deep down that they were saved from invasion from the hordes of the east. Like in the east, Jews would have actively aided and welcomed the reds, and as history shows, they would have aided them in the murder of Christians. I heard stories about the attacks on Jews in the east by former victims and their families. They killed or had sent away to the gulags millions of mostly Christians who refused Marxism.

Anne Frank is probably one of the most famous Dutch people who was sent to a camp; did you have any hand in arresting her family?

Klaas: No, that was in a different city, but I know the story well. They were not Dutch, but German. Her father fled Germany when Hitler was elected because he embezzled money from a bank he worked for. Jews in Holland allowed him in, where he again took up criminal activity. He moved the family to Amsterdam, and then when the Germans invaded they hid as he knew he had warrants in Germany. He told people it was only due to being a Jew, but many knew there had to be more to it, as Jews openly lived free and did business with the Germans. He used stolen money to survive and when that ran out his fellow Jews turned him in, as they were living free. The whole family was arrested for breaking the law and sent to camps. He was surprisingly given a light sentence, but the whole family was held for knowingly breaking wartime laws.

As you know, Auschwitz was evacuated and the Jews who wanted to leave could, the rest could stay and await the red army. The girl became sick, and was sent to Belsen to get better. What people are not told is that due to the Allied bombings, the food and water situation in most camps was dire. Typhus became bad, and that is why you see so many dead bodies. The Allies, who hail themselves as liberators, are the very ones who did this, to the Jews. I make no confusion regarding my dislike of the Jews, and what they have done to Europe, but I would never stoop to their level to kill them. Punish them, yes, even being rough with them, but we would not have killed them. Only the killers or spies among them were killed. I know Himmler or the SS would not have done the things they are accused of today. They had a new vision of Europe, one that was for our people and for a bright future for us. National Socialism is an idea of goodness and hope. It only seeks a peaceful existence, but will root out those who cause problems.

[Above: Stunning Dutch poster: 'Bolshevism is Death!']

Can I ask why it seems so many Dutch welcomed the Allies, and today say bad things about the Germans and the occupation?

Klaas: Well, to understand this you surely must understand basic human psychology, Holland's middle class was poor. Germany came in and made everything equal, there are those who do not want to be equal in stature. As I mentioned, there were those who opposed the NSB and Germany, but they were small. When the war was not going well, and the Allies invaded, of course there would be curious people who come out to see the invaders as liberators; it would be easy to get caught up in the moment. Most Dutch loved their country, and deep down knew the German order was godly and wholesome, as opposed to the mindless Jewish materialism they have now. The Jews have control over the media, and even back then did so; they could make the people believe the moon is made of cheese. That is the power they amassed. My people put me on trial and killed family and friends, but I will tell you, we had many, many friends who aided us.

The victors may want you to believe all the Dutch were glad to be "liberated" but that is not true, and during the kangaroo court trials, they broke many of us out and secretly fought for our honor and what was right. In the end we did not fight just for Germany or the Führer, what we fought for was much bigger. We fought for Europe and the white race as a whole, to make sure we had a future free of Jewish domination through either Marxism or capitalism. There will one day be a settling of scores for the NSB members who were killed, raped, and beaten by Marxist Jews after the war. They even attacked children and pregnant women, beating them without mercy. You mark my words today, they will be avenged.

[Above: Klaas, handsome and dashing, ready to give his life for his people. And he did just that. Never slackened, never tired, and never gave up.]

Found at http://www.mourningtheancient.com/ww2-x169.htm

