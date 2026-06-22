Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Holden's avatar
Frank Holden
1h

Yes, I know who you're speaking of Herr Bartolomei. The first victim of war is the truth, and so is the last. Therefore any reflections about any war must begin with the fact that the victors get to silence the vanquished. They get to wrap themselves in self righteous victimhood and in telling only their side of the story, get to blame and demonize the vanquished in every way imaginable. All that we baby boomers learned in school about those evil Nazis and that demon Hitler now appears to have been near lies if not complete lies. Years ago we had only Ernst Zundel, David Irving and a few more daring to tell us who really instigated that war, against whom, and all because one vanquished nation succeeded in freeing itself from the parasitic power of that "international who." Today, over 80 yrs after that 5 to 6 yr war came to an end, we are still being told the lies of the victors. Vanquished Germany still pays billions in reparations to the alleged survivors of the alleged holocaust. I now wonder which was the greater hoax of that century, the holocaust or the moon landings. Although both appear to have been most improbable, I think the former more improbable than the latter, but not by much. I have only one question: Why were the White Rose protesters murdered rather than simply imprisoned like so many other political prisoners?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture